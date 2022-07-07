Returning striker George Oakley craved Caley Thistle second shot, says head coach Billy Dodds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Head coach Billy Dodds reckons bringing striker George Oakley back to Caley Thistle will prove to be a winning move.

The powerful 26-year-old Englishman, who bagged 17 goals during his two-year stint at ICT from 2017, is back and relishing the chance to catch fire once again in the north.

Since leaving Inverness to join Hamilton, the forward has also played in the Bulgarian First Division with Pirin Blagoevgrad, returned to Scotland to play for a spell at Kilmarnock and was at English National League side Woking last term.

He has recovered well from a leg break last autumn and is determined to rekindle his love affair with the Highland club.

Dodds, who has landed the attacker on a two-year contract, believes he’s got a player fully committed to the cause for the club.

He said: “George is a nice big guy, but I don’t want him to be nice, I want him to be physical.

“He’s got the winning mentality. He had 60 minutes against Forres in midweek and we’re building him up gradually (in terms of his fitness).

“George is a guy that was desperate come here. He loved the club and wanted to give it another shot.

“I don’t know if it is true, but I get the impression he left and regretted it. He loves this place and runs through brick walls. He is a great performer.

“Ross Hughes (ICT’s head of physical performance) worked with him at Kilmarnock and told me how good he was and fits the criteria in every department.

“George brings that physical side, which I felt we missed in certain games last season, so we’re delighted George has signed.”

Oakley ‘over the moon’ to be back

Oakley took to social media to express his delight at securing a return ticket to the Caledonian Stadium.

He tweeted: “Back where it all started in Scotland! After having a journey of ups and downs past three years, I’m absolutely over the moon with this to be back at such an amazing club where I’ve had some of my best memories and can’t wait to make a lot more! Can’t wait for season to get going.”

Delaney in same mould as Deas

ICT also signed former West Brom defender Zak Delaney this week.

The 20-year-old Irish lad can also slot into the centre of defence and Dodds paid him the highest of praise when he likened him to one of their current top stars.

He said: “Zak is a young Robbie Deas. I think he is a left-sided player. He wants to defend, has great attributes and a brilliant attitude.

“If he makes a mistake, he wants to rectify it as soon as possible.

“He is good on the ball and good technically and a proper defender. He is a guy that is still young and is a good addition, so I am happy.”

Strong start required in League Cup

Inverness kick off their competitive season away to League 2 champions Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

Their section also includes Premiership Livingston, who they face in West Lothian on Tuesday, Albion Rovers, of League 2, and Championship newcomers Cove Rangers.

Dodds had just replaced interim manager Neil McCann last summer before they swiftly exited the League Cup and he’s determined they reach the knockouts this time.

He added: “We didn’t make it out of the groups last year and I was disappointed. I want to get out of the groups.

“It’s a tough section for us against teams used to winning games, but if we are at our best then we are more than capable.

“It is up to us to ensure we start properly because this is the season starting for real.”