Malky Mackay feels Ross County thwarted Celtic’s threat until latter stages of 3-1 defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay feels Ross County thwarted Celtic’s threat until latter stages of 3-1 defeat

By Andy Skinner
August 6, 2022, 6:43 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay could not fault Ross County’s execution of his gameplan despite their 3-1 defeat to Celtic.

The Staggies had been on course for a point against the champions, in their first home league fixture this season.

Although Celtic took the lead shortly after half-time through Kyogo Furuhashi, the Staggies levelled within 10 minutes through Alex Iacovitti.

The champions ultimately triumphed however, courtesy of late goals from Moritz Jenz and Liel Abada.

Although the Dingwall side were undone in the end, Mackay felt his side did well to negate Celtic’s threat until the latter stages.

Alex Iacovitti celebrates scoring for Ross County against Celtic.

Mackay said: “It’s been a tough week in terms of the work we’ve done off the pitch in terms of the tactical messages I have given them and the footage we have watched.

“We play in a manner that doesn’t allow us to be carved open because we were playing against a Champions League team.

“We needed to play in a manner that negated what Celtic did. I felt we did that.

“At the same time we needed the belief to, at times, threaten their goal which we did.

“I’m disappointed near the end that we got to that point and they managed to get the winning goals.

“But overall I can’t be too harsh.”

Mackay, who has made 10 additions so far during the course of the summer, was pleased with the way his new-look side approached the task against Ange Postecoglou’s men.

He added: “They are very strong and that’s why we have had a tough week, sitting in rooms with my coaches for long periods looking at where and how we stop that tactically.

“I am delighted with the strength and depth I have got myself, I left my club captain off the bench.

Malky Mackay and assistant Don Cowie

“But I know exactly what he Celtic players are capable of and the ones that were coming on as well as the ones that were coming off.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half when they were nearly at their strongest, and how we played tactically.

“You are playing against a Champions League team and it’s going for 95 minutes – not for 86.”

Randall to undergo assessment

Mackay says defender Connor Randall will be assessed in the coming days, after limping off with a leg injury midway through the second half.

Connor Randall challenges David Turnbull.

He added: “He’s in a boot and we will go to hospital with him and see how he is. It was an awkward fall after him and Jota clashed. There is an issue there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal