Malky Mackay feels Ross County thwarted Celtic’s threat until latter stages of 3-1 defeat

Malky Mackay could not fault Ross County’s execution of his gameplan despite their 3-1 defeat to Celtic.

The Staggies had been on course for a point against the champions, in their first home league fixture this season.

Although Celtic took the lead shortly after half-time through Kyogo Furuhashi, the Staggies levelled within 10 minutes through Alex Iacovitti.

The champions ultimately triumphed however, courtesy of late goals from Moritz Jenz and Liel Abada.

Although the Dingwall side were undone in the end, Mackay felt his side did well to negate Celtic’s threat until the latter stages.

Mackay said: “It’s been a tough week in terms of the work we’ve done off the pitch in terms of the tactical messages I have given them and the footage we have watched.

“We play in a manner that doesn’t allow us to be carved open because we were playing against a Champions League team.

“We needed to play in a manner that negated what Celtic did. I felt we did that.

“At the same time we needed the belief to, at times, threaten their goal which we did.

“I’m disappointed near the end that we got to that point and they managed to get the winning goals.

“But overall I can’t be too harsh.”

Mackay, who has made 10 additions so far during the course of the summer, was pleased with the way his new-look side approached the task against Ange Postecoglou’s men.

He added: “They are very strong and that’s why we have had a tough week, sitting in rooms with my coaches for long periods looking at where and how we stop that tactically.

“I am delighted with the strength and depth I have got myself, I left my club captain off the bench.

“But I know exactly what he Celtic players are capable of and the ones that were coming on as well as the ones that were coming off.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half when they were nearly at their strongest, and how we played tactically.

“You are playing against a Champions League team and it’s going for 95 minutes – not for 86.”

Randall to undergo assessment

Mackay says defender Connor Randall will be assessed in the coming days, after limping off with a leg injury midway through the second half.

He added: “He’s in a boot and we will go to hospital with him and see how he is. It was an awkward fall after him and Jota clashed. There is an issue there.”