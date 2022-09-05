Ross County boss Malky Mackay sees benefits of Celtic and Rangers’ Champions League progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay sees benefits of Celtic and Rangers’ Champions League progress

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay welcomes the Old Firm’s march into the Champions League group stages – and thinks all Premiership clubs benefit from it.

The Staggies have just emerged from matches against the Glasgow giants, losing 4-0 against Rangers at Ibrox and 4-1 to Scottish champions Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup.

Qualifying for the Champions League groups guarantees both teams more than £13million.

Victories within those groups could see Celtic earn as much as £33million, with Rangers able to score up to £25million.

The Hoops host Real Madrid in their Group F opener on Tuesday, with Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine and German side RB Leipzig to follow in home and away ties.

Rangers kick off Group A away to Ajax on Wednesday, before taking on Liverpool and Italians Napoli, again home and away.

Solidarity payments, paid by UEFA to clubs who didn’t qualify for European competition, are welcome cash injections, with County and other top-table sides reportedly banking £250,000 at the end of 2021.

Former Scottish FA performance director Mackay, whose team drew 1-1 against Aberdeen on Saturday, is sure any progress made by Scottish clubs in Europe should receive nationwide backing.

He said: “I have obviously spent a number of years in the Scottish FA, and anything that gives this country a larger position within European football has got to be a good thing.

“Rangers getting to the final last year is a great thing as far as Scottish football’s reputation in Europe is concerned.

“Celtic and Rangers getting to the group stages gives this country glamour, a standing.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou takes his team into battle against Real Madrid at Parkhead on Tuesday.

“Our clubs are going to benefit from the solidarity payments that come to Premiership clubs because the UEFA rankings gives us more money than we could have had, which can help this football club’s academy, structure, team and staff.

“The fact that they’re giving Celtic and Rangers so much more – that’s life. It happens.

“As far as I’m concerned, I never want our teams to go out in the first round. What does that say about you as a person?

“I was talking to a member of staff at Hearts, and the bonus they get for going into the Conference League is going to be great for their football club.

“It dials up our standing in Europe, so anything that puts money back into Scottish football has got to be good for us.”

Continental tests are best for players

County were the sixth-best team in Scotland last term under Mackay, finishing just five points below this weekend’s visitors Motherwell, who had a short European journey in the summer, knocked out by Sligo Rovers from Ireland.

Mackay used his SFA experiences to explain why nothing beats testing yourselves against different kinds of opponents as part of your progression as a club, or as individuals.

He added: “That was one of the things I really tried to drive with the national youth teams.

“I was adamant that we would do everything we could to take our under-16s, 17s and 19s abroad to a very specific place in Spain that a lot of countries played at to play against top competition.

“We played Brazil, Japan, Russia, Croatia, Holland, Spain, France – everybody I could play against.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was the Scottish FA performance director.

“We went to play in a UEFA tournament over in Turkey that was a forerunner to the Under-19 World Cup and played against African teams and South American teams.

“Most players don’t get the chance to do that until they play top European football, so that gave them a window into what playing against different types of teams is like.

“South Americans play so differently to the African teams, to the Asian teams, and it gives our players experience before they then have to go and have the experience of playing in Scotland’s first-team.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County's William Akio celebrates after scoring his late equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County fan view: Dons supporters left to rue their premature celebrations
Ross County's William Akio celebrates after scoring his late equaliser against Aberdeen.
Striker William Akio thrilled to get off mark for Ross County after swift injury…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.
Reaction: Dismay for Aberdeen fans but joy for Ross County supporters following late Dingwall…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay claims Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson should have seen red
0
William Akio nets to secure Ross County a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in stoppage-time.
Last-gasp double drama sees Ross County deny Aberdeen win in 1-1 Premiership draw
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1
William Akio made his only Ross County appearance in a 7-0 win over League 2 side East Fife.
Ross County bosses ponder when to pitch in forward William Akio
Ross County assistant Don Cowie.
Swift transfer work paid off for Ross County, insists assistant manager Don Cowie
0
Ross Draper has signed a two-year deal at Elgin City.
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County star Ross Draper joins Elgin City after leaving…
0

More from Press and Journal

Highland Council has been cracking down on vapes. Photo Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
'Well over' 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
One Tui plane was cancelled and another diverted. Photo: Shutterstock
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
Post Thumbnail
Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre
Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos are the featured games in tonight's episode of Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Thomas Marello has been reported missing.
Missing Thomas Marello last seen in Culloden area of Inverness four days ago
0