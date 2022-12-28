‘We have been here before’ says Malky Mackay, after Ross County slip to foot of Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We have been here before’ says Malky Mackay, after Ross County slip to foot of Premiership

By Andy Skinner
December 28, 2022, 10:53 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay insists there will be no panic after Ross County dropped to the foot of the Premiership table.

A 3-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice saw the home side leapfrog the Staggies into 11th position, in the final match of 2022.

County have now lost their last four matches on the bounce, and face a crucial trip to an out of sorts Aberdeen side at Pittodrie on Monday.

Mackay takes heart from the way his side has battled back from being bottom of the league in the past, and he firmly believes his current squad can do the same.

He said: “I can’t be too hard on my players in the way they have come here and played.

“We are not in a false position, we are where we should be because of the points we have.

“If we were not creating chances there would be more worry in my head.

“We just need to keep having that belief. We are a team that has been around that area before.

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND – DECEMBER 28: Ross County manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Ross County at Tannadice Park, on December 28, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“There are no wild histrionics clamouring about a team that are sitting down there.

“We have been here before and we know the cause we have to pull together for.

“I do feel we are as good as four or five other teams in this division, and on any given day we have shown that.”

The Staggies fell behind to a Connor Randall own goal, before missing a succession of gilt-edged chances in the remainder of the first half.

United went on to triumph comfortably, through second half strikes by Charlie Mulgrew and Craig Sibbald.

Mackay says it could have been a far different outcome had his side been more clinical.

He added: “I thought it was fine margins the whole way in. It might sound laughable when we have been beaten 3-0.

“It was a poor first goal. For the next half hour we were terrific in the first half and had a lot of the ball, and got at them.

“We had three great chances in 15 minutes, that on another day we score. It could have been a different game.

Owura Edwards missed a fine chance for Ross County at Tannadice.

“We lost a sloppy header but, again, I thought we came back well. We scored a goal to get back into it, and clearly VAR have it offside which it will be, but if it is off it is off by about an inch.”

Mackay took issue with referee Chris Graham’s decision to show Owura Edwards a late red card for a tussle with United left back Scott McMann, who he felt avoided punishment earlier in the game at a stage when he was already on a booking.

Mackay added: “What I am most upset about is the nature of the sending off.

“Hopefully he will learn the lesson for the rest of his career that you don’t lift your hands to somebody.

Owura Edwards is shown a red card by referee Chris Graham.

“I get it, as ten minutes before it McMann took him out when he was running away and cleaned his ankle out. For the life of me I can’t understand why that wasn’t a booking.

“He didn’t give a booking on it, which means 10 minutes later he’s able to pull Owura back to stop an attack again where he wouldn’t have been able to do that or he would have been off.

“Undoubtedly Owura reacts in real frustration because he has been at him all night, and not feeling there’s any punishment happening. I’m frustrated we’ve had a man sent off, when the left back should have been off before that.

“After that, the fine margins were the chances and goals.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
