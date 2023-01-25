Analysis: Can Ross County make most of quickfire chance to revive their season?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County do not have far to look for an opportunity to turn around their season around.

The Staggies face a vital two upcoming Dingwall fixtures in the coming days, with Kilmarnock’s visit on Saturday followed by a game against Hibernian on Tuesday.

It is no stretch to suggest it could be the most defining three days in the Staggies’ season.

County could do with a win of any sorts just now, with Saturday’s penalty shoot-out loss to Hamilton Accies in the Scottish Cup making it eight games without a win.

If they are to succeed in their efforts to climb off the foot of the Premiership table, however, their form at Victoria Park will be a particularly crucial factor.

Malky Mackay’s men have won only two of 11 games in Dingwall so far this term, with three straight defeats to St Johnstone, Rangers and Livingston since their last home victory over St Mirren in early November.

The upcoming visit of two sides whose own form has been far from prolific, in quick succession, gives County the chance of a much-needed uplift.

By the same token, two adverse results will leave them in an even more precarious position in their bid to beat the drop.

Killie are among three teams who are just three points ahead of the bottom-placed Staggies.

Both sides have exchanged 1-0 home victories in the previous two meetings this term, leaving little to glean from the head-to-head record.

If Derek McInnes’ side is to triumph they will need to record their first away victory of the season, and their first in Dingwall since March 2017.

Hibs are also starting to feel the heat, having suffered two bruising 3-0 defeats to Edinburgh rivals Hearts in recent weeks.

County triumphed 2-0 when the sides last met at Easter Road in November – with what remains their last victory.

The result came shortly after Hibs had recorded a win by the same scoreline at Victoria Park.

Staggies cannot look elsewhere for favours

The recent league form of County’s next two opponents, along with the likes of Motherwell and St Johnstone, will give Mackay cause to believe his side is not yet detached.

Before the Staggies can plot a route up the table, however, they must take care of their own form.

Having scored just two goals in seven matches since the winter break, there has been precious little for County fans to shout about.

During the early stages of last season’s surge, which saw them climb from bottom spot to finish in the top-six, Mackay regularly spoke about the need to get back among the pack of clubs they were chasing.

By this point last season, County were already well on their way to doing that, which ultimately gave them the platform to change their target to a top-half finish.

Having netted just 15 goals this season, it is fair to say the Staggies’ fans do not have the same grounds for optimism.

It is still not too late for them to spark a revival, but the green shoots of recovery must come sooner rather than later.

Mackay expects to add to his squad prior to this weekend, at which point his efforts will turn towards securing two vital results in the context of their season.

County desperately need to take the opportunity to make the upcoming seven days a turning point in their campaign.