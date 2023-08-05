James Brown says Malky Mackay was crucial factor in Ross County switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Brown says Malky Mackay was crucial factor in Ross County switch

Irish defender Brown has joined the Staggies on a two-year deal, after leaving Blackburn Rovers.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender James Brown celebrates scoring his first goal against Kelty Hearts, having joined the Staggies earlier this summer.
Ross County's James Brown celebrates scoring against Celtic. Image: Jasperimage.

James Brown says Ross County manager Malky Mackay played a major role in easing his initial doubts about moving to the Highlands.

Irishman Brown is among eight new arrivals at Victoria Park this summer, having signed a two-year deal after leaving Blackburn Rovers.

Having grown up in Dublin, he played for Shelbourne and Drogheda United before earning a move to Blackburn Rovers in January 2022.

After 18 months at Ewood Park, during which he spent time on loan at Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers, right-back Brown has now opted to make the move to Scotland with the Staggies.

Although he was initially reticent about relocating, keen golfer Brown has embraced his new surroundings – having already played rounds at Fortrose and Rosemarkie as well as Inverness golf club.

Brown is excited by the chance to work under Mackay, who managed in England with Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

He said: “The manager was one of the things that stood out. He’s a big name.

“When you look at his status as a manager, he has been there and done it and managed in the Premier League.

“I had a look at the club and the area, and I wasn’t really keen on it because I’m used to city life in Dublin and Manchester.

“It was a bit of a worry, but the lads are a great group. Because there is not a whole lot to do we will meet up and have a coffee after training, with a good six or seven of us there.

“There are a lot of golf courses around here so I’m getting around them.

“I’m actually enjoying it so far.

“I have one or two mates that play in the league, and they have said it’s a great league. There are good games and good atmospheres.”

Brown aiming to impart leadership on Staggies squad

After completing the deal to bring Brown to Dingwall, Staggies boss Mackay spoke of the leadership qualities the 25-year-old would bring to his squad.

In 2020, Brown captained Drogheda to the League of Ireland First Division title at the age of just 22.

Brown hopes he can have a valuable influence on the Staggies’ dressing room.

James Brown made his first outing for Ross County against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

He added: “I think I’m more of a leader on the pitch rather than in the dressing room. I wouldn’t be the one screaming and shouting.

“But on the pitch, it’s a different ball game. I’m not one of the senior lads, but I’m getting there as there are a lot of lads younger than me here.

“The manager has reminded me about that, to stay on the younger lads and keep them on their toes.

“It’s a good age group, with the average age in the mid-20s.

“We are a mature group with a lot of leaders in the team.”

Defender aiming to shore up ahead of Celtic trip

Brown could make his first Premiership outing for the Staggies today, when they face champions Celtic at Parkhead.

He played in all four of County’s Viaplay Cup matches, helping the Staggies to win Group D and set up a last-16 tie away to Airdrieonians.

Brown, who netted his first goal in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Kelty Hearts, has been encouraged by County’s firepower but is focused on shoring up defensively.

James Brown in action against Morton. Image: SNS

Brown added: “We scored a lot of goals in the League Cup, so it is good offensively.

“We can see we need to work on the defence because we conceded in all the games. We need to tighten up a bit at the back.

“It gives us a lot of confidence, as we know we can score goals and threaten at that end of the pitch.

“We probably need time. Everyone needs to gel together as there are a lot of new lads, with myself and Will Nightingale playing together for the first time against Edinburgh City.

“I think over time lads will gel. Ross Laidlaw was in for his first game back in goal as well, so I think time will help with that.

“We are working a lot on the training ground so hopefully we can tidy that up.”

