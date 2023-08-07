Simon Murray feels he should have been awarded penalty in early stages of Ross County’s defeat to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Murray feels he should have been awarded penalty in early stages of Ross County’s defeat to Celtic

Murray went to ground following contact from Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, but referee Nick Walsh did not deem it enough to award a spot-kick.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS

Simon Murray is adamant he should have been awarded a penalty in the early stages of Ross County’s 4-2 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead.

Striker Murray went to ground following contact from Joe Hart, after robbing the Hoops goalkeeper of possession.

Although referee Nick Walsh acknowledged there was contact, he did not deem it enough for Murray to lose his footing.

Murray, who netted six goals during the Staggies’ Viaplay Cup group campaign, believes a penalty should have been awarded – at a time when the game was still goalless.

He said: “There was contact. The referee just said there wasn’t enough for a penalty.

Josh Sims brings down Greg Taylor in the incident which led to Celtic’s penalty. Image: SNS

“But there was an infringement on me and it made me stumble.

“I was trying to stay on my feet and be honest and score.

“If that’s in the middle of the park and I go down straight away then it’s given as a foul.

“I think the referee has to look at it and see that there was no advantage there – it’s a penalty in my eyes.

“But sometimes you get them and sometimes you don’t.”

Lack of parity frustrates striker

Murray’s penalty claim came just moments before Celtic were awarded a spot-kick, as a result of Josh Sims clumsily tripping Greg Taylor.

David Turnbull converted it before Kyogo doubled the lead nine minutes later, with Scotland midfielder Turnbull adding a third for Brendan Rodgers’ side on the stroke of half-time.

Former Queen’s Park attacker Murray felt there was a lack of parity between the two spot-kick decisions.

He added: “It’s just disappointing as the referee said there was contact, but just not enough for a penalty.

“I don’t really know what that means when he’s admitting there was contact.

“The penalty Celtic got was a fairly similar incident.

“He went down straight away but it was still the same sort of collision – they get it and we don’t.

“As a player coming away to Celtic Park you need things to go your way but it didn’t seem to happen.”

Staggies looking to get first points on board against Saints

Although they trailed by three goals at the break, the Staggies rallied in the second half and pulled a goal back just after the hour mark through Jordan White.

Matt O’Riley added a fourth goal for Brendan Rodgers’ side, however James Brown’s deflected effort in stoppage time reduced the deficit.

Murray reckons there is plenty encouragement for his side to take from their opening day showing, as they prepare to host St Johnstone in their next Premiership encounter on Saturday.

The 31-year-old said: “It’s obviously a defeat but we feel there are a lot of positives there for us.

“I also think it’s another example of how we have the mentality where we don’t give up, like we showed at the end of last season in the play-offs.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“We’ve had disappointing results but always bounce back and never give up.

“Listen, it’s always a tough game against Celtic.

“But I felt we frustrated them and on another day could have scored a couple of goals in the first 15 minutes.

“That’s the disappointing thing.

“But Celtic are the best team in the country and we put in a good performance. We were brave and scored two good goals.

“I think we did really well and it’s something we can build on.”

