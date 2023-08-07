Simon Murray feels he should have been awarded penalty in early stages of Ross County’s defeat to Celtic

Simon Murray is adamant he should have been awarded a penalty in the early stages of Ross County’s 4-2 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead.

Striker Murray went to ground following contact from Joe Hart, after robbing the Hoops goalkeeper of possession.

Although referee Nick Walsh acknowledged there was contact, he did not deem it enough for Murray to lose his footing.

Murray, who netted six goals during the Staggies’ Viaplay Cup group campaign, believes a penalty should have been awarded – at a time when the game was still goalless.

He said: “There was contact. The referee just said there wasn’t enough for a penalty.

“But there was an infringement on me and it made me stumble.

“I was trying to stay on my feet and be honest and score.

“If that’s in the middle of the park and I go down straight away then it’s given as a foul.

“I think the referee has to look at it and see that there was no advantage there – it’s a penalty in my eyes.

“But sometimes you get them and sometimes you don’t.”

Lack of parity frustrates striker

Murray’s penalty claim came just moments before Celtic were awarded a spot-kick, as a result of Josh Sims clumsily tripping Greg Taylor.

David Turnbull converted it before Kyogo doubled the lead nine minutes later, with Scotland midfielder Turnbull adding a third for Brendan Rodgers’ side on the stroke of half-time.

🗣️ "As cool as you like from David Turnbull!" Celtic have the lead after Greg Taylor wins a penalty! Watch Celtic vs Ross County live on Sky 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/wPC6jyLMaF — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 5, 2023

Former Queen’s Park attacker Murray felt there was a lack of parity between the two spot-kick decisions.

He added: “It’s just disappointing as the referee said there was contact, but just not enough for a penalty.

“I don’t really know what that means when he’s admitting there was contact.

“The penalty Celtic got was a fairly similar incident.

“He went down straight away but it was still the same sort of collision – they get it and we don’t.

“As a player coming away to Celtic Park you need things to go your way but it didn’t seem to happen.”

Staggies looking to get first points on board against Saints

Although they trailed by three goals at the break, the Staggies rallied in the second half and pulled a goal back just after the hour mark through Jordan White.

Matt O’Riley added a fourth goal for Brendan Rodgers’ side, however James Brown’s deflected effort in stoppage time reduced the deficit.

Murray reckons there is plenty encouragement for his side to take from their opening day showing, as they prepare to host St Johnstone in their next Premiership encounter on Saturday.

The 31-year-old said: “It’s obviously a defeat but we feel there are a lot of positives there for us.

“I also think it’s another example of how we have the mentality where we don’t give up, like we showed at the end of last season in the play-offs.

“We’ve had disappointing results but always bounce back and never give up.

“Listen, it’s always a tough game against Celtic.

“But I felt we frustrated them and on another day could have scored a couple of goals in the first 15 minutes.

“That’s the disappointing thing.

“But Celtic are the best team in the country and we put in a good performance. We were brave and scored two good goals.

“I think we did really well and it’s something we can build on.”