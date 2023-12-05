Derek Adams thrilled with response from Ross County squad after flying start continues with win against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams thrilled with response from Ross County squad after flying start continues with win against Motherwell

The Staggies triumphed through goals from Simon Murray, Yan Dhanda and Ben Purrington.

By Andy Skinner
Derek Adams alongside assistant Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Derek Adams alongside assistant Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Derek Adams is thrilled with the way Ross County’s squad have responded to his arrival at Victoria Park following the 3-0 win over Motherwell.

The Staggies cruised to a comfortable win over the Steelmen, taking their haul to seven points from Adams’ first three matches in charge.

Adams says he has focused on keeping his instructions simple for his newly-inherited squad, but insists he could not have asked for a better reaction from the Staggies’ pool.

He said: “I’m quite straightforward – I don’t complicate things. I give them simple messages each day, and each week.

“We add layers on to that as we go.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS.

“I tend not to go in very quickly – I try to change things as I go ahead – and the players are certainly taking that on board.”

County made the perfect start against Well, taking the lead just two minutes in courtesy of Simon Murray’s header.

Goals from Yan Dhanda and Ben Purrington rounded off an excellent night for the Dingwall outfit.

Adams was thrilled to keep a third consecutive clean sheet, which he felt gave his side the foundation to show their attacking threat.

He added: “The start we had was outstanding. It was a great ball in from Jimmy Brown from the corner and a tremendous header from Simon Murray to get us off and running.

“Yan Dhanda scored an outstanding goal, and Ben Purrington got one in the second half.

Ross County goalscorers Ben Purrington and Simon Murray during the victory against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“We hit the post, we created a number of good opportunities in the game, but we were clinical.

“We defended well when we had to, and it was another good performance from us.

“Any side with a good defensive formation gives you the opportunity to go forward and score goals.

“I thought defensively we started from the front. Our two strikers helped us defensively, and Yan is becoming a lot better defensively as well.

“The backline, and the two in front of them in (Scott) Allardice and (Connor) Randall, help us.

“On a regain, we pass the ball well and pass forward.

“Ross Laidlaw made a couple of good saves as well.”

County’s win returns them to eighth position in the Premiership – with only a point separating them from sixth-placed Dundee.

Adams is eager to keep the momentum going, with a trip to St Mirren next up for his side on Saturday.

The Staggies boss added: “We have got to keep pushing on and aiming to catch the teams above us.

Derek Adams shakes hands with Motherwell counterpart Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS.

“We have done that, going above Motherwell and closed the gap between us and the teams above us.

“The confidence is there. We played on the front foot, defensively we were good, we stepped forward with the ball and created some really good movements in the game.

“We were unfortunate maybe not to have scored more.”

The only blemish on County’s night came when defender Will Nightingale was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time, with Adams adding: “It’s disappointing to get two yellow cards for the two fouls that were committed.

“He will be a miss on Saturday, but it gives someone else the chance to come in.”

Conversation