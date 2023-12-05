Derek Adams thrilled with response from Ross County squad after flying start continues with win against Motherwell

Derek Adams is thrilled with the way Ross County’s squad have responded to his arrival at Victoria Park following the 3-0 win over Motherwell.

The Staggies cruised to a comfortable win over the Steelmen, taking their haul to seven points from Adams’ first three matches in charge.

Adams says he has focused on keeping his instructions simple for his newly-inherited squad, but insists he could not have asked for a better reaction from the Staggies’ pool.

He said: “I’m quite straightforward – I don’t complicate things. I give them simple messages each day, and each week.

“We add layers on to that as we go.

“I tend not to go in very quickly – I try to change things as I go ahead – and the players are certainly taking that on board.”

County made the perfect start against Well, taking the lead just two minutes in courtesy of Simon Murray’s header.

Goals from Yan Dhanda and Ben Purrington rounded off an excellent night for the Dingwall outfit.

Adams was thrilled to keep a third consecutive clean sheet, which he felt gave his side the foundation to show their attacking threat.

He added: “The start we had was outstanding. It was a great ball in from Jimmy Brown from the corner and a tremendous header from Simon Murray to get us off and running.

“Yan Dhanda scored an outstanding goal, and Ben Purrington got one in the second half.

“We hit the post, we created a number of good opportunities in the game, but we were clinical.

“We defended well when we had to, and it was another good performance from us.

“Any side with a good defensive formation gives you the opportunity to go forward and score goals.

“I thought defensively we started from the front. Our two strikers helped us defensively, and Yan is becoming a lot better defensively as well.

“The backline, and the two in front of them in (Scott) Allardice and (Connor) Randall, help us.

“On a regain, we pass the ball well and pass forward.

“Ross Laidlaw made a couple of good saves as well.”

County’s win returns them to eighth position in the Premiership – with only a point separating them from sixth-placed Dundee.

Adams is eager to keep the momentum going, with a trip to St Mirren next up for his side on Saturday.

The Staggies boss added: “We have got to keep pushing on and aiming to catch the teams above us.

“We have done that, going above Motherwell and closed the gap between us and the teams above us.

“The confidence is there. We played on the front foot, defensively we were good, we stepped forward with the ball and created some really good movements in the game.

“We were unfortunate maybe not to have scored more.”

The only blemish on County’s night came when defender Will Nightingale was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time, with Adams adding: “It’s disappointing to get two yellow cards for the two fouls that were committed.

“He will be a miss on Saturday, but it gives someone else the chance to come in.”