Derek Adams says no surprises will be in store for Ross County against St Mirren

County face the Buddies for the second time in less than a fortnight, having triumphed 1-0 in Dingwall last Tuesday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Derek Adams says Ross County will be well versed on what to expect when they make the trip to St Mirren on Saturday.

The Staggies, who occupy eighth place at present, have the opportunity to close the gap on the fourth-placed Buddies to just two points with a victory in Paisley.

The sides met in Dingwall last Tuesday, with the Staggies running out 1-0 winners thanks to Jordan White’s late header.

Although Adams has started his third reign in charge of County with three successive home fixtures, from which they have taken seven points, the Staggies boss insists he will make the trip to Renfrewshire with much the same approach.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

He said: “We don’t change much going away from home. We won’t change the approach – we’ll be going at them from the start, trying to do the same as we’ve done at home.

“The only advantage is we know the side. They’ve not changed much since we played them last, although they picked up a couple of injuries against St Johnstone.

“Other than that, it’s nice to know the team you’re going up against.”

Staggies boss hoping side can thrive in Paisley

Adams has won only once in his five trips to Paisley as County boss – but it came in spectacular style when the Staggies triumphed 4-1 in January 2013, with debutant Ivan Sproule netting a double.

Ivan Sproule celebrates netting for Ross County against St Mirren in 2013. Image: SNS

He is confident his players will be able to carry out the Staggies’ gameplan, adding: “It is difficult because you are going away from home, but it’s always a very good pitch.

“I remember going there in the past when Ivan Sproule was here, and going and winning in that game.

“It’s a place where you can pass the ball. We’ve got players in the team that are very capable of doing that.

“I think it’s going to be an entertaining game, and we obviously know what St Mirren have done this season.”

Staggies must adapt to absence of Nightingale

County will be without defender Will Nightingale, who was shown two quickfire yellow cards in the latter stages of Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Motherwell.

Nightingale has been part of a three-man backline, alongside skipper Jack Baldwin and Ryan Leak, which has kept three successive clean sheets.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Adams is preparing to adapt his side to cover for the absence of Englishman Nightingale.

He added: “Every player you lose from a team that has been playing is a loss.

“But it is someone else’s opportunity and we’ll look again at what we’re going to do.

“We might change formation for it, or we might put somebody straight in there to replace him.”

Meanwhile, Ross County’s Premiership fixture at Livingston, which was postponed due to a frozen pitch last weekend, has been rescheduled for Tuesday January 30 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

