Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Barry Robson must drop underperforming Aberdeen players for Ester Sokler and Connor Barron, while Bojan Miovski is worth at least £10m

Aberdeen legend Harper tackles two big Dons talking points in his latest column - the players he thinks are letting boss Robson down, and star-striker Miovski's transfer value.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson felt the wrath of the Dons support following their defeat to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson must stop retaining faith in players who have not shown form during the recent slump in results.

With the Dons languishing second-bottom of the Premiership, the situation is very serious and they have to start delivering wins.

Aberdeen supporters made their frustrations clear at full-time when  they booed after the dismal 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

The Red Army back their team through thick and thin and only start booing not because they are losing games, but the manner they are losing.

Aberdeen were terrible against Kilmarnock and it is time to ring the changes for what is a must-win against Hearts on Saturday.

Aberdeen’s players look dejected after losing 1-0 to Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Striker Ester Sokler and midfielder Connor Barron should be drafted into the starting line-up.

I was surprised to see summer signing Sokler drop to to bench against Kilmarnock with Duk reinstated to the starting line-up.

Duk was superb last season when netting 18 goals for the Dons, but he has not hit those heights again this term.

Aberdeen striker Duk and Kilmarnock's David Watson (12) in action in the 1-0 loss at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Duk and Kilmarnock's David Watson (12) in action in the 1-0 loss at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock.

In contrast, Sokler has impressed when given game-time and looks to have forged a strong understanding and strike partnership with Bojan Miovski.

Leaving Barron on the bench against Kilmarnock was another surprise as he has been one of the top performers this season – when given a chance.

Barron reminds me of Gordon Strachan, although at only 21 years old he is not yet as good a player – but he could go on to be.

In midfield, Barron plays the simple ball when it is on, but can also play the intricate, defence-splitting pass.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron in action during a Europa Conference League group stage match against HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Connor Barron in action during a Europa Conference League group stage match against HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS.

He brings an energy, drive and passion to the team.

Why Barron is not starting every game bemuses me.

Captain Graeme Shinnie has been a superb player for the Dons, but has not shown his normal high levels of form recently.

He is still full of running and continues to fire fully-committed into tackles, but it is not paying off for him at the moment.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Likewise, Leighton Clarkson, one of the marquee summer signings in the summer, is not consistently delivering the high levels he did last term.

Robson must stop standing by players who are not delivering,

It is time to shake up the starting XI, because this losing streak needs to end at the weekend.

The next few weeks will be absolutely critical to Aberdeen’s Premiership campaign and they must quickly turn around their form.

Aberdeen have six Premiership games remaining before the top-flight goes into a three-week winter break on January 2.

They have to start winning or Aberdeen will find themselves in real trouble.

I am concerned about the Dons’ league position, as they are 14 games into the campaign… and only three points off the bottom of the table.

Aberdeen have two games in hand on some clubs – but you have to win them.

I would rather have the points on the board than wait to win fixtures,

December holds the key to Aberdeen’s season.

If they can take advantage of a congested run of games to build momentum, they could rocket right up the table by the winter shutdown.

But if they continue to languish in this slump, they will be dragged into danger at the bottom of the table.

Over to you, Aberdeen!

Kilmarnock's David Watson (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 to Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock's David Watson (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 to Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Bojan Miovski is worth at least £10 million

If any club wants to sign Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in the January transfer window, I think they should have to pay at least £10 million.

Celtic are reportedly weighing up a January move for Aberdeen’s leading scorer.

If they want to make a move for Miovski, they better be prepared to dig deep and splash out a seven-figure transfer fee.

If Miovski was to move on, I don’t think it would be to Celtic.

I am sure there will be clubs in England and overseas interested in the 24-year-old striker.

Aberden's Bojan Miovski looks dejected during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberden's Bojan Miovski  during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Miovski has not only proven he can score in Scotland, he has also shown he can hit the back of the net in Europe.

That is a valuable commodity which will have clubs across Europe taking notice.

Hopefully Miovski will stay at Pittodrie beyond the January transfer window.

The key aspect is Aberdeen are in the driving seat as Miovski is contracted to the club until summer 2026 – and the Dons do not have to sell their star striker.

If they do, it will be on their terms for big money.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image; SNS.

Conversation