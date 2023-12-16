Jordan White looking for Ross County to make Victoria Park ‘horrible’ for visiting teams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordan White looking for Ross County to make Victoria Park ‘horrible’ for visiting teams

The Staggies are undefeated in three home matches since Derek Adams took charge last month.

By Andy Skinner
Jordan White in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jordan White in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Jordan White sees the next two matches as an opportunity for Ross County to strengthen their home foundations.

County face Dundee at Victoria Park today, before welcoming Hibernian to Dingwall in seven days’ time.

Although the Staggies are aiming to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at St Mirren last weekend, they previously took a haul of seven points from a possible nine in the three home games which started off Derek Adams’ third reign in charge.

It is a return which has seen County move up to eighth in the Premiership table, having been second bottom when Adams replaced Malky Mackay.

Forward White says continuing the strong home record will be key to the Staggies’ hopes of success this term.

Jordan White celebrates netting the winner against St Mirren in November. Image: SNS

He said: “The start since the manager has come in has been really good. It has been really positive.

“We didn’t get that win last Saturday, but the previous three have been at home and we have made a right good go of that.

“Having good home form in this league can send you a long way. You just look at Kilmarnock last year, the amount of points they picked up at home was incredible.

“That’s fair play, as you need to make your home ground a horrible place to go.

“So far we have done that, and we want to continue to do that.”

Forward tasked with more advanced role under Adams

White is continuing to adapt to working under Adams, which he already feels is making him more of an advanced focal point in the Staggies’ side.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

He added: “I’m probably playing a wee bit higher, and not coming as deep. One of the key messages he wants is to get the ball forward quickly, and boys are starting to take that on board.

“That’s part and parcel of football. We get on with that, and just adapt to whatever the manager wants us to do.

“It’s still a work in progress, but I think we are getting there and it will make us a really exciting team.”

County looking to leapfrog Dundee

White insists the Staggies squad is in no mood to dwell over last weekend’s loss in Paisley, with the opportunity to leapfrog the Dark Blues into seventh with a victory this afternoon.

The 31-year-old added: “St Mirren were good on the day, and we probably had an off-day. It’s probably roles reversed from when we played them up here.

“You could say we maybe rode our luck a wee bit. We weren’t playing quite at our best, but we were still at 0-0 for a long time, and showing great desire.

“It was an own goal that nearly got cleared off the line – it’s that bit of luck that sometimes goes against you.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to take that on the chin. We will not get too low about it, but we will also not forget about it. We want to bounce back this week.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams aiming for Ross County to cut gap on Premiership top half
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams looking to inject 'devilment' into Ross County squad
Ross County's Victoria Park. Image: SNS
Ross County away day - complete with trip to the Mallard - among ultimate…
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Adam Mackinnon aiming to catch eye of Ross County boss Derek Adams
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: Shutterstock.
Derek Adams hopeful of prompt Dylan Smith return following Ross County teenager's injury against…
A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: All good things must come to an end
Ross County's James Brown protests following St Mirren's opening goal. Image: SNS
James Brown adamant he was blocked in build up to St Mirren's opener against…
A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Derek Adams suffers first defeat since Ross County return in 2-0 loss to St…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says Derek Adams has made Ross County intent on looking up Premiership…
Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams says no surprises will be in store for Ross County against St…

Conversation