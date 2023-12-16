Jordan White looking for Ross County to make Victoria Park ‘horrible’ for visiting teams

Jordan White sees the next two matches as an opportunity for Ross County to strengthen their home foundations.

County face Dundee at Victoria Park today, before welcoming Hibernian to Dingwall in seven days’ time.

Although the Staggies are aiming to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at St Mirren last weekend, they previously took a haul of seven points from a possible nine in the three home games which started off Derek Adams’ third reign in charge.

It is a return which has seen County move up to eighth in the Premiership table, having been second bottom when Adams replaced Malky Mackay.

Forward White says continuing the strong home record will be key to the Staggies’ hopes of success this term.

He said: “The start since the manager has come in has been really good. It has been really positive.

“We didn’t get that win last Saturday, but the previous three have been at home and we have made a right good go of that.

“Having good home form in this league can send you a long way. You just look at Kilmarnock last year, the amount of points they picked up at home was incredible.

“That’s fair play, as you need to make your home ground a horrible place to go.

“So far we have done that, and we want to continue to do that.”

Forward tasked with more advanced role under Adams

White is continuing to adapt to working under Adams, which he already feels is making him more of an advanced focal point in the Staggies’ side.

He added: “I’m probably playing a wee bit higher, and not coming as deep. One of the key messages he wants is to get the ball forward quickly, and boys are starting to take that on board.

“That’s part and parcel of football. We get on with that, and just adapt to whatever the manager wants us to do.

“It’s still a work in progress, but I think we are getting there and it will make us a really exciting team.”

County looking to leapfrog Dundee

White insists the Staggies squad is in no mood to dwell over last weekend’s loss in Paisley, with the opportunity to leapfrog the Dark Blues into seventh with a victory this afternoon.

The 31-year-old added: “St Mirren were good on the day, and we probably had an off-day. It’s probably roles reversed from when we played them up here.

“You could say we maybe rode our luck a wee bit. We weren’t playing quite at our best, but we were still at 0-0 for a long time, and showing great desire.

“It was an own goal that nearly got cleared off the line – it’s that bit of luck that sometimes goes against you.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to take that on the chin. We will not get too low about it, but we will also not forget about it. We want to bounce back this week.”