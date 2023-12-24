Steven Ferguson says Ross County did all they could to ensure early postponement of Hibernian fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Ferguson says Ross County did all they could to ensure early postponement of Hibernian fixture

The match was called off following a 10am inspection on Saturday morning, due to a waterlogged pitch at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Steven Ferguson says Ross County acted as quickly as possible to ensure an early postponement of Saturday’s match against Hibernian.

The Staggies’ final Premiership fixture before Christmas fell foul of the weather, after failing a 10am pitch inspection on Saturday morning due to a waterlogged pitch.

County had staff at the ground from 7am, at which point they initiated contact with the SPFL as a result of the heavy overnight rain.

After match referee Iain Snedden was sent to the ground for a 10am inspection, the pitch was deemed unplayable.

Staggies chief executive Ferguson insists the club did all they could to minimise the disruption to travelling supporters.

Staggies were on the ground from 7am

He said: “With the torrential rain through the night, we phoned the SPFL first thing in the morning and the pitch inspection was set for 10am.

“We were here at 7am and we contacted the SPFL first thing. We asked for a pitch inspection first thing in the morning. It was still dark.

“If they wanted to come at 7am, they could have. It was the match referee who was sent to do it and he did so at 10am.

“That’s what time the authorities said they would get a referee along.

“Hibs had travelled up here the day before, so obviously they, like us, wanted every opportunity for the game to go ahead.

“Hibs, having travelled up, were kept well aware and were here for the pitch inspection.

“The SPFL gave us the time for the pitch inspection. The SPFL need to get in touch with the SFA who run the referees’ side and 10 am was the time we were given.

“But we had contacted them first thing in the morning to say there was a doubt about the pitch.

“The referee came and did the pitch inspection.

“There was very little else we could do.”

Correct decision was made to postpone fixture

Saturday’s postponement is already the fourth occasion this season in which the Staggies have suffered a call-off on the morning of a game.

Derek Adams’ men will now turn their focus to Wednesday’s game against Rangers at Ibrox.

Ferguson is in no doubt the correct decision was made however, adding: “Two-thirds of the pitch was okay, but the goalmouths were unplayable.

“The pitch was very much unplayable by 10.30am and the rain was forecast to continue for the next six or seven hours.

“It was the correct decision.

“Listen, we’ve experienced it at Dundee and Livingston already this season. We know how it works and we follow the same process as everybody else.”

Ferguson also confirmed County had been due to have 300 people eating in their hospitality lounges prior to the match, with the meals having been sent to local charities and good causes following the call off.

‘These things happen’ says Hibs boss Montgomery

Hibernian’s squad was already in the Highlands, having travelled north on Friday, however manager Nick Montgomery was understanding of the situation.

Montgomery said: “We had our breakfast and knew the rain had been pretty heavy through the night. Then we got a notification that the referee was going to go and inspect the pitch at 10am.

“To be honest, it already sounded like there was a bit of water in one of the goal mouths, which was an issue. Around 9.30am, we heard about the pitch inspection.

“Obviously it’s disappointing because you do the preparation, the travel and the overnight stay. But that’s out of our control. These things happen. As much as we’re disappointed about it, these things happen.

“We go back now and train on Sunday, and adapt the session a little bit. But the boys are really disappointed because they were ready for the game.

“Playing the game on a heavy pitch, you never know what the outcome would have been. The boys want to play games, they wanted to get it done, but they should be fresh.

“We do have a small squad, we still have quite a thin squad. So we prepare as well as we can.”

