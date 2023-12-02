Ross County, Cove Rangers and Elgin City games called off; Deveronvale v Buckie among Highland League postponements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County, Cove Rangers and Elgin City games called off; Deveronvale v Buckie among Highland League postponements

A number of SPFL games have been put on ice due to the cold blast.

By Danny Law
Borough Briggs - home of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Borough Briggs - home of Elgin City. Image: SNS.

The games involving Ross County, Cove Rangers and Elgin City were among a raft of SPFL postponements due to the freezing weather conditions.

The Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Ross County was called off after the Livi pitch failed a Saturday morning inspection.

Cove Rangers will also be without a game on Saturday after their meeting with Falkirk was postponed.

Elgin City’s home match against Clyde in League Two has also been called off.

The games are among a number of SPFL matches to have been called off including Ayr v Arbroath and Morton v Dundee United in the Championship as well as Stirling Albion v Montrose in League One.

In the Breedon Highland League, Forres Mechanics v Brechin City, Keith v Wick Academy and Rothes v Formartine United were all postponed on Friday due to frozen pitches.

Deveronvale’s home match against Buckie Thistle was also called off on Saturday morning.

Turriff United v Lossiemouth, Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Locos and Nairn County v Huntly joined the list of postponements on Saturday morning but Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle is expected to go ahead following a precautionary inspection at Spain Park.

