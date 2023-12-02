Ross County, Cove Rangers and Elgin City games called off; Deveronvale v Buckie among Highland League postponements

The games involving Ross County, Cove Rangers and Elgin City were among a raft of SPFL postponements due to the freezing weather conditions.

The Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Ross County was called off after the Livi pitch failed a Saturday morning inspection.

Cove Rangers will also be without a game on Saturday after their meeting with Falkirk was postponed.

❌ GAME OFF. This afternoon's game against cove Rangers has been called off following a pitch inspection. https://t.co/8Rm6c4mvwy — Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) December 2, 2023

Elgin City’s home match against Clyde in League Two has also been called off.

The games are among a number of SPFL matches to have been called off including Ayr v Arbroath and Morton v Dundee United in the Championship as well as Stirling Albion v Montrose in League One.

In the Breedon Highland League, Forres Mechanics v Brechin City, Keith v Wick Academy and Rothes v Formartine United were all postponed on Friday due to frozen pitches.

Deveronvale’s home match against Buckie Thistle was also called off on Saturday morning.

❌️❌️❌️❌️❌️ GAME OFF ❌️❌️❌️❌️❌️ Today's scheduled Highland League match between @DeveronvaleFC and @BuckieThistle has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. pic.twitter.com/ru33pQ5Fea — Buckie Thistle FC (@BuckieThistle) December 2, 2023

Turriff United v Lossiemouth, Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Locos and Nairn County v Huntly joined the list of postponements on Saturday morning but Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle is expected to go ahead following a precautionary inspection at Spain Park.