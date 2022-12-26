Danny Law: Why can’t we encourage more footballers to become referees when they call time on their playing careers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny Law: Why can’t we encourage more footballers to become referees when they call time on their playing careers?

By Danny Law
December 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 8:26 am
Referee Szymon Marciniak shows a yellow card to France's Adrien Rabiot during the World Cup final. Image: Shutterstock.
Referee Szymon Marciniak shows a yellow card to France's Adrien Rabiot during the World Cup final. Image: Shutterstock.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were the stars of the 2022 World Cup final but there was another man who rose to the occasion in the biggest game of his life.

Szymon Marciniak was entrusted to referee the showdown between Argentina and France in Qatar and was widely praised for his assured performance.

A bad referee can disrupt the flow of a match and potentially change the outcome with a wrong decision, whereas a good referee will often allow a game to ebb and flow at an enjoyable pace and go largely unnoticed.

There was no chance the 41-year-old from Poland would be able to go under the radar as he was dealt a frenetic encounter that relied on him making several big decisions, including awarding three penalties in what many people are regarding as the greatest World Cup final of all time.

His decision not to award France’s Marcus Thuram a penalty and instead book him for simulation drew praise from several former officials and was lauded as the best refereeing decision of the World Cup.

Marciniak believes his background as a former semi-professional footballer has helped him progress to the top level of refereeing.

Referee Szymon Marciniak during the World Cup final in Qatar. Image: Shutterstock

It was during his playing career and after remonstrating with an official who had sent him off that Marciniak decided to sign up to a refereeing course, believing that he could do a better job.

Howard Webb, the English Premier League’s head of referees, believes becoming an official is a great way for footballers to stay in the game but admitted it has been difficult to recruit ex-pros.

Surely a case can be made to fast-track former players who wish to move into refereeing once they hang up their boots.

Anyone who has played the game in the SPFL should have a strong knowledge of the laws of the game as well as the fitness required to take charge of a professional match.

Former players would possess other attributes that would be beneficial, such as being accustomed to performing and making decisions in front of big crowds.

Some may argue that it could be difficult for former pros to officiate games involving their former teams.

That could be avoided by a stipulation that referees can’t be appointed to games involving their old clubs.

The team of Polish football referees are welcomed back to Warsaw, Poland. Image: Shutterstock

But there is no doubt there are plenty of players playing every week in the Scottish Premiership, Championship and Leagues One and Two as well as the Highland and Lowland Leagues who would have the potential to become excellent referees.

At a time when the quality of our top-level officials is under constant scrutiny, the Scottish FA should be doing everything they can to encourage players to consider this pathway.

Their playing careers will mean they won’t be able to compete with a referee who started officiating in their early twenties for experience.

But the governing bodies have to make it easier and attractive for players who want to make the transition into refereeing roles.

It would be reasonable to think that fans and players would give an official who had a track record as a player the benefit of the doubt when they are learning the trade.

And as Marciniak has proven, bringing more former players into refereeing could improve the quality across the board.

