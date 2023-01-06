North Caledonian League: Inverness Athletic aiming to go one better in derby duel with leaders Loch Ness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Athletic manager Stuart Ross is determined to provide leaders Loch Ness with another stern test on their return to North Caledonian League action on Saturday.

Loch Ness required a last-gasp Allan MacPhee goal to triumph 3-2 when the sides met at Canal Park in November.

It saw Shane Carling’s men lift the inaugural DJ Macphee Memorial Cup, in honour of forward Donald Macphee who played for both clubs.

Ross was proud of the way his side competed against Loch Ness, who are 10 points clear at the summit having dropped just four points all season.

He believes his players can take confidence into this weekend’s encounter at Inverness Royal Academy.

Ross said: “I think we can take a lot of positives from the last game. Let’s make no mistake – Loch Ness are absolutely flying.

⚫️ NEXT MATCH ⚫️ We take on @InvernessAthFC at the IRA AstroTurf park in inverness on Saturday due to the weather, their grass park wouldn’t be playable for the game. Looking forward to the first #InvernessDerby of 2023! 🏟 IRA PARK

📍 INVERNESS

⏰ 14:00 #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/Yi8fv6ywQO — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) January 4, 2023

“There’s always that wee carrot we dangle to the boys to challenge them. Last time we gave a really good account of ourselves which gave us a really good platform for the games that followed that.

“That day we were missing bodies, so I was delighted with the effort the boys put in. It showed the depth in our squad we can call upon.

“We have boys who haven’t played in the North Caledonian League before, who are fresh from the summer league. Some of them came in that day and did a job that way surpassed our expectations.

“Hopefully we can give it a good go again on Saturday.”

Inverness relishing second half of campaign

Athletic have not played December 3, with matches against Golspie Sutherland and St Duthus having been postponed prior to the winter break.

With his side sitting third in the table, following a ninth-placed finish last term, Ross is thrilled with the progress his young side is making.

Ross, who has Dominic MacAulay, Aidan Hersee and Ryan Macleod back in contention, added: “The remit from the chairman Sandy Stephen when I came in was to finish higher than we did last year.

“It was also to really get into the guts of the club and get the youth development coming through.

“We have a very young squad, along with a few older heads which is always a nice mix.

“That has really been the pleasing part of this year. We have managed to use 12 under-18s in our matchday squad so far this season, and we have developed and taken on boys from the summer team.

“Personally, from within the club we are moving in the right direction.

“I think the title is beyond us this year, but we are happy just chipping along and improving.

“To be sitting where we are, among some very good teams, is something we are delighted about.”

Six teams on same points tally in intense mid-table battle

St Duthus and champions Invergordon will both be aiming to keep up the pressure on Loch Ness when they meet at Tain, with both sides having games in hand over the league leaders.

Fort William and Alness United will both look to make a winning start to 2023 at Claggan Park, with the two sides remarkably among six teams who currently sit on 21 points.

Also among that pack are Golspie Sutherland, who host Thurso, while Halkirk United take on Nairn County reserves.

The match between Orkney and Bonar Bridge has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.