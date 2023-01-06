North Caledonian League: Inverness Athletic aiming to go one better in derby duel with leaders Loch Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Caledonian League: Inverness Athletic aiming to go one better in derby duel with leaders Loch Ness

By Andy Skinner
January 6, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 6, 2023, 3:45 pm
Inverness Athletic manager Stuart Ross. Image: Inverness Athletic
Inverness Athletic manager Stuart Ross. Image: Inverness Athletic

Inverness Athletic manager Stuart Ross is determined to provide leaders Loch Ness with another stern test on their return to North Caledonian League action on Saturday.

Loch Ness required a last-gasp Allan MacPhee goal to triumph 3-2 when the sides met at Canal Park in November.

It saw Shane Carling’s men lift the inaugural DJ Macphee Memorial Cup, in honour of forward Donald Macphee who played for both clubs.

Ross was proud of the way his side competed against Loch Ness, who are 10 points clear at the summit having dropped just four points all season.

He believes his players can take confidence into this weekend’s encounter at Inverness Royal Academy.

Ross said: “I think we can take a lot of positives from the last game. Let’s make no mistake – Loch Ness are absolutely flying.

“There’s always that wee carrot we dangle to the boys to challenge them. Last time we gave a really good account of ourselves which gave us a really good platform for the games that followed that.

“That day we were missing bodies, so I was delighted with the effort the boys put in. It showed the depth in our squad we can call upon.

“We have boys who haven’t played in the North Caledonian League before, who are fresh from the summer league. Some of them came in that day and did a job that way surpassed our expectations.

“Hopefully we can give it a good go again on Saturday.”

Inverness relishing second half of campaign

Athletic have not played December 3, with matches against Golspie Sutherland and St Duthus having been postponed prior to the winter break.

With his side sitting third in the table, following a ninth-placed finish last term, Ross is thrilled with the progress his young side is making.

Ross, who has Dominic MacAulay, Aidan Hersee and Ryan Macleod back in contention, added: “The remit from the chairman Sandy Stephen when I came in was to finish higher than we did last year.

Inverness Athletic’s Ryan Macleod, left, in action against Clach reserves. Supplied by SW Photo/Stuart Wilson.

“It was also to really get into the guts of the club and get the youth development coming through.

“We have a very young squad, along with a few older heads which is always a nice mix.

“That has really been the pleasing part of this year. We have managed to use 12 under-18s in our matchday squad so far this season, and we have developed and taken on boys from the summer team.

“Personally, from within the club we are moving in the right direction.

“I think the title is beyond us this year, but we are happy just chipping along and improving.

“To be sitting where we are, among some very good teams, is something we are delighted about.”

Six teams on same points tally in intense mid-table battle

St Duthus and champions Invergordon will both be aiming to keep up the pressure on Loch Ness when they meet at Tain, with both sides having games in hand over the league leaders.

Fort William and Alness United will both look to make a winning start to 2023 at Claggan Park, with the two sides remarkably among six teams who currently sit on 21 points.

Also among that pack are Golspie Sutherland, who host Thurso, while Halkirk United take on Nairn County reserves.

The match between Orkney and Bonar Bridge has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

