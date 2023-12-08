Orkney aiming to kick on in second half of North Caledonian League season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Orkney aiming to kick on in second half of North Caledonian League season

The islanders are seventh in the table ahead of Saturday's trip to Invergordon.

By Andy Skinner
Orkney manager Charlie Alway.
Orkney manager Charlie Alway.

Charlie Alway remains relaxed about Orkney’s league position as they approach the second half of the North Caledonian League campaign.

The islanders are seventh in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to second-placed Invergordon.

It is a difficult encounter for Orkney, who have taken just a point from their last five games.

Having lost seven of their 12 fixtures so far, Alway knows there is room for improvement.

Orkney FC manager Charlie Alway.

After losing by the odd goal in their last two games against Fort William and Golspie Sutherland, Alway is confident his side are not far away.

He said: “We have quite a big number in the loss column this year, there’s no getting away from that.

“There have been occasions in which we just haven’t been able to put out an experienced and competitive side, and we have taken a beating.

“To be honest, you kind of expect that at this level.

“There have also been some really competitive games, where we have just missed out by the odd goal.

“It’s just a case of learning from that, but I’m really pleased with the mentality of the group we have got.

“We are just battling away and working hard to turn those close games in our favour as quickly as we can.”

Young players being given opportunity

Orkney have lost experience from their squad in recent months, with captain Owen Rendall moving on to Wick Academy, while Liam Delday has been injured for much of the campaign.

Wick Academy’s Owen Rendall closes down Deveronvale’s Horace Ormsby. Image: Jasperimage.

Alway is eager to develop the next batch of young talent, adding: “We have a really good, committed group here.

“When we do lose a player or two, whether it’s to injury or another club, there are always other players in each position.

“The difference between winning the games and losing them is getting those 30 or 40 games under the belt.

“Our top scorer, Gregor Dowell, and Callan Jessieman – who is a very good midfield player – are both 21, and there’s a big difference between that and a guy who is 18 or 19.

“Once they get to the age of 21 or 22, with 40 or 50 games behind them, you know they are going to impact on the game more regularly.”

Tight battle at top of North Caledonian League table

League leaders Loch Ness are aiming to keep their grip on top spot when they make the trip to Bonar Bridge.

Halkirk United also remain among the chasing pack and make the trip to face Clachnacuddin reserves at Inverness Royal Academy.

Golspie Sutherland are looking to continue their recent resurgence when they take on Inverness Athletic, while St Duthus are at home to Alness United.

Fort William’s home clash with Thurso has been postponed due to burst water pipes in the Claggan Park changing rooms.

More from Scottish Football

Scotland Women after their Nations League defeat to England at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie - Scotland Women share fans' frustrations at Nations League results; Joey Barton's…
North Regional Cup first round match between Stonehaven and Hermes at Glenury Park. Hermes' Connor McKenzie and Stonehaven's Ronan Masson and Robert Armstrong. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven relishing chance to reach Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.
Rachel Corsie admits Scotland 'let the fans down' after 6-0 defeat to England
Scotland players looked dejected as England inflict heavy defeat in Nations League match.
Hampden turnout the only positive as England run riot against Scotland Women in Nations…
Scotland men's teams celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Paul Third: Could 2024 be the year Scotland finally qualify for the knockout stage?
Craig Gunn celebrating a goal on the pitch
North Caledonian League: Golspie Sutherland edge out hosts Orkney
Jack Whitehead, left, with Jim McPherson and Charlie Grant after the trio were honoured with life memberships of the SJFA for their services to junior football in 1991. Image: DC Thomson
NRJFA president pays tribute to former secretary Jack Whitehead
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie comes up against Welma Fon of Belgium in a Nations League match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Why Scotland Women have benefited from tough Nations League campaign - and…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness eye key win against North Caledonian League rivals Fort William
Hermes and Stonehaven players
Stonehaven and Rothie Rovers target Scottish Junior Cup quarter-final spot

Conversation