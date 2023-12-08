Orkney aiming to kick on in second half of North Caledonian League season

Charlie Alway remains relaxed about Orkney’s league position as they approach the second half of the North Caledonian League campaign.

The islanders are seventh in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to second-placed Invergordon.

It is a difficult encounter for Orkney, who have taken just a point from their last five games.

Having lost seven of their 12 fixtures so far, Alway knows there is room for improvement.

After losing by the odd goal in their last two games against Fort William and Golspie Sutherland, Alway is confident his side are not far away.

He said: “We have quite a big number in the loss column this year, there’s no getting away from that.

“There have been occasions in which we just haven’t been able to put out an experienced and competitive side, and we have taken a beating.

“To be honest, you kind of expect that at this level.

“There have also been some really competitive games, where we have just missed out by the odd goal.

“It’s just a case of learning from that, but I’m really pleased with the mentality of the group we have got.

“We are just battling away and working hard to turn those close games in our favour as quickly as we can.”

Young players being given opportunity

Orkney have lost experience from their squad in recent months, with captain Owen Rendall moving on to Wick Academy, while Liam Delday has been injured for much of the campaign.

Alway is eager to develop the next batch of young talent, adding: “We have a really good, committed group here.

“When we do lose a player or two, whether it’s to injury or another club, there are always other players in each position.

“The difference between winning the games and losing them is getting those 30 or 40 games under the belt.

“Our top scorer, Gregor Dowell, and Callan Jessieman – who is a very good midfield player – are both 21, and there’s a big difference between that and a guy who is 18 or 19.

“Once they get to the age of 21 or 22, with 40 or 50 games behind them, you know they are going to impact on the game more regularly.”

Tight battle at top of North Caledonian League table

League leaders Loch Ness are aiming to keep their grip on top spot when they make the trip to Bonar Bridge.

NEXT NCL FIXTURES (WEEK 17) – 9.12.23 Bonar Bridge v Loch Ness (Alness at 12)

Clach 'A' v Halkirk Utd

Fort William v Thurso

Golspie Sutherland v Inverness Ath

Invergordon v Orkney

St.Duthus v Alness Utd 1 p.m ko unless stated #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/H7ea4LKwNa — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) December 6, 2023

Halkirk United also remain among the chasing pack and make the trip to face Clachnacuddin reserves at Inverness Royal Academy.

Golspie Sutherland are looking to continue their recent resurgence when they take on Inverness Athletic, while St Duthus are at home to Alness United.

Fort William’s home clash with Thurso has been postponed due to burst water pipes in the Claggan Park changing rooms.

Note – Fort William v Thurso (OFF – Burst water pipes in changing rooms) #NCFA #Northcaley — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) December 8, 2023