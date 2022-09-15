Orkney hope to grow girls and women’s football after hosting Shetland in first inter-island tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orkney hope to grow girls and women’s football after hosting Shetland in first inter-island tournament

By Sophie Goodwin
September 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Orkney hosted Shetland last weekend for the first ever inter-island girl's football tournament . (Photo by Orkney Photographic/Scottish Sea Farms)
Orkney hosted Shetland last weekend for the first ever inter-island girl's football tournament . (Photo by Orkney Photographic/Scottish Sea Farms)

Orkney and Shetland joined forces to help ensure a better future for girls’ and women’s football on the Northern Isles.

The inaugural girls’ football inter-island tournament took place last weekend in Kirkwall, with under-13s, under-15s and under-17s sides from both islands taking part.

More than 50 Shetlanders travelled to Orkney for the occasion.

Kirsty Brown, who plays for Kirkwall City, and Orkney Women player Katie Foulis collaborated with Shetland Girls Football secretary Adam Priest to get the tournament off the ground.

They managed to secure £5,000 worth of funding from Scottish Sea Farms which paid for pitches, trophies and medals, a celebratory dinner, as well as the travel and accommodation costs of the Shetland players.

Brown, who also works for Scottish Sea Farms, believes the tournament is a sign of the progress that has been made, but reckons that it has also been a reminder of the work that can still be done.

Shetland under-17s. (Photo by Orkney Photographic/Scottish Sea Farms)

Brown said: “The tournament was great and the atmosphere was just fantastic all day. Shetland won for each age group, but it’s early days for Orkney, and it just gives us ideas to run with for next year.

“Women and girls’ football here is in a good place, but it could be in a lot better place. We’re at the stage now where we have to make sure there is the option for all ages and levels.

“The girls who are a bit older now, at under-14s and under-15s, there is a future for them to play in the Highlands and Islands League, if they want to do that, but that is at quite a high level.”

The SWF Highlands and Islands League is currently the only option for women’s football in Orkney, however, Brown’s team, Kirkwall City, have withdrawn from the division this season. Shetland does not have a team in the league.

Brown added: “Not everyone will want to play competitively, so we need to think, do we want to set-up something less competitive, which would be aimed towards the recreational enjoyment of the game.

“There’s such a wide variety of players now. We’re getting young girls in primary school wanting to play, so we need to make sure that as they get older we don’t lose them because of a lack of options.”

Looking ahead to a bigger future for girls’ and women’s football

With the tournament being the first of its kind, it meant that it was the first time some of the Orkney girls had played in or against an all-girls team. For others, it was their first time playing in any sort of competitive match.

Brown said: “It was a massive learning curve for all the girls. We had one girl come from Sanday, which is a 90-minute ferry ride, and girls from all over the mainland came as well.

“They all integrated really well considering some of them hadn’t played with each other before. None of the girls had played 11-a-side before either, so it was a new experience for the under-15s and under-17s.

“The under-13s team was really young, but it’s early days for them and there’s clearly an appetite out there for the team to grow. We can hopefully build on that and grow the team for next year.”

Orkney under-13s. (Photo by Orkney Photographic/Scottish Sea Farms)

And, while the tournament was held in Orkney this year, Brown hopes the islands can alternate hosting duties if the competition becomes a permanent fixture in the Northern Isles sporting calendar.

She added: “We’re hoping that we can alternate between Shetland and Orkney each year.

“We have a great backing from Scottish Sea Farms and the football set-up in Orkney is more than happy to help out in any way.

“After this year, we’re all very keen to see where it goes.

“Last weekend was about just getting it off the ground. We want to keep going now and build on this every year so girls can keep playing.”

