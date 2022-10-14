Building confidence for Pittodrie return a secondary concern as Aberdeen Women target first win of the season at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Building confidence for Pittodrie return a secondary concern as Aberdeen Women target first win of the season at Hearts

By Sophie Goodwin
October 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. Image: Scott Baxter

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter believes a win against Hearts on Sunday would help boost confidence ahead of an important run of games.

The Dons will return to Pittodrie, after their homecoming match against Rangers in March this year, to play Glasgow Women on October 30.

Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side play two matches in SWPL 1 before then – starting with a trip to Hearts, followed by a midweek home clash with Hibernian on Wednesday.

And Hunter reckons, while preparing for Pittodrie is in their mind, picking up a first win of the season – which they aim to do at Hearts – is their biggest priority.

Aberdeen have picked up just one point from their opening six games, which came in a 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle at Balmoral Stadium.

However, of those games, they have played all three of the league’s full-time professional sides – Rangers, Glasgow City and Celtic.

Hunter said: “It would bring confidence before we play at Pittodrie, but equally, it’s a really important game just because where we’re at at the moment.

“We’re not thinking too far ahead – obviously knowing we’re playing at Pittodrie means there’s a lot of preparation and a lot of talking going into it.

Aberdeen Women will play at Pittodrie for just the second time on October 30.

“But these next two games are vitally, vitally important, and that’s not just because we’re playing at Pittodrie. We’re low in confidence and we need the points.

“A win would pick us right up again and that’ll help with our season in general. We’ve got two good opportunities to go and win the next two games.

“If we do that then it takes the pressure off us a wee bit and, hopefully, we can build on that momentum going into the game at Pittodrie and beyond.

“That’s the biggest thing – taking the pressure off – because it means we could go there with confidence and enjoy the experience of playing at the stadium.”

A winnable run of games coming up for the Dons

The head-to-head record between the two sides from last season swings in Hearts’ favour, with the Dons winning once and losing twice.

Eva Olid’s side have invested more for this season – putting players on professional contracts for the first time, which has allowed them to improve things on the pitch.

The Dons co-manager is expecting a tough game at the Oriam against the Jambos, but has backed her squad to take all three points back north.

Hunter said: “Hearts have signed experienced players and players from abroad, so they’re definitely stronger than what they were last year.

“They’ve definitely started to create a style of play, but I still think we’re really similar and, if we can put on a good performance, we can beat them.

“We’ve talked a lot this week about how we can hurt them – and we plan to do that.”

The clash with Hearts marks the beginning of an extended run of winnable games for Aberdeen as they go on to play Hibs, Glasgow Women, Motherwell, Dundee United and Spartans.

Hunter reckons those games will prove to be a vital point in the season as the Dons need to start beating teams who she expects to be in and around them in the table.

She added: “We’ve talked about this as a group, because where we’re at now – points wise, too – we’re not a million miles off it.

“This part of the season is really important. Off the back of it, we go into another tough run of games, that’s what this league is like.

“We need to focus now and put points on the board where we think we should be doing that and start to climb the table.

“It’s a really good opportunity to showcase what Aberdeen are really about.”

