Caley Thistle Women held to goalless draw in SWF Championship; Westdyke remain unbeaten in League One

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle Women were held to a goalless draw at home to Renfrew in the SWF Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Over the 90 minutes, Kayleigh McKenzie, Natalie Bodiam, Julia Scott, Iona MacArthur, Tina Kelly, Megan McCarthy and Kirsty Deans all had chances for Inverness.

And at the other end, Caley Jags keeper Kim Jappy kept her second clean sheet of the season, as she made several key saves to deny Renfrew.

The 0-0 draw means that Inverness are unbeaten in consecutive games for the first time this season, having beat Hutchison Vale 3-0 at home last week.

However, other results mean that Karen Mason’s side move down once place in the table, as they now sit in fifth spot with 11 points.

Caley Thistle are in cup action next as they travel to Dryburgh Athletic on Sunday, October 30 for the quarter-final of the SWF Championship and League One cup.

Our Starting XI to face @RenfrewLadiesFC this afternoon 🕙 12:30pm kick-off

📍 Millburn Academy pic.twitter.com/5JoTkwuNq6 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) October 23, 2022

In SWF League One, Westdyke kept their unbeaten start to the season intact as they defeated Edinburgh Caledonia 3-2 at Lawsondale.

The Westhill side went behind within the first 10 minutes, but Julie Binnie pulled them back level, before Christie Houston added another as they went 2-1 up in the first-half.

Edinburgh Caledonia equalised after the restart, but Bethany Cochrane scored in her fourth consecutive game to make it 3-2 to Westdyke late on in the second-half.

The win keeps Westdyke level on points with FC Edinburgh who sit atop the table on goal difference, after beating Torry side Grampian Ladies 6-0 at Meadowbank.

Grampian meet FC Edinburgh again – this time at home – in the quarter-finals of the league cup, while Westdyke host Championship side Ayr United.