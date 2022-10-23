Caley Thistle Women held to goalless draw in SWF Championship; Westdyke remain unbeaten in League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle Women held to goalless draw in SWF Championship; Westdyke remain unbeaten in League One

By Sophie Goodwin
October 23, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 5:58 pm
Caley Thistle's Kayleigh McKenzie, left, and Megan McCarthy, right.
Caley Thistle's Kayleigh McKenzie, left, and Megan McCarthy, right.

Caley Thistle Women were held to a goalless draw at home to Renfrew in the SWF Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Over the 90 minutes, Kayleigh McKenzie, Natalie Bodiam, Julia Scott, Iona MacArthur, Tina Kelly, Megan McCarthy and Kirsty Deans all had chances for Inverness.

And at the other end, Caley Jags keeper Kim Jappy kept her second clean sheet of the season, as she made several key saves to deny Renfrew.

The 0-0 draw means that Inverness are unbeaten in consecutive games for the first time this season, having beat Hutchison Vale 3-0 at home last week.

However, other results mean that Karen Mason’s side move down once place in the table, as they now sit in fifth spot with 11 points.

Caley Thistle are in cup action next as they travel to Dryburgh Athletic on Sunday, October 30 for the quarter-final of the SWF Championship and League One cup.

In SWF League One, Westdyke kept their unbeaten start to the season intact as they defeated Edinburgh Caledonia 3-2 at Lawsondale.

The Westhill side went behind within the first 10 minutes, but Julie Binnie pulled them back level, before Christie Houston added another as they went 2-1 up in the first-half.

Edinburgh Caledonia equalised after the restart, but Bethany Cochrane scored in her fourth consecutive game to make it 3-2 to Westdyke late on in the second-half.

The win keeps Westdyke level on points with FC Edinburgh who sit atop the table on goal difference, after beating Torry side Grampian Ladies 6-0 at Meadowbank.

Grampian meet FC Edinburgh again – this time at home – in the quarter-finals of the league cup, while Westdyke host Championship side Ayr United.

