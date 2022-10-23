Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants side to replicate winning performance against Renfrew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants side to replicate winning performance against Renfrew

By Sophie Goodwin
October 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants her side to replicate last week’s winning performance when they host Renfrew on Sunday.

The Caley Jags beat Hutchison Vale 3-0 at home to pick up their third win of the SWF Championship season, and their first clean sheet of the campaign.

It was an important win for Mason’s side as they moved up to fourth in the table, where they sit with 10 points after eight games in the third-tier.

Inverness host second-place Renfrew on Sunday afternoon, and Mason wants her side to build on the momentum from last week’s winning display.

Mason said: “Last week was probably the first time I’ve come away after 90 minutes thoroughly pleased with the football that we managed to play.

“Something just clicked – everything that we had asked the players to do in previous games just came together, which was great to see.

Caley Thistle keeper Kim Jappy kept her first clean sheet of the season against Hutchison Vale. (Image: SportPix)

“We were organised, we took our chances, really stuck to our game and executed it really well. And to keep our first clean sheet of the season, it was really pleasing.

“I was delighted with the girls last week, but that performance is all good and well – but if we can’t replicate that again on Sunday, then it’s a bit of a fluke, in a sense.

“We’ve said to the girls this week that we have to build on that, be positive and focus on putting in the same – or an even better – performance this Sunday.

“Hopefully we can build some momentum and get another three points, which would take us closer to the top end of the table.”

Caley Thistle will have to deal with Renfrew’s long-ball threat

In the first round of fixtures, Inverness were beaten 3-2 by Renfrew, who scored three second-half goals to secure the win.

Mason learnt valuable information about Caley Thistle’s opponents during that game, which she believes will prove useful for their second meeting of the season.

She added: “The biggest challenge against Renfrew is pretty much the long-ball, they try and catch you out by sending it over the top.

“Last time, their goals came from set-pieces so that’ll be something we’ll be looking to stop on Sunday to prevent any pressure coming in our box.

“Fingers crossed, we can do that.”

Against Renfrew, Caley Thistle could be without captain Kirsty Deans again, as she remains a doubt after sustaining a rib injury while playing Shinty.

Inverness will also be missing Nicola Ross, Lorna MacRae and Millie Carr, who made her debut for the first team last week against Hutchison Vale.

In SWF League One, joint-top Westdyke host Edinburgh Caledonia at Lawsondale, while Grampian travel to FC Edinburgh, who are level on points with Westdyke.

