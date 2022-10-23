Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants side to replicate winning performance against Renfrew

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants her side to replicate last week’s winning performance when they host Renfrew on Sunday.

The Caley Jags beat Hutchison Vale 3-0 at home to pick up their third win of the SWF Championship season, and their first clean sheet of the campaign.

It was an important win for Mason’s side as they moved up to fourth in the table, where they sit with 10 points after eight games in the third-tier.

Inverness host second-place Renfrew on Sunday afternoon, and Mason wants her side to build on the momentum from last week’s winning display.

Mason said: “Last week was probably the first time I’ve come away after 90 minutes thoroughly pleased with the football that we managed to play.

“Something just clicked – everything that we had asked the players to do in previous games just came together, which was great to see.

“We were organised, we took our chances, really stuck to our game and executed it really well. And to keep our first clean sheet of the season, it was really pleasing.

“I was delighted with the girls last week, but that performance is all good and well – but if we can’t replicate that again on Sunday, then it’s a bit of a fluke, in a sense.

“We’ve said to the girls this week that we have to build on that, be positive and focus on putting in the same – or an even better – performance this Sunday.

“Hopefully we can build some momentum and get another three points, which would take us closer to the top end of the table.”

Caley Thistle will have to deal with Renfrew’s long-ball threat

In the first round of fixtures, Inverness were beaten 3-2 by Renfrew, who scored three second-half goals to secure the win.

Mason learnt valuable information about Caley Thistle’s opponents during that game, which she believes will prove useful for their second meeting of the season.

She added: “The biggest challenge against Renfrew is pretty much the long-ball, they try and catch you out by sending it over the top.

“Last time, their goals came from set-pieces so that’ll be something we’ll be looking to stop on Sunday to prevent any pressure coming in our box.

“Fingers crossed, we can do that.”

We are at home again this weekend when we welcome @RenfrewLadiesFC to Millburn Academy on Sunday 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/pfJEMxzAzn — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) October 18, 2022

Against Renfrew, Caley Thistle could be without captain Kirsty Deans again, as she remains a doubt after sustaining a rib injury while playing Shinty.

Inverness will also be missing Nicola Ross, Lorna MacRae and Millie Carr, who made her debut for the first team last week against Hutchison Vale.

In SWF League One, joint-top Westdyke host Edinburgh Caledonia at Lawsondale, while Grampian travel to FC Edinburgh, who are level on points with Westdyke.