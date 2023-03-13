Aberdeen Women let themselves down in 3-1 defeat to Motherwell, says forward Hannah Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women let themselves down in 3-1 defeat to Motherwell, says forward Hannah Stewart

By Sophie Goodwin
March 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Hannah Stewart believes the Aberdeen Women players let themselves down in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Motherwell.

The forward had given the Dons the lead at Cormack Park on 40 minutes through a penalty, but Carla Boyce equalised for Motherwell just before half-time.

In the second-half, Stewart gave away a penalty – which she admits was an “error” on her part – which Boyce converted to give Well the lead after an hour, before Kayla Jardine added the final blow with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Stewart concedes it was a disappointing second-half performance and the scoreline left the Dons squad feeling hurt.

The Aberdeen forward said: “It hurts because we know we’re better than that performance. We feel like we’ve let ourselves down.

“We go into half-time on a positive and we’ve got our goal and, even though they’d equalised, we felt if we went out fighting and ran for each other then the second-half would go our way.

Aberdeen’s Mya Christie battles with Motherwell’s captain Gill Inglis. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“But we didn’t really get on the ball or get into any rhythm – we just reverted back to defending. We made it difficult for ourselves and struggled to get up the pitch to create anything.

“I think that’s the most frustrating thing: we felt like it was in our hands, but we just let it go by us.

“It’s a tough one to take.”

League split comes at good time, says Stewart

Aberdeen will play out the rest of their season in the lower half of the SWPL 1 table against Dundee United, Hamilton Accies, Spartans, Motherwell and Glasgow Women following the league split.

Stewart believes the league breakaway is an opportunity for the Dons to “put things right” and climb the table, with 30 points up for grabs until the end of the season.

She said: “There’s still a lot of points to play and a lot of games to go.

“I don’t think we feel like we’re in a relegation battle, because we know we’re good enough to beat the teams who are in and around us.

“It changes our mindset – we know we can go out and win every single game that’s coming up for the rest of the season.

“The split probably comes at a good time for us. We can go out and put things right.

“We know we’re capable of beating anyone in the bottom six, so I don’t feel like we’re in a relegation fight, because we know we’ll pick up those points if we play to our strengths.”

