Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents’ scratch tournament kicks off with close encounter

Murcar Links Golf Club’s Iain Galbraith faces a close encounter when he starts the defence of his Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s senior scratch title.

Iain is set to make the two-mile drive from Murcar Links to Royal Aberdeen to tee-off against Stuart McWilliam in the first round.

Plus-one handicapper Iain said: “I am really looking forward to the season and the defence of my title.

“It’s a tough start being drawn against Stuart at Royal Aberdeen.

“I haven’t played him before, but I know he’ll be a tough opponent.

“I’ve played Balgownie a lot, but not recently. Hopefully, I’ll get another game in before our match comes around.

“I’ve not played over the winter as I’ve been recuperating following surgery, but I’m back playing now and we shall see what the season brings.”

Iain won the inaugural senior tournament last season after a 3&1 win over Banchory’s Davie Brand in the final at Kemnay.

Iain earlier defeated Gary Grant by 4&3 in their semi-final at Aboyne following wins over Duff House’s Ian Angus, Deeside’s Alan Ross and Peterculter’s Scott Davidson.

Davie returns as Banchory senior champion again and will face Brian Dunbar at Ellon McDonald in his first round tie.

Ian, a runner-up in the men’s Champion of Champions in 2001 and 2004, has an away tie against Brian Forgie at Meldrum House.

Former Don John Hewitt received a first round bye.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR GENTS’ SCRATCH SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, May 29)

Robert Gibb (7) Inverurie v William Cardno (11) Northern.

Mike Singer (2) Turriff v Raymond Reid (6) Tarland.

Brian Forgie (7) Meldrum House v Ian Angus (2) Duff House Royal.

Brian Dunbar (7) McDonald Ellon v Davie Brand (0) Banchory.

Danny Cowie (15) Cullen Links v Nigel Bennett (8) Torphins.

Neil Irvine (5) Stonehaven v Alistair Bean (9) Dunecht House.

Gary Grant (5) Aboyne v Gordon Grimmer (-1) Nigg Bay.

Stuart McWilliam (3) Royal Aberdeen v Iain Galbraith (0) defending champion from Murcar Links.

Gavin Elrick (3) Hazlehead v Alex Smith (8) Buckpool.

Michael Lynch (1) Newmachar v David Rennie (4) Deeside.

Allan Middleton (0) Cruden Bay v Hugh Murdoch (3) Portlethen.

David Buchan (6) Inverallochy v Andrew Burt (12) Insch.

Eric Thomson (7) Oldmeldrum v Iain Watters (9) Kemnay.

Byes: Harry Yorston (8) Alford. Andrew Ironside (2) Fraserburgh. John Hewitt (1) Murcar Links.

Cross-section of north-east players to battle for senior gents’ prize

A total of 25 players will battle it out in the inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions senior men’s handicap tournament this year.

There is a complete cross-section of entrants from across the north-east, with players hailing from Cullen in the north, Auchenblae in the south and Ballater to the west.

Nigg Bay’s Peter Milne has the lowest handicap of four.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR GENTS’ HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, May 29)

William Donald (9) Ballater v Peter Milne (4) Nigg Bay.

Ronald Dickie (21) Keith v Gordon Innes (6) Strathlene.

Jim Coutts (9) Longside v Duncan Cumming (10) Bon Accord.

Sandy Davidson (15) Northern v Bill Ellis (16) Dunecht House.

Billy Melvin (14) Oldmeldrum v Gavin Smith (10) Turriff.

John Pirie (16) Cullen Links v Brian Watson (21) McDonald Ellon.

Graham Gourlay (26) Insch v Lindsay Greig (14) Auchenblae.

William Bruce (13) Buckpool v Ian Thompson (11) Kemnay.

Alan Beveridge (8) Aboyne v Gary Polson (8) Auchmill.

Byes: Neil Profeit (9) Meldrum House. Gary Sutherland (6) Newmachar. Herbert Scott (21) Peterhead. Bobby Baxter (19) Craibstone. David Grant (15) Hazlehead. Fraser Barclay (10) Kintore. Derek Whyte (27) Torphins.

Phillips Trophy date changed to avoid clash

The date of this year’s Phillips Trophy has been switched.

The North-east District has moved the date of the 36-hole scratch tournament at Fraserburgh to avoid a possible clash with their Scottish Area Team Championship match with the south.

The Phillips Trophy, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 21, will now be played at the Broch on Sunday, May 14.

Meanwhile, entries for the tournament and the first two Future Tour events for boys and girls should be emailed to info@sgunortheast.net until the new online booking system – DotGolf – is up and running.

The North-east Future Tour round one is at Portlethen on April 23, while round two is scheduled for Newmachar on May 14.

Elsewhere, Mike McLean had a hole-in-one at the 165-yard sixth hole at Trump International using a seven-iron.

Murcar member Mike was partnered by clubmates Mike Milne, Derek Allan and Ron Copland.