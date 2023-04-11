Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents’ scratch tournament kicks off with close encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents’ scratch tournament kicks off with close encounter

Senior gents' scratch winner Iain will head just down the road to Royal Aberdeen Golf Club to take on Stuart McWilliam.

By Alan Brown
Iain Galbraith of Murcar Links Golf Club with the senior gents' scratch trophy he won in 2022. Image: Jasperimage
Iain Galbraith of Murcar Links Golf Club with the senior gents' scratch trophy he won in 2022. Image: Jasperimage

Murcar Links Golf Club’s Iain Galbraith faces a close encounter when he starts the defence of his Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s senior scratch title.

Iain is set to make the two-mile drive from Murcar Links to Royal Aberdeen to tee-off against Stuart McWilliam in the first round.

Plus-one handicapper Iain said: “I am really looking forward to the season and the defence of my title.

“It’s a tough start being drawn against Stuart at Royal Aberdeen.

“I haven’t played him before, but I know he’ll be a tough opponent.

“I’ve played Balgownie a lot, but not recently. Hopefully, I’ll get another game in before our match comes around.

“I’ve not played over the winter as I’ve been recuperating following surgery, but I’m back playing now and we shall see what the season brings.”

Iain won the inaugural senior tournament last season after a 3&1 win over Banchory’s Davie Brand in the final at Kemnay.

Iain earlier defeated Gary Grant by 4&3 in their semi-final at Aboyne following wins over Duff House’s Ian Angus, Deeside’s Alan Ross and Peterculter’s Scott Davidson.

Davie returns as Banchory senior champion again and will face Brian Dunbar at Ellon McDonald in his first round tie.

Ian, a runner-up in the men’s Champion of Champions in 2001 and 2004, has an away tie against Brian Forgie at Meldrum House.

Former Don John Hewitt received a first round bye.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR GENTS’ SCRATCH SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, May 29)

Robert Gibb (7) Inverurie v William Cardno (11) Northern.

Mike Singer (2) Turriff v Raymond Reid (6) Tarland.

Brian Forgie (7) Meldrum House v Ian Angus (2) Duff House Royal.

Brian Dunbar (7) McDonald Ellon v Davie Brand (0) Banchory.

Danny Cowie (15) Cullen Links v Nigel Bennett (8) Torphins.

Neil Irvine (5) Stonehaven v Alistair Bean (9) Dunecht House.

Gary Grant (5) Aboyne v Gordon Grimmer (-1) Nigg Bay.

Stuart McWilliam (3) Royal Aberdeen v Iain Galbraith (0) defending champion from Murcar Links.

Gavin Elrick (3) Hazlehead v Alex Smith (8) Buckpool.

Michael Lynch (1) Newmachar v David Rennie (4) Deeside.

Allan Middleton (0) Cruden Bay v Hugh Murdoch (3) Portlethen.

David Buchan (6) Inverallochy v Andrew Burt (12) Insch.

Eric Thomson (7) Oldmeldrum v Iain Watters (9) Kemnay.

Byes: Harry Yorston (8) Alford. Andrew Ironside (2) Fraserburgh. John Hewitt (1) Murcar Links.

Cross-section of north-east players to battle for senior gents’ prize

A total of 25 players will battle it out in the inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions senior men’s handicap tournament this year.

There is a complete cross-section of entrants from across the north-east, with players hailing from Cullen in the north, Auchenblae in the south and Ballater to the west.

Nigg Bay’s Peter Milne has the lowest handicap of four.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR GENTS’ HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, May 29)

William Donald (9) Ballater v Peter Milne (4) Nigg Bay.

Ronald Dickie (21) Keith v Gordon Innes (6) Strathlene.

Jim Coutts (9) Longside v Duncan Cumming (10) Bon Accord.

Sandy Davidson (15) Northern v Bill Ellis (16) Dunecht House.

Billy Melvin (14) Oldmeldrum v Gavin Smith (10) Turriff.

John Pirie (16) Cullen Links v Brian Watson (21) McDonald Ellon.

Graham Gourlay (26) Insch v Lindsay Greig (14) Auchenblae.

William Bruce (13) Buckpool v Ian Thompson (11) Kemnay.

Alan Beveridge (8) Aboyne v Gary Polson (8) Auchmill.

Byes: Neil Profeit (9) Meldrum House. Gary Sutherland (6) Newmachar. Herbert Scott (21) Peterhead. Bobby Baxter (19) Craibstone. David Grant (15) Hazlehead. Fraser Barclay (10) Kintore. Derek Whyte (27) Torphins.

Phillips Trophy date changed to avoid clash

The date of this year’s Phillips Trophy has been switched.

The North-east  District has moved the date of the 36-hole scratch tournament at Fraserburgh to avoid a possible clash with their Scottish Area Team Championship match with the south.

The Phillips Trophy, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 21, will now be played at the Broch on Sunday, May 14.

Meanwhile, entries for the tournament and the first two Future Tour events for boys and girls should be emailed to info@sgunortheast.net until the new online booking system – DotGolf – is up and running.

The North-east Future Tour round one is at Portlethen on April 23, while round two is scheduled for Newmachar on May 14.

Elsewhere, Mike McLean had a hole-in-one at the 165-yard sixth hole at Trump International using a seven-iron.

Mike McLean following his hole-in-one at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Alan Brown

Murcar member Mike was partnered by clubmates Mike Milne, Derek Allan and Ron Copland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never…
Ian Poulter led the challenge to DP World Tour sanctions which have been upheld by an independent panel.
COMMENT: The battle between the DP World Tour and LIV players turned into a…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
A photo of a golfer teeing off
Why we play golf: 10 Scottish golfers in their own words
The patrons were out in force at Augusta National Golf Club. Image: AP.
Richie Ramsay: Scottie Scheffler faces plenty of competition to defend the Green Jacket
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Formidable field for Evening Express Champion of Champions men's scratch tournament
Tiger Woods walks to the 12th green during a practice at Augusta this week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Time for Augusta National to take a stand that…
Costa Navarino
Fantasy Golf – 5 reasons to play
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
Story by John Ross Jack Nicklaus with Royal Dornoch staff in 2014
Royal Dornoch head pro on his rounds with the stars as he marks 25…

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
3
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
6
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
7
A funeral car. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen funeral directors hit out at ‘aggressive’ driver who beeped horn and angrily gestured…
8
The crash occurred on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road.
Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead
9
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…

More from Press and Journal

Mark Young is an experienced cyclist. Image: Mark Young.
Aberdeenshire man to cycle over 2,100 miles Tour de France route for charity
Policce say concerns are growing for Mr Dyce's welfare. Image: Police Scotland/ Supplied.
Man, 36, last seen on Wells Street in Inverness as concerns grow for his…
Breedon Scottish Highland League. Inverurie Loco Works (red) v Wick Academy (yellow) at Harlaw Park, Inverurie. Picture of (L-R) Jack Henry and Neil McLean. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 23/02/2019
Wick Academy’s Jack Henry upbeat despite double leg break and FIVE-HOUR ambulance wait
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Matthew Bowie, on his bike, and outside Elgin Court. Picture shows; Matthew Bowie. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ Kathryn Wylie -DC Thomson Date; 06/04/2023
Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police
Duk celebrates scoring the opener for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Further improvement still to come from Aberdeen this season - despite moving…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Blind woman conned out of £9,500 by fraudster who never completed croft work
Decommissioning activities at the Viking field, North Sea.
Oil giants Harbour and BP agree to develop Viking CCS project
Willie Officer farms at Ardoch of Gallery, near Montrose.
Montrose farmer reaps the benefits of project
Contraflows will be in place during the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Delays expected as resurfacing roadworks on A90 near Stonehaven begin
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A99 south…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]