Exclusive: Dons chairman admits beach stadium dream is ‘at risk’ as he pleads for council to see benefits

Dave Cormack's plea comes as plans to revamp the seafront are ramping up.

By Ben Hendry
Dons chairman Dave Cormack has spoken out amid ongoing doubt over the stadium.
Dons chairman Dave Cormack has spoken out amid ongoing doubt over the stadium. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack has admitted the Dons’ “dream” to build a new stadium at the beach is at risk of falling apart.

And the businessman has warned that accompanying plans to revive the seafront won’t get off the ground without such a focal point to bring people to the area.

He cautioned that the city centre “cannot afford” the loss of footfall that would come with the side instead building at Kingsford.

In an exclusive statement to the Press and Journal, the Dons boss revealed fears the popular Pittodrie replacement will remain “in doubt” until there is the “political will to make it happen”.

Aberdeen FC chairman, Dave Cormack
Aberdeen FC chairman, Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Dave Cormack issues beach stadium warning amid ongoing uncertainty

He addressed the lingering doubt as as councillors prepare to meet next week to discuss major beach regeneration plans.

The club will only be dissuaded from relocating to the outskirts of Aberdeen if the authority helps to fund the Â£80 million seaside stadium.

Council leaders appear adamant that no public money will go towards a new Aberdeen stadium
Dave Cormack could be left rethinking plans for a new Dons stadium at Aberdeen beach after council co-leader Ian Yuill said it would be down to the club alone if they want to build it. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

That, at one point, seemed likely.

But Aberdeen City Council has had a change of heart since the May 2022 elections, when the SNP and Liberal Democrats ousted the former Tory and Labour leaders.

And in recent months, there have been dire warnings about how financially stretched the body is.

Hopes high for Aberdeen turnaround – but where does council stand on football stadium?

Mr Cormack spoke out as a raft of reports landed in the inboxes of elected members.

Talks are taking place on major changes to Union Street and progress on the reinvigorated Aberdeen Market is gathering pace.

Councillors will be asked to drive forward a Â£50m initial phase of work aimed at turning the beach into an attraction.

The initial works will take place at a new play area, events field and along Broad Hill.

A coastal football stadium has been listed by many Aberdonians as the component of the beach project they are most excited about.

But in the new dossier, there were just a few fleeting allusions to what is now referred to as a “potential stadium”.

The area that is soon to be transformed.
The area that is soon to be transformed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

One note simply described the highly sought-after 16-18,000-seater ground as “an option”.

However, a business case for the entire Â£440m beach revamp indicated that the lasting success of the events field and expensive playpark would be “heavily dependent” on later additions.

The stadium would be built on the ground to the rear of the Beach Ballroom.

Dave Cormack: ‘A new stadium at the beach remains in doubt’

However, it’s not known when the necessary business case for the potential stadium will be completed. Things can’t get going until that is in place.

And the Dons are seeking some assurance that the stalemate could soon be resolved.

The Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City celebratory event in May. Pictured are council chief executive Angela Scott, Willie Miller, Lord Provost David Cameron and Dave Cormack.
The Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City celebratory event in May. Pictured are council chief executive Angela Scott, Willie Miller, Lord Provost David Cameron and Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Mr Cormack said: “Until there is a full business case and the political will to make it happen, a new stadium at the beach remains in doubt.

â€œThe club is convinced that a beachfront stadium and associated community sports and leisure facilities would be transformational for the city.

“Successful regeneration projects require a centrepiece that drives socio-economic value.

“Indeed, elements for phase one of the beachfront masterplan are â€˜heavily dependentâ€™ on other developments such as the Beach Ballroom and proposed leisure facilities.”

City centre ‘can’t afford to lose Dons’

Last year, a report commissioned by the Dons and Aberdeen City Council predicted that the new stadium would inject Â£1 billion into the local economy over the next 50 years.

The club chairman believes it’s an opportunity the city shouldn’t miss.

Mr Cormack continued: “Crucially, it would keep the club in the city centre, which cannot afford to lose any further footfall.”

Work goes on to find occupants for around 40 vacant Union Street premises.
Mr Cormack once told us how walking along a deserted Union Street moved him to tears. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘We will do our utmost to collaborate with the council’

And the businessman insists that the knock-on benefits of a thriving beach and city centre will be vast.

He added: “Our energy industry and other businesses are struggling to attract people to come and work in Aberdeen.

“Becoming the renewable energy capital of the world is nothing but a pipedream unless there is significant capital investment in facilities and infrastructure that transform the city centre.”

The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
The new Aberdeen FC stadium would cost Â£80m to build. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Mr Cormack cited Teesside and Newcastle as places that have “made significant strides” in attracting the “thousands of green jobs that will be created by the energy transition”.

“For future generations of Aberdonians, we cannot let this renewable energy opportunity slip through our hands,” he urged.

Dave Cormack
Dave Cormack has pledged to work with the council. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The impassioned chairman concluded: “We will continue to do our utmost to collaborate with the council when they revisit the business case for the next stage of the beach masterplan, which we hope will be before the end of the year.”

How tide has turned on beach stadium idea within council HQ

The football ground has been pencilled in as part of the local authorityâ€™s multi-million-pound proposals to regenerate the seafront for more than two years.

It all began with local leaders approaching club chiefs in early 2021, eventually persuading them of the benefits of remaining in the city.

The Dons later confirmed the coastal spot as their preferred site, over Kingsford.

The Kingsford Stadium may never see the light of day, but Mr Cormack has said it will remain an option until the council decides to get on board with the beach ground. Image: Aberdeen FC

But they say theyâ€™d need some financial contributions from the authority to make it happen, and that has become the sticking point.

There was shock when, only months after being elected, the new SNP and Lib Dem leaders, Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill, ruled out any public cash.

Europe-conquering Dons captain Willie Miller got the ball rolling at the Tillydrone Cruyff Court site in August, as Kiara Coutts, David Suttie, and councillors Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill watch on.
Europe-conquering Dons captain Willie Miller got the ball rolling at the Tillydrone Cruyff Court site in August, as Kiara Coutts, David Suttie, and councillors Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill watched on. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Christian Allard was named the new leader of the SNP group when Mr Nicoll stood down after a year, and became council co-leader in May.

Mr Allard told us the “direction would remain the same” with him at the helm.

Councillors will discuss the future of the beach during a meeting on Wednesday.

