Shinty: Kinlochshiel defender sidelined for five weeks

Kinlochshiel’s international defender Conor Cormack has a broken hand and will be out for five weeks in a major blow to the Wester Ross side.

Meanwhile, Lovat, who visit Shiel in tomorrow’s Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter-final, will be without at least two players concerned about Covid-19.

An X-ray has shown former Beauly ace Cormack has a fracture and manager Johnston Gill admitted: “It’s a real setback as Conor’s such a big player for us and has been outstanding this season.”

Mark Macdonald is still unfit, while Johnny Macaskill is unavailable for Shiel, Macaulay winners in 2016 and 2018.

Lewis Tawse and Craig Macmillan will not travel for Lovat due to Covid-19 concerns.

Scotland goalkeeper and captain Stuart Macdonald and hitman Greg Matheson, both self-employed, are considering their situation.

Club president John MacRitchie said: “This self-isolation scenario is a financial worry for players if they’re pinged and we appreciate that.

“It’s a headache for our first game in five weeks, after four postponements due to Covid-19 in the opposing club.”

Fort’s Macmillan facing spell on sidelines

Fort William forward Alex Macmillan has pulled a calf muscle and could be out for several weeks starting with their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round tie with Oban Camanachd at An Aird.

Co-manager Victor Smith revealed: “Alex is out, which is a blow, and captain Arran MacPhee is doubtful after injuring his knee in training. Sean Cameron comes into the squad for the first time this season.

“We’ll be changing our tactical approach to suit Oban’s style of play.”

Oban, the 2019 runners up, have hit 17 league goals in three outings with Daniel MacVicar and Connor Howe leading the charge.

Kilmallie’s main forward Daniel Stewart has undergone hernia surgery and he misses their home Camanachd Cup clash with Bute.

Steve Stewart, red carded last weekend, starts a two-game ban.

Manager Martin Stewart said: “Phil Fyfe is set for a debut in defence. He joined us from Lochaber two years ago and has been in the second team, but he’s been showing up well.”

Kyles Athletic, the 2012 Camanachd Cup winners, have been in cold storage for some time and host Inveraray who have Fraser Watt in scoring vein.

Beauly welcome back Mackay

In the Balliemore Cup first round, Ryan Mackay returns from suspension for Beauly at Glen Urquhart, while Cian Macphee starts a two-game ban and misses Ballachulish’s home tie with Tayforth.

Skye, after a two-week virus lockdown, play host to neighbours Lochcarron, while Aberdour host Col Glen, with both sides yet to win.

Caberfeidh will welcome fans to their Mowi League clash with Newtonmore at Castle Leod, while Kingussie host Strathglass and Oban Celtic visit Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Pick of the HIS Sutherland Cup second round ties sees holders Lochside Rovers entertaining Fort William, while Kingussie visit Newtonmore.