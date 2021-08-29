Shinty: Kinlochshiel defeat Kyles Athletic 2-0 to reach first Camanachd Cup final

A no-punches-pulled half time talk by talisman Finlay MacRae kick-started the surge which has taken Kinlochshiel’s history-makers into next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

A massive Wester Ross invasion will head for Oban next month to cheer on Shiel against the winners of this weekend’s Kingussie-Lovat clash.

Not since Skye upset Newtonmore in the final 31 years ago has a team west of Inverness figured in the game’s blue riband match.

Finlay MacRae is one of the game’s finest players of his generation and the 36-year-old technician at a woodchip factory near Inverness will finally get his shot at Camanachd Cup glory following their 2-0 semi-final win over Kyles Athletic at Taynuilt.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “After a goalless first half, we had a dressing room discussion about moving up a gear – then Finlay stepped forward.

“He told the lads they weren’t putting in maximum effort, and he demanded more. It certainly seemed to spark a response.

“We pushed on and, despite a late Kyles fightback, we deservedly won.

“On the way to the match, my brother and I were talking about what a tragedy it would be if Finlay and our other veteran Paul MacRae never played in a Camanachd final.

“These two, in particular, have given so much that they richly deserve now to be looking forward to the biggest occasion of their careers and I’m thrilled for them.

“Getting there is a huge thing for our community and it would be even more tremendous now if we could finish the job.”

Gill has done a superb job in organising the Reds and he made a key move two years ago in signing Josh Grant from Beauly to solve a goalkeeping problem after Scott Kennedy’s retiral.

Grant, whose mother is from Glenelg, is a cousin of the MacRae brothers – Finlay, Keith and John – and Scotland manager Garry Reid chose the 25-year-old for the man of the match award, in particular for two stunning saves which broke Kyles’ hearts.

Keith MacRae, who will skipper Shiel in the final, scored in both their losing semi-finals in 2012 and 2016 but it was third time lucky once he fired the 58th minute opener after brother John’s shot had been blocked by Calum Millar.

Kyles battled hard but Jordan Fraser showed great reactions in the 91st minute to crush their hopes.

Keeper John Whyte blocked Archie MacRae’s shot, but Fraser nicked the loose ball and showed poise to skilfully run it into an empty net, triggering jubilation in Balmacara and all points west.

Ally Nixon had a fine game despite carrying an injury while Kyles were best served by Andy King, Calum Miller and Roddy Macdonald.

Lovat hardly gained the ideal warm-up for their Camanachd semi final when they were surprisingly turfed out of the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup,losing 3-2 at home to Glen Urquhart in their first round tie.

Glen were two up through David Maclennan and Connor Golabek but Greg Matheson pulled one back with a penalty only for John Barr to make it 3-1, with Matheson getting his second in 87 minutes.

Daniel MacVicar grabbed four goals as Oban Camanachd won 10-0 at Ballachulish to reach the Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup semi-finals. Daniel Cameron (2), Gary Lord, Conor Howe, Innes Jackson and Ross Campbell were also on target.

In the Mowi Senior League, Drew MacDonald struck twice in Newtonmore’s 5-1 home win over Caberfeidh while former Newtonmore hitman Ewen Fraser thumped five goals in Glasgow Mid Argyll’s 6-2 win over visitors Aberdour.

Grant Disher put Fort William in front in their derby duel but Jack Dignan quickly pulled Lochaber level only for Lewis Morrison to notch Fort’s winner.