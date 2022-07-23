Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark excited to don Scotland vest once again at Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“I love pulling on a Scotland vest”. You do not need to hype up the Commonwealth Games to Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark.

Team Scotland come together once every four years to compete in the Commonwealths, giving every athlete north of the border the chance to be draped in the Saltire flag.

“We really don’t get the opportunity to do it very often,” said Clark. “It’s once every four years and I really love being part of Team Scotland.

“I’ve had really positive experiences in the past, so it’s a real priority for me and something I’m really hoping to achieve.

“Generally I have the opportunity to put on a GB vest every year and that’s really special to me as well. But once every four years is really special.

“I’m so lucky to have had opportunities to compete at the highest level in Britain, so this is definitely another one I’m going to cherish.”

In a world where marginal gains can be decisive between winning a medal and missing out, Clark made a fairly significant change last year to reinvigorate her form.

She had worked with coach Eddie McKenna for nearly 12 years, but felt the need to shake things up after a difficult 2021.

Clark now works with Ryan Oswald in Aberdeen and feels the proof will be in the pudding of whether the change has been successful.

She said: “Making a big change like that is a risk, because it can go either way. I was with my previous coach for 11 years, which is quite a long time, and I think I needed something to freshen things up – a new stimulus.

Name: Zoey Clark

D.O.B: 25/10/1994

Home town: Aberdeen

Event(s): 400m, 4x400m relay

Previous CG experience: 2014, 2018

“It seems to have gone well. I’ve taken to all the sessions and to open up strong is really encouraging.

“It’s a complete change of structure, a new team and different training.

“All coaches have different ways to approach the event and I feel like it’s paid off for me. I’m opening up well.

“There could have been a big risk that the new type of training didn’t suit me well and we wouldn’t have known until the season started. But it’s a case of a big risk, big reward.

“I had a really good indoor season, although it was short – working on my speed – and I’ve only had a couple of 400m competition outdoors. But they’ve gone really well and I’m on a positive wave right now.

“Hopefully I can ride that through the rest of the season.”

Clark went to the Olympics last year in Tokyo as part of the relay squads, racing in the mixed 4x400m relay. But the Games last year were a different prospect to what athletes will face in Birmingham.

The Olympics were held amid a myriad of Covid protocols, which restricted socialising to a minimum and banished any fan interaction whatsoever.

Events were held in nearly-empty stadia, a far-cry from what organisers hope will be packed crowds in Birmingham.

“It was my first Olympics so I don’t really have anything to compare it to, but, after it being delayed a year, almost made it more special when we got there.

“There was no fans there, which was surreal. You’d be in a lovely big stadium, but it’d be quiet, which was weird. It’s like the pinnacle of sport, but it was strange to your head around.

“You still knew it was the Olympics, that it was televised to everyone, but I’ve been at events likes the World Championships before where the noise is like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. You can’t even hear someone who’s standing five metres to your right.

“But you could hear a pin-drop. Because it was such a big stadium, you noticed the lack of people even more.

Zoey Clark wins the pre-DL 400m at @Birmingham_DL with 51.88 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Ama Pipi second in 52.57 and Yemi Mary John third in 53.04. pic.twitter.com/ZQmoRF0Sks — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) May 21, 2022

“They’ve done up the stadium (in Birmingham) and I managed to go see it during the Diamond League, which was quite exciting. You can still tell it’s the same stadium, but it’s had a major glow-up – it’s a lot bigger and grander.

“I’m glad I’ve been able to see it. It’s a really nice venue and hopefully I’ll be back there soon.”

As an engineer with the Wood Group, Clark has to balance work commitments with training. Free weekends are often taken up with travelling to competitions.

But the sacrifices are ultimately worth it for one of Team Scotland’s most successful athletes. She made her Games debut in Glasgow in 2014 and was part of the team Down Under four years ago.

Add to that medals at World and European Championships and there is no reason why Clark cannot dream big in Birmingham.

She said: “It’s definitely been a stressful period, but it’s exciting. Over winter you just get into a routine with training. You can think you’re training really well, but, without the competitions, you’re in a state of limbo. It’s quite nice to go out there and see what you can achieve.

“The first few times I was involved it was almost unexpected and more of a surprise – you don’t have any worries about it. The longer you’re in the game, there’s almost an expectation (about selection), so it’s about managing those nerves and not letting it affect your performance.

“I really want to be competitive in the 400m. At the last Commonwealth Games, I made it to the semi-final, which I was happy with at the time.

“But I would love to take it a step further this time and be challenging for a final spot, then see what I can do.

“I love athletics so much, because, while it’s about competing against other people, it’s about competing against yourself. You try better your previous performances and continually improve.”