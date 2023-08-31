Aberdeen’s snooker players set for Scottish County Championship

The North-East’s top snooker players are aiming to pocket national honours once again.

Aberdeen will field two of the 26 teams in the Scottish County Championship, which will be played from October 6-8, and their sights are set on glory.

The event, which also includes the inaugural Scottish County Singles event, will be played at Glasgow’s Q Club, Bellshill’s Ball Room Snooker Club, the Inn Off Snooker Club in Renfrew and Cumbernauld’s Red Triangle Snooker Club.

The top eight in the Aberdeen Snooker League rankings following four local ranking tournaments make up the Aberdeen A team, with those ranked nine to 16 selected for the B team.

Aberdeen have been successful in the County Championship in 2018 and 2019 and Aberdeen Snooker Association chairman Derek Morrison – who is also in the A team – is optimistic about more success.

He said: “Aberdeen first played in the County Championship in 2016 and reached the quarter-final.

“We realised our standard was good enough to compete and in 2017 we lost in the semi-final before winning it in 2018.

“We followed that up by winning it again in 2019 so the standard in Aberdeen is good.

“We’re hopeful of going down and trying to win it, and for the teams that don’t get out of the initial group they go into the Plate competition so they’re still able to play for something.

“The last time we fielded two teams was in 2018 and as well as the A team winning the County Championship the B team won the Plate competition.”

Sponsor search

Morrison is also hoping to secure some sponsorship to assist with the cost of competing in the Scottish County Championship.

The 16 players as well as two non-playing captains will be staying in the central belt for two nights.

He added: “We’re all travelling and staying for two nights and that cost falls on everyone as individuals.

“We’re not looking for sponsorship for us all to go on a jolly, we’re just looking for something towards the cost of competing, just whatever would be viable for anyone who is interested.

“If anybody would be willing to sponsor us it would be greatly appreciated.

“Ace Competitions have sponsored our t-shirts for the tournament which is a great gesture.”

Team line-ups

The Aberdeen A team is made up of Marc Davis, John McCann, Derek Morrison, Alex Main, Rene Taticek, Steve Martin, Andrew Gerrie and Paul Hardy with Duncan Will as non-playing captain.

Meanwhile, the B team comprises David Goodfellow Jr, Scott Paterson, Jason Florence, Stuart Leece, Mark Oaten, Jamie McNolty, Steve Biggs, Alan Pedalty with David Goodfellow Sr as non-playing captain.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the Aberdeen teams at the Scottish County Championship is asked to contact Derek Morrison by email at dekmorrison@gmail.com or by phone on 07837 219450.