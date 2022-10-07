Rugby: Ellon gear up for crucial encounter against Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon face what could be a season defining game in Caley Division One on Saturday when they take on Dunfermline at McKane Park.

Dunfermline are three points clear of second-top Ellon and a victory would hand the Fifers a huge advantage in the race for the one promotion place on offer.

And while it would not be a disaster for the Meadows men to lose in the seven team league it would leave them seven points in arrears of the league leaders, having already lost to Grangemouth Stags, the other title contenders who lost to Dunfermline last week.

A victory, however, for the Aberdeenshire side would be a huge confidence booster and open up the race to reach the National Leagues.

Meanwhile, third-place Caithness take on the Stags at Millbank, while Aberdeen Wanderers and Hillfoots will be battling at Groats Road.

In Caley 2 North, the battle for promotion is similarly as tense as the top Caley league with five teams in contention, led by Moray who will be away to Mackie.

The Elgin side are a well organised outfit who under the driving influence of player coach Cameron Hughes. They have clocked up 227 points in their four games to date and might just hope to cash in on any insecurities in the Stonehaven side’s defence after their 41-15 reverse away to 2nd Highland last week.

Shetland, who sit in third place, have made a major impact in this season’s league. They are in Aberdeen where they will be wary of the challenge North Scotland Police bring to the game, especially after the boys in blue scored 48 points against 2nd Aberdeen Grammar in their last game.

Highland 2nds are in Invergordon where they play Ross Sutherland, Gordonians 2nds are at home to RAF Lossiemouth and there is a basement battle at Duff House where Banff host Aberdeen Grammar 2nds.

In Caley 3 North, leaders Garioch travel to Banchory where they can expect to be tested by Deeside.

Second-placed Dyce will want to make up the ground they lost last week at Inverurie and are on the road to Fraserburgh.

The Broch started the season last week with a 39-0 defeat against Aberdeen University Medics, who are at home to Aberdeenshire 2nds.