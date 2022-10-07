Rugby: Ellon gear up for crucial encounter against Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Ellon gear up for crucial encounter against Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline

By John Nixon
October 7, 2022, 7:38 am
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson

Ellon face what could be a season defining game in Caley Division One on Saturday when they take on Dunfermline at McKane Park.

Dunfermline are three points clear of second-top Ellon and a victory would hand the Fifers a huge advantage in the race for the one promotion place on offer.

And while it would not be a disaster for the Meadows men to lose in the seven team league it would leave them seven points in arrears of the league leaders, having already lost to Grangemouth Stags, the other title contenders who lost to Dunfermline last week.

A victory, however, for the Aberdeenshire side would be a huge confidence booster and open up the race to reach the National Leagues.

Meanwhile, third-place Caithness take on the Stags at Millbank, while Aberdeen Wanderers and Hillfoots will be battling at Groats Road.

In Caley 2 North, the battle for promotion is similarly as tense as the top Caley league with five teams in contention, led by Moray who will be away to Mackie.

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Rugby needs to properly face its brain injury crisis and make fundamental change

The Elgin side are a well organised outfit who under the driving influence of player coach Cameron Hughes. They have clocked up 227 points in their four games to date and might just hope to cash in on any insecurities in the Stonehaven side’s defence after their 41-15 reverse away to 2nd Highland last week.

Shetland, who sit in third place, have made a major impact in this season’s league. They are in Aberdeen where they will be wary of the challenge North Scotland Police bring to the game, especially after the boys in blue scored 48 points against 2nd Aberdeen Grammar in their last game.

Highland 2nds are in Invergordon where they play Ross Sutherland, Gordonians 2nds are at home to RAF Lossiemouth and there is a basement battle at Duff House where Banff host Aberdeen Grammar 2nds.

In Caley 3 North, leaders Garioch travel to Banchory where they can expect to be tested by Deeside.

Second-placed Dyce will want to make up the ground they lost last week at Inverurie and are on the road to Fraserburgh.

The Broch started the season last week with a 39-0 defeat against Aberdeen University Medics, who are at home to Aberdeenshire 2nds.

 

