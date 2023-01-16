Rugby: Highland slip to defeat against Biggar in difficult conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Highland slip to defeat against Biggar in difficult conditions

By Jack Nixon
January 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 8:10 am
Highland RFC head coach Dave Carson.
Highland RFC head coach Dave Carson.

Highland’s recent good run of form disappeared without trace in the mud of Hartree Mill where Biggar and Highland struggled to cope with the driving rain and near gale-force wind, restricting the two teams to a try apiece.

It was the Lanarkshire side who emerged victorious with a 16-7 win by virtue of the three penalties they added to a converted try.

Highland had to settle for a Hugo Crush try converted by the Canal Park side’s stand-off Scott Fraser.

‘They made the best of it’

David Carson, the Highland head coach, was frustrated by the experience.

He said: “We came here with high expectations of being able to play running rugby against a side who have similar ambitions but the elements didn’t allow for it.

“To the credit of both teams they made the best of it on the most vile of days when it was hard enough to stand up, far less play quality rugby.

“We’ll just have to knuckle down and stop feeling sorry for ourselves and beat league leaders Kelso on our own pitch in Inverness.”

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax disciplinary decision for Owen Farrell

Biggar had the best of the first half, scoring a converted try and a penalty to lead 10-0 at the interval but were pegged back by the Crush try.

But in their bid to get on level terms, Highland almost inevitably made mistakes, leading to two more penalties, the second of which denied the visitors even the consolation of a losing bonus point.

Leaders Kelso made it 14 wins in a row with a convincing 29-0 win at home to Stewart’s Melville.

In National League Three, Orkney were in contention at only 14-6 against Strathmore at Forfar before crashing to a 47-9 defeat.

“We’ll just need to ensure we don’t slip into the relegation zone,” said coach for the day, Garry Coltherd.

In Caley Division One, Dunfermline kept their title push on track with a 28-5 win at Caithness, keeping them six points ahead of Ellon who were 75-0 winners away to Aberdeen Wanderers.

