Jordy Hiwula hopes equaliser against Motherwell can spark form for both himself and Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordy Hiwula hopes equaliser against Motherwell can spark form for both himself and Ross County

By Andy Skinner
January 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 8:12 am
Jordy Hiwula finds the net against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Jordy Hiwula finds the net against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Jordy Hiwula hopes his equaliser against Motherwell can be a turning point in both his – and Ross County’s – form.

Hiwula netted late on to secure a 1-1 draw against the Steelmen on Saturday, only seconds after taking to the pitch as a substitute.

County had looked to be on course for defeat in the bottom-of-the-table encounter, following Stuart McKinstry’s 68th-minute breakthrough.

The goal was Hiwula’s first league strike since his summer switch from Doncaster Rovers, and the 80th-minute leveller also ended the Staggies’ 508-minute goal drought.

Jordy Hiwula celebrates netting for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Although County have still failed to record a win since November 8, Hiwula hopes the fightback at Fir Park is a step in the right direction.

He said: “I hope as a team we can build on that. I hope it’s a big goal for us. I feel like we’ve been playing well in matches and we needed that goal to push us on.

“Hopefully that goal can boost us and give us a little kick. We needed to come in and try and get a result against Motherwell.

“Hopefully we can go into the Scottish Cup game away to Hamilton next week full of confidence.

“Going into the cup breaks it up a bit, it will be different playing on the AstroTurf and we’re looking forward to it and hoping to get a win.”

Striker determined to hit goal trail

Hiwula had the ball in the net roughly seven seconds after play resumed, following his arrival on the pitch in place of Yan Dhanda.

The Englishman is eager to build on his goal, adding: “I’ve been keen to improve on my goalscoring. I’ve had a few chances, but not put them away – but hopefully, after that I can kick on and get a few more.

“I feel like I’ve been unlucky with a few chances I’ve had between the start of the season and now.

Jordy Hiwula after a goal against Hearts was ruled out. Image: SNS

“I just need to be more clinical, personally. I feel like I got that first chance and put it away. Hopefully, I can carry on like that and hit the back of the net.

“I think that’s the quickest impact I’ve ever made. The manager just said to go on and try and cause a nuisance.

“When I was on the bench, I was watching the game and seeing what I could do.

“If I came on up top or out wide, I felt there were ways I could kind of improve the team.

“I felt there wasn’t enough players running in behind the defence. So the first opportunity I got, I tried to get in behind the back line and luckily I put the ball in the back of the net.

“That’s one of my strengths, running in behind, causing problems. We’ve a lot of players that come to feet and they can find that ball in behind.

“For me, I just need to keep going that way.”

Staggies have teams within reach

County remain three points adrift at the bottom of the league, but now trail three teams by three points.

Hiwula is optimistic about the Staggies’ prospects of climbing the table.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

The 28-year-old added: “We feel we can beat most of the teams around us. In some games, we’ve felt comfortable, yet we’ve come away with nothing.

“Then we’ve not played well and come away with a point or a win.

“We need to keep doing the right things and we will win more than we lose.

“We want to get some consistency in both boxes. Keep the ball out of the net and the forwards need to score more and we can climb up the table.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Jordy Hiwula celebrates netting for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay backs Jordy Hiwula to kick on after netting first Ross County league…
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: The combative qualities Nohan Kenneh will look to bring to Ross County midfield
Joseph Hungbo, a former loanee at Ross County, has joined Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.
Former Ross County loan ace Joseph Hungbo lands short-term move from Watford to Huddersfield…
Antonio Reguero in action for HJK Helsinki during his first spell at the club in 2020. Image: Courtesy of HJK Helsinki
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County keeper Antonio Reguero opens new Finnish chapter
Ross County's Jordy Hiwula celebrates after scoring to make to 1-1 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: A point gained at Motherwell but relegation fears persist
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay heartened by Ross County's fightback against Motherwell - but feels Staggies could…
Jordy Hiwula celebrates netting for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Motherwell 1-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS
Ross Callachan calls on Ross County to rise to the pressure of escaping relegation…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay remains 'calm and steady' in efforts to reverse Ross County's struggles
Callum Johnson in action for Ross County.
Callum Johnson departs Ross County to join Mansfield Town

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented