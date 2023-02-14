Neil Drysdale: It’s too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody in Six Nations race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Neil Drysdale: It’s too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody in Six Nations race

By Neil Drysdale
February 14, 2023, 6:00 am
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS

I loved the glint in Finn Russell’s eyes as he joked on Saturday night: “I was just doing my job out there, making the other boys look good”.

Arrogance? Nope.

Confidence?

Well, why not after you have just served up a mesmerising masterclass of skills to leave hapless Wales clutching at shadows as the orchestrator of Scotland’s record-breaking 35-7 victory. In a Six Nations Championship which is reminding us of how this sport can be a beautiful behemoth of champagne rugby and full-blooded aggression when it hits the heights.

Prior to the tournament, I was pilloried in some quarters for suggesting Gregor Townsend’s squad could challenge for the title, yet they have demonstrated enough qualities in their brace of wins to suggest these players believe they can beat anybody in the world.

Russell has been the catalyst for many of the magic moments, but his fellow backs, including Duhan van der Merwe, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn and Blair Kinghorn, have posed a constant threat and pounced on any openings.

Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe has been a potent threat in the Six Nations. Image: SNS

After securing the Calcutta Cup, their captain Jamie Ritchie spoke of how that triumph would mean nothing if his personnel didn’t follow it up and exorcise their Gatland hoodoo, and his redoubtable leadership ensured there was never any prospect of the team going into reverse gear.

They lost Stuart Hogg to a head knock and it didn’t matter. They were missing several high-profile players, including Rory Darge and Hamish Watson, yet there’s an unprecedented strength in depth at their disposal.

And, even in the afterglow of the Wales success, with Ritchie paying a warm tribute to the late lamented Doddie Weir, he was at pains to accentuate how the Scots were nowhere near achieving an 80-minute performance for the ages.

The first half was closer to arm-wrestling than rugby for long stages. Russell’s kicking wasn’t perfect. There were a few soft penalties conceded, and George Turner’s yellow card allowed the visitors a brief toe-hold into the contest. Yet they still pulverised the men in red.

Jamie Ritchie accepts the Doddie Weir Cup from Kathy Weir after Scotland’s win against Wales. Image: SNS

The question now, of course, is whether they they can continue to impress in their next brace of fixtures, away to France on February 26 and against Ireland at Murrayfield on March 12.

Anybody who watched the coruscating clash between these sides in Dublin on Saturday – when the hosts eventually surged to a 32-19 win – will appreciate they both pose significantly sterner examinations than Scotland have so far faced and, to be honest, these are the equivalent of two World Cup finals in the space of a fortnight.

However, while Les Bleus are a formidable proposition and will be determined to regain momentum after their first loss in 15 matches, the pressure will all be on them and the focus on the likes of Antoine Dupont and head coach Fabien Galthie, rather than their opponents.

The latter spoke philosophically about the weekend’s setback, uttering the rather Cantona-esque words: “Defeat is not really a friend, but we will have to spend the day with her.” But he and his colleagues know all about Russell’s wow factor and how he can create opportunities with an instinctive vision which is rare in the modern game.

Finn Russell with girlfriend Emma Canning and daughter Charlie after the game. Image: SNS

France, in contrast, were lacking va va voom, in terms of their collective attacking menace, for much of the proceedings in Dublin. In the second half, they battered and bulldozed away relentlessly as they strove to pierce Ireland’s impressive defence, but, too often, depended on the blunderbuss approach when a piece of imagination or off-the-cuff spontaneity might have yielded a richer reward.

Here’s one example. With the French trailing 25-16 on the hour mark, there was plenty of perspiration from their forwards, but despite 12, 13, 14 phases, it was a plodding, pedestrian passage. Eventually, in what amounted to damage limitation considering how much possession they had enjoyed, Thomas Ramos chose to kick a drop goal.

Scotland are bolder than the French

Granted, it meant that his confreres moved to within one score of the Irish, but I don’t think Scotland would have taken that option, not with the abundance of talent they have out wide, allied to Russell’s ability to alter the angle of attack, either with his hands or feet.

They would have gone for something bolder, which might have brought a greater reward than three points.

Apart from anything else, the hosts looked content with Ramos’ decision-making and soon pulled out of sight with a more direct approach.

George Turner scores Scotland’s first half try during their 35-7 demolition of Wales.

Let’s not be over-optimistic about the trip to the Stade de France. It will be an almighty test of Scotland’s credentials, a ladder’s worth of rungs above anything offered by feckless, fragile Wales.

But equally, let’s not minimise the transformation in the team’s fortunes, nor their new-found freedom of expression.

Perhaps it has something to do with the fact this will be Townsend’s last Six Nations in the role? He knows the end is nigh and so does Russell. The old feuds and negative headlines are last year’s chip wrapping.

We can dare to dream of glory

I was in Paris in 1995 when Townsend released Gavin Hastings for the last-gasp coup de grace at the Parc des Prince.

I was there in 1999 when the Scots ran riot with five tries in the first 40 minutes of an extraordinary encounter.

They ended up lifting the championship that year. And who’s to say that history won’t repeat itself when the Class of 2023 pursue a third consecutive win later this month?

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Jamie Ritchie accepts the Doddie Weir Cup from Kathy Weir after Scotland's win.
Six Nations: Scots' feet firmly on the ground as they start preparation for Paris
Finn Russell with girlfriend Emma Canning and daughter Charlie after the game.
Six Nations: Love and fatherhood turned Finn Russell around and back to his best,…
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Scotland 35 Wales 7: Second half romp has Scotland two-from-two with a record win…
The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.
Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour…
Highland's Kevin Brown goes on the attack against Gala.
Highland take positives from Scottish Cup clash against Premiership victors Musselburgh
Zander Fagerson, from Kirriemuir, returns to the Scotland team after two months out.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the…
Huw Jones is back in the Scotland team.
Six Nations: Huw Jones' defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back…
Dejected Scots at the end of the last year's game in Cardiff.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: It can't be Groundhog Day for Scotland yet again
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
3
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
4
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car – before thief runs off with…
5
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter celebrates after going 1-0 up against Motherwell.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Why I won’t be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow
6
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
7
Clay Craig carried out an alcohol-fuelled attack with a pink kitchen knife. Image: DC Thomson.
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man’s face with kitchen knife
8
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
9
Police made four arrests yesterday. Image: Lindsay Bruce / DC Thomson.
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
10
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’

More from Press and Journal

A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
Selling for 22,000gns was this bull from Emma Paterson. Image: Kevin McGlynn.
Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America
Aberdeen red and orange sunrise
GALLERY: Sahara dust creates spectacular sunrises across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
Aberdeen's councillors meet at the Town House's debating chamber. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Majority of Aberdeen's councillors do not live in the area they represent: Does it…
11 July 2017: Scene of an incident at the Crown Stores shop / Post Office on Kingsmills Road in Inverness. Around six marked police cars and at least one unmarked car responded to the incident, with some officers interviewing people at nearby properties while others patrolled the surrounding area. Picture: Andrew Smith
Crime has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, Inverness inspector tells councillors
Dundee North End's Brian Rice and Stonehaven's Josh Christie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End…
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
From left: event organisers from Aban, Calum Smith and Johannes Petersen, with Clach chairman Alex Chisholm. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Clachnacuddin agree link-up with Kessock Ferry Swim to get youngsters active and bring in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented