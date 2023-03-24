Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe focuses on bigger picture amid National One struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe focuses on bigger picture amid National One struggles

Co-lead coach believes club have role to play in sport's development in the north.

By Jamie Durent
Nat Coe, who has stepped up from playing into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Nat Coe.

Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Nat Coe is trying to focus on the bigger picture as the club braces itself for another potential relegation.

A restructure of the leagues below the Premiership this summer means that given where Grammar sit now in National One – second-bottom – they could face a second consecutive relegation.

It has been a year of harsh lessons for Grammar, who have struggled on the back of relegation from the top-flight a year ago.

Unfortunately for the Rubislaw side, who welcome north rivals Highland to the Granite City tomorrow, it appears they may need to take another hit before they can start the comeback.

“We see ourselves as being an important part of the bigger picture,” said Coe. “We’re looking at how we make it more sustainable up here and that means looking to our rivals at Highland, Dundee and even at Gordonians in the city.

“We can try work with each other and how we look at the big picture stuff. The main thing is getting young people playing rugby and making sure there’s always areas you can go play high level, competitive rugby.

It has been a season of struggle for Aberdeen Grammar.

“Compare it to New Zealand, where they tap into all corners of the country, then we need to be doing that here as well.

“We go into every game working hard to be in the best position to win it. We’re preparing the guys to beat Highland on Saturday and look forward to next season, wherever we are.”

Grammar find themselves on ‘path they need to follow’

Grammar have just three wins to their name from 18 games this season. The gap to fourth-bottom Watsonians – the bottom three are expected to be relegated in the restructure – is at 17 points with four fixtures remaining.

“We’ve got some really good people behind-the-scenes at our club,” added Coe. “We believe in what we’re trying to do and the direction the club can move in.

“It’s disappointing the way the season has gone and no-one wants to be relegated two seasons in a row.

“It’s not been easy but you’ve got a lot of young guys who will be better for the experience next season.

“At the end of the day, it sometimes takes a step back to make you ask why you are doing this.

“We have ambitions of getting right back to the top of Scottish rugby and this is just the path we need to follow at the moment.”

Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Nat Coe
Nat Coe stepped into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar last summer.

Highland have been on an upward trajectory over the last decade and are pushing for a top-four spot in the second-tier.

When the two sides met at Canal Park in December, the Inverness outfit ran out 58-14 winners.

“There’s no love lost between us and our friends at Highland but we do really value the competition,” said Coe.

“We’re delighted at how well they have done over the last few years, in terms of pushing rugby in the north.”

Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Nat Coe.
