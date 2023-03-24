Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe focuses on bigger picture amid National One struggles

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Nat Coe is trying to focus on the bigger picture as the club braces itself for another potential relegation.

A restructure of the leagues below the Premiership this summer means that given where Grammar sit now in National One – second-bottom – they could face a second consecutive relegation.

It has been a year of harsh lessons for Grammar, who have struggled on the back of relegation from the top-flight a year ago.

Unfortunately for the Rubislaw side, who welcome north rivals Highland to the Granite City tomorrow, it appears they may need to take another hit before they can start the comeback.

“We see ourselves as being an important part of the bigger picture,” said Coe. “We’re looking at how we make it more sustainable up here and that means looking to our rivals at Highland, Dundee and even at Gordonians in the city.

“We can try work with each other and how we look at the big picture stuff. The main thing is getting young people playing rugby and making sure there’s always areas you can go play high level, competitive rugby.

“Compare it to New Zealand, where they tap into all corners of the country, then we need to be doing that here as well.

“We go into every game working hard to be in the best position to win it. We’re preparing the guys to beat Highland on Saturday and look forward to next season, wherever we are.”

Grammar find themselves on ‘path they need to follow’

Grammar have just three wins to their name from 18 games this season. The gap to fourth-bottom Watsonians – the bottom three are expected to be relegated in the restructure – is at 17 points with four fixtures remaining.

“We’ve got some really good people behind-the-scenes at our club,” added Coe. “We believe in what we’re trying to do and the direction the club can move in.

“It’s disappointing the way the season has gone and no-one wants to be relegated two seasons in a row.

“It’s not been easy but you’ve got a lot of young guys who will be better for the experience next season.

“At the end of the day, it sometimes takes a step back to make you ask why you are doing this.

“We have ambitions of getting right back to the top of Scottish rugby and this is just the path we need to follow at the moment.”

Highland have been on an upward trajectory over the last decade and are pushing for a top-four spot in the second-tier.

When the two sides met at Canal Park in December, the Inverness outfit ran out 58-14 winners.

“There’s no love lost between us and our friends at Highland but we do really value the competition,” said Coe.

“We’re delighted at how well they have done over the last few years, in terms of pushing rugby in the north.”