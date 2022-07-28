Shinty: Kingussie’s Calum Grant ruled out of MacAulay Cup semi-final against Beauly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kingussie wing back Calum Grant has a broken finger and will miss Saturday’s Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final with Lovat at Beauly.

Grant may also miss the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final against Oban Camanachd on August 14.

An X-ray has revealed that the powerful 23-year-old defender has broken the same finger he broke against Caberfeidh on June 18, making his comeback short-lived as Kingussie chase a clean sweep of all four senior honours.

“It’s a real blow at a key stage of our season,” said manager John Gibson.

“Calum sustained the injury against Newtonmore last weekend and the break has been confirmed.

“He’s unlucky that it’s the same finger as before and he’s out of the Macaulay tie and it looks like he’ll also miss the Camanachd tie.”

Ryan Borthwick or Lee Bain will replace Grant, who played in Scotland Under 21s’ victory in Dublin in 2019.

Lovat, meanwhile, will be without full international Greg Matheson, who has failed to recover in time from a fractured arm.

“Greg still has his arm in a sling and he’s out,” revealed manager Jamie Matheson.

“That’s a huge disappointment and now we’ve our fingers crossed that he could be back for our Camanachd Cup semi-final with Kyles on August 6.

“With Callum Cruden suspended and Lorne MacKay awaiting knee surgery, that’s three top players we’re without against Kingussie who are unbeaten this season. But we have Lewis Tawse available again in attack.

“I’m told we’ve reached the Macaulay semi-final eight times in a row and lost them all, so it would be good to end that sequence. We usually request our free Saturday to coincide with the Belladrum music festival but hopefully we can celebrate there if we win this one.”

Kingussie beat Lovat 6-2 in the Premiership on July 2 and before that 4-2 in the MacTavish Cup semi-final with Roddy Young hitting five goals in those ties.

Scott Macdonald, the Kyles Athletic forward, is working in Bath but will rush north in time to face Oban Camanachd in the other Macaulay semi-final at Mossfield Park.

“Scott returned recently from working two months in the US and has shaped up well,” said manager Robert Baxter.

“He’s in England but desperate to play and ready to commute.”

Cammy Jack, who has been a revelation at full back in his first senior season, is one of several younger Kyles lads aiming to gain a senior final appearance.

Oban welcome back Scott Macmillan from suspension while Connor Howe, who scored five goals in their quarter-final win over Inveraray, and Evan McLellan are available again after missing last week’s match.

“Scott MacKillop has a wedding in Taynuilt and is trying to get to Mossfield after the service, but we’ll see,” said manager Gareth Evans.

“I’ve a selection headache after the way we beat Lovat 4-1 last week, but it’s a happy problem.”

MacIsaac joins Newtonmore

Newtonmore have signed Kilmallie forward Craig MacIsaac and he will face Kinlochshiel in the Mowi Premiership at The Eilean on Saturday.

“Craig and his partner have moved to the village and we’re delighted he indicated his interest in playing for us,” said manager Norman Macarthur.

“He’s a genuine first team player as far as I’m concerned.”

Second-top Newtonmore are two points ahead of third-placed Shiel, who have two games in hand.

Kilmallie have failed so far to find a new manager and senior players Calum MacDougall, Robbie MacFadyen and Ryan Stewart will take charge for their trip to Glasgow Mid Argyll, a key fixture in the relegation struggle.

Mid Argyll, a point ahead of the visitors with a game fewer played, can take a stride towards safety by winning, while the Caol outfit, bottom of the table, know they must take something from Peterson Park.

Craig Macmillan is suspended for Oban Celtic’s National Division game with bottom club Aberdour at Mossfield with a noon start. Second-top Skye travel to face third-placed Lochaber.