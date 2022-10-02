Shinty: Skye set sights on National Division title while Caberfeidh, Kingussie and Kinlochshiel chalk up victories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skye, relegated in 2018, produced champagne shinty to ensure their return to the Mowi Premiership – and now their target is to stay there.

Challengers Inveraray were swept aside 5-1 at Portree as Skye pulled level with Beauly at the top of the National Division to set up a title cracker when the islanders head to Beauly this weekend.

Jordan Murchison hammered a hat trick – before being taken off at half time to keep him wrapped in cotton wool for the Beauly game. He and Ross Gordon, who netted Skye’s second goal, have now blasted 15 goals apiece.

“We had a fantastic first 45 minutes, the best we’ve played all season,” said manager Kenny Macleod, “and, four up at the interval, I made some changes with Beauly in mind.”

If Skye lose their last two games, Inveraray could still draw level on points, but the Skeanachs have a massive 19-goal advantage.

“We’d need a total capitulation not to go up now”, said Macleod. “That’s the job half done – going up as champions is what we want now. Beauly have led all season but now we’ve caught them to set the stage for a cracker at their ground.

“We’ve a good mix of youth and experience and looking further ahead our challenge is to ensure we don’t come straight back down from the Premiership, but get the chance to settle and build.”

Macleod, in his second solo campaign after being joint manager for a season, has done an outstanding job with the Pairc nan Loach side and merits his crack at the top flight.

James Pringle made it 5-0 on the hour mark before Allan Macdonald netted only the fifth league goal Skye have conceded all season.

1-0 Greg Matheson opens the scoring for Lovat against Kinlochshiel in the Mowi Premiership pic.twitter.com/iGb79oqqwv — Shinty (@camanachd) October 1, 2022

In the Premiership, the race to be top marksman is a tight one. Craig Morrison hit two in Caberfeidh’s 5-2 home win over Oban Camanachd to go to 35 goals, while Roddy Young moved on to 34 with his double as champions Kingussie won 3-1 at Fort William.

Oban led 2-0, through Louie MacFarlane and Daniel Cameron, early in the second half before Kyle Grant and Colin Maclennan pulled the Strathpeffer men level, then Morrison’s double was topped off by a Kevin Bartlett penalty.

Kingussie now require two points from their last two games to clinch the title and the Grand Slam.

Young put them two up before Victor Smith pulled one back and it was not until 12 minutes from time that James Falconer hit Kings’ clincher.

Referee Des McNulty was delayed by a road accident and Fort co-manager Addie Robertson refereed the first half until his arrival.

Fort slip nearer the relegation trapdoor, their remaining game is at Glasgow Mid Argyll on October 29 – and Mid Argyll, who have a point more, have four other fixtures to play.

“Our lads’ performance was a breath of fresh air and their attitude was terrific,” said co-manager Victor Smith. “It gives us hope for the future.”

Kinlochshiel were 2-1 winners at Lovat to stay as potential champions if Kingussie have a double stumble.

Greg Matheson gave the Kiltarlity men an early lead but brothers John and Keith MacRae took the points to Wester Ross.

Shiel are unbeaten since Oban Camanachd put them out of the Camanachd Cup on July 9.