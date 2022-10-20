WFH driving up property prices across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

WFH driving up property prices across the north and north-east

By Rosemary Lowne
October 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Working from home: Property experts say the working from home trend could be driving up the average cost of a property. Photo by Shutterstock.
Working from home: Property experts say the working from home trend could be driving up the average cost of a property. Photo by Shutterstock.

New figures reveal that the average price for a property in the Highlands has reached record levels.

The report, issued by the chartered surveyor company Walker Steele Fraser, shows that the average price for a home in the region jumped by over £26,000 from £203,007 in August last year to £229,055 in August this year – a 12.8 % increase.

And despite recording a smaller number of property sales – 21 sales in August this year – the average price for a home on the Shetland Islands rose by a massive 19.6% over the year.

Bucking the national Scottish trend – where the average price for a home in Scotland decreased slightly by 0.1% between July and August this year – five other north and north-east regions – Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Orkney Islands, Moray and Na h-Eileanan Siar – also recorded property price hikes.

Property expert: Scott Jack, the regional development director at Walker Fraser Steele, says the trend for working from home could be driving a hike in the average price of a home. Photo supplied by Walker Fraser Steele.

The north and north-east breakdown

In Aberdeenshire, the average property price in August this year was £235,718 which represents a 3.6% increase from August last year where the average price paid for a home was £227,544.

Meanwhile, the Orkney Islands saw a 12.2% rise in the average property price – from £186,108 in August 2021 to £208,878 in August this year – while house prices in Moray increased by 14% from £180,355 in August 2021 to £205, 545 in August this year.

A boom in people looking for larger properties to accommodate working from home – largely priced over £750,000 – could be one of the reasons fuelling the price increases, according to Scott Jack, the regional development director at Walker Fraser Steele.

“What this number of sales over £750k tells us is that ‘working from home’ and the ‘race for space’ continue to be important features of the current housing market, even if the prominence of the Covid restrictions are beginning to wane,” says Mr Jack.

“Properties of this nature command more space to accommodate new ways of living but remain in short supply which again supports the average house price – even in the face of some meaningful economic headwinds thanks to global inflationary pressures.”

Race for space: Scott Jack, the regional development director at Walker Fraser Steele, says the drive for people to work from home could be the reason property prices are increasing. Photo by Shutterstock.

The figures show that between January and August this year, 15 houses in Aberdeen were sold over the £750,000 price tag with the highest sale recorded as £1.05m in March.

In Aberdeenshire, 11 houses were sold over £750k with the highest sale recorded as £1.10m in March.

Meanwhile, nine houses in the Highlands sold for over £750k, three houses in Moray and one in Na h-Eileanan Siar.

Aberdeen

But in comparison to Scotland’s eight cities, Aberdeen recorded the second-lowest average property price at £198,755 while Edinburgh recorded the highest at £339,302 and Dundee recorded the lowest at £174,121.

With so much economic turmoil at the moment, Mr Jack says property prices may be affected.

“How resilient prices are over the coming months remains to be seen,” says Mr Jack.

“Certainly, some of the recent domestically inspired spikes to mortgage affordability may yet dampen buyer enthusiasm, but the interventions from the new chancellor are designed to stabilise the cost of borrowing – and there remains a shortage of desirable property.”

House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
Spectacular scenery: Taigh Dhonnchaidh in Wester Ross enjoys breathtaking views.
Six superb homes on the market from Aberdeen to Wester Ross
Number 47 Ann Street in Stonehaven is on the market with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.
Old and new meet in this cosy Stonehaven cottage
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Home inspiration: Social media influencers Mark Strachan, left, and his fiancé Mark Cunningham were among the guests at the launch of the TwentyFour Rosemount showhome. Photo by Cala Homes.
Social media influencers among guests at Selling Sunset style showhome soiree in Aberdeen
Julie and Cameron Hughes bought their new home at Chapelton last year and have never looked back.
From city life to country comfort: A catch up with Chapelton couple
Waterton House in Ellon was designed by well-known architect John Smith who also worked on Balmoral.
Fine country home with links to Balmoral for over £700,000
Exterior of Aden Meadows housing development by Bancon Homes.
The must-have features for your next property

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
3
Ramunas Smitras was found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Peterhead.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
6
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…
8
Communication lines to Shetland have been cut due to a damaged subsea cable. Photo of Lerwick by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines…
9
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. An old lemonade factory, a derelict pub and a disused auction mart could all be given a new lease of life. Picture shows; The old lemonade factory in Buckie.. Buckie. Supplied by Google maps Date; 01/03/2022
Buckie’s old lemonade factory could fizz into new life

More from Press and Journal

Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Ronald Murray, conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir with the Lorn Shield while other members of the choir hold their extensive collection of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Oban Gaelic Choir, winners of the newly introduced accompanied Choir competition with their conductress Sileas Sinclair. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Pictures from the police patrol from Inverurie Police Station witth PC Elaine Logue and PC Carl Wright. The patrol car. Picture by Chris Sumner. Taken 12/12/2008 generic blue lights
Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
Soaring eergy prices - which bosses were forced to match leap by leap - were the final straw for Stoneywood Mill before administrators were called in. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
'It's a shambles': Confusion after Stoneywood Mill workers get sent letter rejecting redundancy pay…
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Liz Truss goes back into 10 Downing Street after resigning (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented