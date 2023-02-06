Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to September final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newtonmore will start their defence of the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup with a home tie against Strathspey.

If they get through that first game in the centenary year of the competition, their old rivals Kingsussie will await them in round two – if Kings defeat Inverness in their opening fixture.

The teams are split into four sections, and also in the first grouping, Boleskine will face Aberdeen University as Strathglass host Glenurquhart, with the victors meeting in the second round.

Last year’s showpiece was a thriller as Newtonmore had to be at their best to defeat Lovat 3-2 after extra-time.

The draw took place on Monday at Urquhart Castle, conducted by award-winning fiddle player and composer Duncan Chisholm and Garry Mackintosh, HIS director.

Two goal hero Glen MacKintosh is delighted with the result following Newtonmore’s 3 – 2 victory over lovat on 8th Oct 2022 – HIGHLAND INDUSTRIAL SUPPLIES Sutherland Cup Final #shinty pic.twitter.com/IFtJHtUIDP — Shinty (@camanachd) October 8, 2022

Cultural theme for cup draws

Steven MacKenzie, Camanachd Association president, explained the reason for the setting.

He said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the centenary of the Sutherland Cup in 2023 and anticipate another exciting competition.

“Urquhart Castle provides a spectacular backdrop and we thank Historic Environment Scotland for hosting the draw.

“We are also delighted that Duncan Chisholm is part of the proceedings. Just as shinty and Urquhart Castle have rich histories, Duncan is a world-class fiddler who is a standard-bearer for Scottish traditional music.

“Both Duncan and shinty draw from the past, but are vibrant and relevant in the modern Scottish cultural landscape.

“We must also recognise the continued support of Highland Industrial Supplies. They operate widely across the country and are determined that the 2023 Sutherland Cup will be something special.

“The best of luck to all teams.”

Sponsors HIS thrilled to support cup

Garry Mackintosh is delighted in the part HIS continues to play in backing the Sutherland Cup.

He said: “For Highland Industrial Supplies to be sponsoring the Sutherland Cup for its 100th anniversary is something that brings us great pride.

“We are passionate about supporting shinty, a sport that is played and watched by the people we serve across the vast majority of Scotland.

“I hope the whole shinty community and beyond will join us at Blairbeg Park on September 9 to celebrate what I am sure will be an entertaining spectacle of shinty, befitting of such an occasion.”

Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup Drawhttps://t.co/iCoIAmUblN — Shinty (@camanachd) February 6, 2023

All roads lead to Drum for cup final

In section two, the opening games are: Caberfeidh v Skye, Kinlochshiel v last year’s runners-up Lovat and Beauly v Lewis, with Lochcarron getting a bye.

The second draw is: Kinlochshiel or Lovat v Lochcarron and Caberfeidh or Skye v Beauly or Lewis.

In section three, Oban Celtic and Kilmallie gained byes, while it will be Kilmory v Lochaber and Fort William v Lochside Rovers.

This grouping’s second-round line-up will be Oban Celtic v Fort William or Lochside Rovers and Kilmallie v Kilmory or Lochaber.

In section four, the ties are: Kyles Athletic v Bute, GMA v Tayforth and Inveraray v Strachur-Dunoon, with a bye for Uddingston.

The second-round matches will be GMA or Tayforth or GMA v Uddingston and Inveraray or Strachur-Dunoon v Kyles Athletic or Bute.

The first round of the Sutherland Cup takes place on Saturday April 1 and this year’s final is set for Saturday September 9 at Blairbeg Park, Drumnadrochit.