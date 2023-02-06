Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to September final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to September final

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 7:26 pm
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie; award-winning fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Highland Industrial Supplies director Garry MacKintosh following the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup draw at Urquhart Castle. Image: Neil G Paterson
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie; award-winning fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Highland Industrial Supplies director Garry MacKintosh following the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup draw at Urquhart Castle. Image: Neil G Paterson

Newtonmore will start their defence of the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup with a home tie against Strathspey.

If they get through that first game in the centenary year of the competition, their old rivals Kingsussie will await them in round two – if Kings defeat Inverness in their opening fixture.

The teams are split into four sections, and also in the first grouping, Boleskine will face Aberdeen University as Strathglass host Glenurquhart, with the victors meeting in the second round.

Last year’s showpiece was a thriller as Newtonmore had to be at their best to defeat Lovat 3-2 after extra-time.

The draw took place on Monday at Urquhart Castle, conducted by award-winning fiddle player and composer Duncan Chisholm and Garry Mackintosh, HIS director.

Cultural theme for cup draws

Steven MacKenzie, Camanachd Association president, explained the reason for the setting.

He said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the centenary of the Sutherland Cup in 2023 and anticipate another exciting competition.

“Urquhart Castle provides a spectacular backdrop and we thank Historic Environment Scotland for hosting the draw.

“We are also delighted that Duncan Chisholm is part of the proceedings. Just as shinty and Urquhart Castle have rich histories, Duncan is a world-class fiddler who is a standard-bearer for Scottish traditional music.

“Both Duncan and shinty draw from the past, but are vibrant and relevant in the modern Scottish cultural landscape.

“We must also recognise the continued support of Highland Industrial Supplies. They operate widely across the country and are determined that the 2023 Sutherland Cup will be something special.

“The best of luck to all teams.”

Sponsors HIS thrilled to support cup

Garry Mackintosh is delighted in the part HIS continues to play in backing the Sutherland Cup.

He said: “For Highland Industrial Supplies to be sponsoring the Sutherland Cup for its 100th anniversary is something that brings us great pride.

“We are passionate about supporting shinty, a sport that is played and watched by the people we serve across the vast majority of Scotland.

“I hope the whole shinty community and beyond will join us at Blairbeg Park on September 9 to celebrate what I am sure will be an entertaining spectacle of shinty, befitting of such an occasion.”

All roads lead to Drum for cup final

In section two, the opening games are: Caberfeidh v Skye, Kinlochshiel v last year’s runners-up Lovat and Beauly v Lewis, with Lochcarron getting a bye.

The second draw is: Kinlochshiel or Lovat v Lochcarron and Caberfeidh or Skye v Beauly or Lewis.

In section three, Oban Celtic and Kilmallie gained byes, while it will be Kilmory v Lochaber and Fort William v Lochside Rovers.

This grouping’s second-round line-up will be Oban Celtic v Fort William or Lochside Rovers and Kilmallie v Kilmory or Lochaber.

In section four, the ties are: Kyles Athletic v Bute, GMA v Tayforth and Inveraray v Strachur-Dunoon, with a bye for Uddingston.

The second-round matches will be GMA or Tayforth or GMA v Uddingston and Inveraray or Strachur-Dunoon v Kyles Athletic or Bute.

The first round of the Sutherland Cup takes place on Saturday April 1 and this year’s final is set for Saturday September 9 at Blairbeg Park, Drumnadrochit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
Martin Pringle (Skye) with Sean Brown (Glenurquhart). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Martin Pringle to make Skye comeback in Dublin
Oliver MacRae, right, in his previous time with Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Oliver MacRae seals Kinlochshiel return; Fort William could be without star man for…
Beauly will be playing in the MOWI Premiership next season.
Shinty: Beauly make signing ahead of first Premiership campaign
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
Shinty: Newly-promoted Col Glen bolster their squad ahead of National Division season
A delighted KIngussie captain Savio Genini with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: MacTavish Cup blockbuster as 2022 finalists to meet in first round of 2023…
Pictured in the rain at Oban, the Kingussie team that completed the Grand Slam by winning the MOWI Premiership. Oban Camanachd v Kingussie in the MOWI Premiership, played at Mossfield Stadium, Oban.
Shinty: Ian Borthwick appointed manager of Grand Slam winners Kingussie
Glen Urquhart goalscorer Jed Stoddart (left) is congratulated by Connor Golabek.
Shinty: Connor Golabek joins Caberfeidh for pre-season training; Drew Macdonald poised for Newtonmore comeback
Skye celebrate the end of the season as Mowi National Division Champions. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Skye to make history ahead of Mowi Premiership return with trip to Ireland;…
Samuel Stubbs, left, in action for Lovat with Rory MacKeachan (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Skye make double signing ahead of Premiership return

Most Read

1
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…
2
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Three men arrested following death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
4
Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate Andrew Innes guilty of murder of mum and toddler
6
Adrian Pearson made foul-mouthed threats to photographers as he was led away to prison. Image: DC Thomson.
Foul-mouthed Aberdeen man faked seizure in front of funeral mourners
7
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious…
8
8
The opening of the Inn at Port nan Gael and a new campsite will help to put Pennygahel on the remote Ross of Mull back on the map.
Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite
9
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
10
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
Post Thumbnail
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Aberdeen University graduate…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady…
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn
Barrhead Travel has released its list of Summer holiday destinations for Aberdonians. A view of the beach at Camp de Mar on the island of Mallorca. Image: Shutterstock
Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed - is this where you have booked…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Prof David Worthington published his new book on the Maverick Minister Rev James Fraser Picture shows; Prof David Worthington. Dingwall. Supplied by UHI Date; Unknown
Maverick minister proves you can live a 'significant' life in the Highlands
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen's game changer in No. 6 role, says…
Andrew Tate is currently detained in Romania (Image: Alex Nicodim/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Misogyny is taking hold in Scottish schools while gender reform distracts and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented