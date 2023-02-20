Shinty: Beauly to make Premiership debut in new campaign against Kinlochshiel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promoted Beauly’s historic Mowi Premiership debut will be against Kinlochshiel at Braeview Park on Saturday, March 11.

Skipper Conor Ross, 18 years a first team player, is thrilled his long wait to play in the Premiership with his club is nearly over.

He said: ”To make my top flight debut at the age of 33 will be something special.

“It’s a big moment for all of us. Shiel are one of the best Premiership teams so it’ll be quite a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”

David Maclean, who won a Premiership medal for Newtonmore before returning to Beauly, said: “It’s a tough start, but a good marker for us.

“We’ve quite a young squad and these lads are keen to play at the highest level. We’re setting no targets – we’ll just go for it.”

Co-manager Gregor McCormack said: “We’re delighted to be at home in our first top flight clash and we’re anticipating a big crowd.

“We’ve introduced a circuit training class as well as normal training to help our fitness preparation.”

Kinlochshiel face the other promoted side, Skye, at Balmacara on opening day, March 4.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “After facing the new boys, we’ve two home games against Newtonmore, one in the MacTavish Cup, followed by a trip to champions Kingussie, which adds up to a stimulating start.”

Grand Slam champions Kingussie’s first match is a tricky one at their Camanachd Cup final opponents Lovat on March 11 followed by facing Caberfeidh at The Dell.

Col Glen’s first-ever National Division campaign begins at home to Oban Celtic.

Opening fixtures

March 4

Premiership: Caberfeidh v Lovat, Oban v Newtonmore, Glasgow Mid Argyll v Kyles Athletic, Kinlochshiel v Skye

National Division: Col Glen v Oban Celtic, Fort William v Glen Urquhart, Inveraray v Lochaber, Strathglass v Kilmallie

March 11

Premiership: Kyles v Caberfeidh, Lovat v Kingussie, Beauly v Kinlochshiel, Skye v Oban, Newtonmore v Mid Argyll

National Division: Kilmallie v Inveraray, Oban Celtic v Strathglass, Glen Urquhart v Col Glen

March 18

Premiership: Oban v Beauly, Kyles v Skye, Kinlochshiel v Newtonmore, Kingussie v Caberfeidh, Mid Argyll v Lovat

National Division: Col Glen v Lochaber, Fort William v Kilmallie, Oban Celtic v Glen Urquhart, Strathglass v Inveraray

March 25

Premiership: Oban v Kyles. MacTavish Cup first round: Kinlochshiel v Newtonmore, Caberfeidh v Kingussie, Kilmallie v Lovat, Strathglass v Beauly, Fort William v Skye

April 1

Premiership: Skye v Kingussie, Beauly v Mid Argyll, Caberfeidh v Oban, Lovat v Kinlochshiel, Newtonmore v Kyles

National Division: Kilmallie v Col Glen, Lochaber v Oban Celtic, Glen Urquhart v Strathglass, Inveraray v Fort William