Shinty: MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie strike early at Lovat

Grand Slam winners Kingussie showed they are in no mood to relinquish their silverware after their 3-0 win at Lovat in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup.

An early goal from Ruaraidh Anderson set the holders on their way to victory against a game Lovat, but the visitors were made to work for their win with Roddy Young and Anderson scoring again in the final half-hour to secure victory.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “We were really good and getting the early goal helped settle any nerves.

“We had to wait for the second goal, but we eventually got it in the second half and were comfortable after that. Once the third went in, I was well happy.

Young, who got the all-important second goal, added: “It was a tough game, it always is at Lovat.

“We started fast and got the goal which set the tone.

“It was a little sluggish after that, but we regrouped at half-time, stuck to our game plan and it went well in the end.

Lovat manager pleased by commitment of depleted side

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson was pleased with his depleted side’s application against Kingussie.

He said: “I think 3-0 was a little bit flattering for them. They scored right at the start and once you go behind to Kingussie, they go at you.

“But I thought we did really well, and if we had nicked a goal from the chances we had it might have been different.

“Once they got the second goal in the second half, we were really up against it, but I can’t fault the effort the lads are giving.

“They gave everything out there and we’re still a little light on bodies.

“We’re relying on a 48-year-old man on the bench, but we’ll regroup, go again and hopefully in a few weeks we’ll have a few more bodies back.”

MacLeod hat-trick helps Skye to victory

Meanwhile, a second half flurry gave Skye a 5-1 win in the same competition at Beauly.

Ross Gordon had put the visitors ahead before Robbie Brindle equalised, but a 12-minute second-half hat-trick from Ruaraidh MacLeod put the game beyond the home side before Jordan Murchison completed the scoring.

Struan Ross struck twice as Newtonmore came from behind to win 4-1 at Lochaber following Duncan MacKinnon’s early opener, with Michael Russell and Fraser Mackintosh the other Newtonmore scorers, while David MacLennan got the only goal of the game for Glenurquhart at Inverness. The win means they are the only National Division side in the last four.

Cup holders Glasgow Mid Argyll too strong for Ardnamurchan

In the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Celtic Challenge Cup quarter-final, holders Glasgow Mid Argyll swept to victory against lower league side Ardnamurchan with a resounding 9-0 victory.

Calum McLay led the way with four of his side’s goals in the one-sided encounter.

Will Cowie struck twice for Kyles Athletic in a 4-0 win at Bute, while Allan MacDonald, Campbell Watt and Fraser Watt got the goals for Inveraray in their 3-0 home win against Col Glen.

Oban Camanachd received a walkover after scheduled opponents Oban Celtic were unable to field a team.

Early blitz sets Kinlochshiel on their way to big win

Four goals in the opening 12 minutes set Kinlochshiel on their way to a 7-2 victory at home to Lovat in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup first round.

Lovat’s misery was compounded by Lewis Bryson’s dismissal.

In the Single Team Cup first round, Glengarry hit 10 without reply at Lewis. Nick Dalgety helped himself to four goals, while there were doubles for Raymond Robertson and Shaun Nicolson.

Liam Girvan and Scott Knox also grabbed two apiece to add to Connor Aubrey’s early opener for Boleskine in their 5-0 win at Strathspey.

Kilmallie’s 100% record ended at Fort William

In the Lochaber derby in the Mowi National Division, Victor Smith’s hat-trick helped Fort William beat Kilmallie 4-1 – ending the visitors’ 100% record in the process.

In North Division 1, Kingussie were held 1-1 at Beauly, while Glen MacKintosh’s early goal helped Newtonmore beat Fort 1-0 to move up to third.

Neale Reid got both goals as Glenurquhart won 2-1 at Skye.

Glasgow Mid Argyll made it four wins from four in South Division 1 as they hit five without reply at home to Kyle Athletic, with Ross Brown and Seb MacMillan both scoring twice. Mark Bain was the other scorer.

Lochside Rovers were 2-0 winners at home to Ballachulish.