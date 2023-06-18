Shinty: Lochaber’s promotion push on track after victory against Kilmallie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Lochaber’s promotion push on track after victory against Kilmallie

Duncan MacKinnon’s brace and a Ben Delaney penalty earned Lochaber a crucial win.

By Alasdair Bruce
A delighted Duncan Mackinnon opens the scoring for Lochaber. Image: Neil Paterson.
A delighted Duncan Mackinnon opens the scoring for Lochaber. Image: Neil Paterson.

Lochaber seized the advantage in the push for promotion to shinty’s top-flight as the Mowi National Division leaders defeated second-placed Kilmallie 3-1 to open up a three-point cushion at the top.

Duncan MacKinnon’s brace and Ben Delaney’s penalty left Lochaber looking safe before Kilmallie’s Martin Stewart took advantage of a loose goal-hit to counter.

Lochaber’s Brennan MacDonald was shown a late red card following an off-the-ball incident.

A delighted Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “That was an important two points for us.

“We rode out the pressure Kilmallie put us under during the first 20 minutes.

“The boys settled and went one up before half-time which was just reward for their hard work.

“I’m very pleased with the result and the spirit in which we played. We worked hard throughout the 90 minutes, including a challenging last 10 minutes.

“There’s a long way to go but this is a step in the right direction.”

Ryan Johnston (centre) and the Lochaber defence work hard to keep the ball from Kilmallie’s No. 7 Calum MacDougall.Image: Neil Paterson.

Below Lochaber, only two points separate the five teams between second and sixth place with Glenurquhart going third after Andrew Corrigan’s hat-trick helped them cruise to a 7-0 victory over an understrength Inveraray who sit fourth. John Barr scored twice with Oliver Black and Ryan Porter getting the others.

Fort William climb to fifth, above Col Glen on goal difference, as Victor Smith’s hat-trick helped his side win 7-1 at Oban Celtic. Lachie Shaw, Lewis Morrison, Bryan Simpson and Calum Shepherd also netted with Innes Jackson replying.

The second Mowi Premiership derby of the season between Skye Camanachd and Kinlochshiel had the same outcome as the first with Shiel winning 1-0.

Donald Nixon, fielded at wing centre, saw his first half hit-in from the right take a deceptive bounce inside the D before squeezing by Skye keeper Murphy Henderson for the only goal of the game.

The visitors also had goalie Josh Grant to thank for a brilliant second half save, with the side of his calf, from a point-blank John Gillies volley following a Skye corner.

Kilmallie’s Aidan Love (left) tries to block Calum Macdonald (Lochaber). Image: Neil Paterson.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We knew it would be a battle and that we were up against a very good side. It took an outstanding save from Josh near the end, but we sneaked it.

“Our hit-ins are always likely to test the keepers but it’s the first time I’ve seen us do that.

“The defence were also outstanding. They bond well together while Donald Nixon is one of the best wing centres in the country.”

A disappointed Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “We just can’t buy a goal at the moment, but we just didn’t turn up during the first hour.

“We aren’t winning enough ball between the middle of the park and full forward, and we’ll change things to fix that.

“We had to roll the dice for the final 20 minutes as we wanted to win the game and it worked to an extent as you could see the extra intensity and we created good chances at the end.”

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson watches the game. Lochaber v Kilmallie in the Mowi National Division, played at Spean Bridge.

More prove too strong at the Eilan

All the goals came in the second half as leaders Newtonmore maintained their two-point lead, overcoming Oban Camanachd 3-1 at the Eilan.

All the goals came in the second half as Steven Macdonald’s penalty and strikes from Iain Robinson and Martin Hall came before Daniel Cameron’s counter.

Kingussie stay second after beating Beauly 3-0 with Thomas Borthwick scoring a goal in each half and Eoin Baikie getting the other.

Lovat led 2-0 at the interval against Caberfeidh through Graeme MacMillan and Greg Matheson before Blair Morrison and Finlay Coleman earned Cabers a 2-2 draw.

The division’s bottom two sides met in Glasgow where Kyles Athletic defeated Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-0. Will Cowie scored twice whilst Ross MacRae’s penalty and goals from Scott MacDonald, back after injury, and Conor Kennedy completed their count.

Josh Cowan’s strike and Iain McDonald’s double wiped out Donald Fraser’s opener as Bute reached the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Strathglass.

