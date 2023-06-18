Shinty: Lochaber’s promotion push on track after victory against Kilmallie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lochaber seized the advantage in the push for promotion to shinty’s top-flight as the Mowi National Division leaders defeated second-placed Kilmallie 3-1 to open up a three-point cushion at the top.

Duncan MacKinnon’s brace and Ben Delaney’s penalty left Lochaber looking safe before Kilmallie’s Martin Stewart took advantage of a loose goal-hit to counter.

Lochaber’s Brennan MacDonald was shown a late red card following an off-the-ball incident.

A delighted Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “That was an important two points for us.

“We rode out the pressure Kilmallie put us under during the first 20 minutes.

“The boys settled and went one up before half-time which was just reward for their hard work.

“I’m very pleased with the result and the spirit in which we played. We worked hard throughout the 90 minutes, including a challenging last 10 minutes.

“There’s a long way to go but this is a step in the right direction.”

Below Lochaber, only two points separate the five teams between second and sixth place with Glenurquhart going third after Andrew Corrigan’s hat-trick helped them cruise to a 7-0 victory over an understrength Inveraray who sit fourth. John Barr scored twice with Oliver Black and Ryan Porter getting the others.

Fort William climb to fifth, above Col Glen on goal difference, as Victor Smith’s hat-trick helped his side win 7-1 at Oban Celtic. Lachie Shaw, Lewis Morrison, Bryan Simpson and Calum Shepherd also netted with Innes Jackson replying.

The second Mowi Premiership derby of the season between Skye Camanachd and Kinlochshiel had the same outcome as the first with Shiel winning 1-0.

Donald Nixon, fielded at wing centre, saw his first half hit-in from the right take a deceptive bounce inside the D before squeezing by Skye keeper Murphy Henderson for the only goal of the game.

The visitors also had goalie Josh Grant to thank for a brilliant second half save, with the side of his calf, from a point-blank John Gillies volley following a Skye corner.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We knew it would be a battle and that we were up against a very good side. It took an outstanding save from Josh near the end, but we sneaked it.

“Our hit-ins are always likely to test the keepers but it’s the first time I’ve seen us do that.

“The defence were also outstanding. They bond well together while Donald Nixon is one of the best wing centres in the country.”

A disappointed Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “We just can’t buy a goal at the moment, but we just didn’t turn up during the first hour.

“We aren’t winning enough ball between the middle of the park and full forward, and we’ll change things to fix that.

“We had to roll the dice for the final 20 minutes as we wanted to win the game and it worked to an extent as you could see the extra intensity and we created good chances at the end.”

More prove too strong at the Eilan

All the goals came in the second half as leaders Newtonmore maintained their two-point lead, overcoming Oban Camanachd 3-1 at the Eilan.

All the goals came in the second half as Steven Macdonald’s penalty and strikes from Iain Robinson and Martin Hall came before Daniel Cameron’s counter.

Kingussie stay second after beating Beauly 3-0 with Thomas Borthwick scoring a goal in each half and Eoin Baikie getting the other.

Lovat led 2-0 at the interval against Caberfeidh through Graeme MacMillan and Greg Matheson before Blair Morrison and Finlay Coleman earned Cabers a 2-2 draw.

The division’s bottom two sides met in Glasgow where Kyles Athletic defeated Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-0. Will Cowie scored twice whilst Ross MacRae’s penalty and goals from Scott MacDonald, back after injury, and Conor Kennedy completed their count.

Josh Cowan’s strike and Iain McDonald’s double wiped out Donald Fraser’s opener as Bute reached the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Strathglass.