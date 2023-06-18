News Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases. By The crime and courts team June 18 2023, 5.00pm Share Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/5857066/weekend-court-roll-a-rapist-husband-and-a-solicitor-on-trial/ Copy Link [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]