SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic forward Scott Macdonald

Kyles Athletic hot-shot Scott Macdonald takes aim for us in this week’s Shinty Spotlight.

The 24-year-old forward’s side are away to Caberfeidh this Saturday in the Mowi Premiership, as they seek to move up from ninth position.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

The first memory would be playing in a hall with a plastic stick and first shinty ball. Win or lose, it was great fun.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

From what I remember, it was away to Kinlochshiel. I’m sure we won that game 1-0 and don’t think we have won there since!

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Winning the Sutherland Cup with the second team. I was only 14 at the time and managed to score in the final against a strong Fort William team at The Eilan, Newtonmore.

It finished 1-1 at the end of normal time and we emerged as 4-2 winners after extra-time. It meant a lot to me, scoring aged just 14.

And the worst?

That was losing the Camanachd Cup semi-final last year against Lovat (losing to a last-minute goal in a 3-2 defeat).

I feel we could have won the game if we took our chances. It’s one that I still think about.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

The worst injury was the second off my three thumb breaks. Some might say I need to block better! I play wearing a modified cricket glove now.

Who is the joker in your team?

John Whyte – you just can’t shut him up. And Rupert Williamson would be close second.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

It has got to be Mossfield Park in Oban. I’ve always enjoyed playing on that surface and seen many good finals there.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

It would have to be (Caberfeidh’s) Craig Morrison – because his goal tally speaks for itself.

What is a favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

This is a hard one to decide, but it’s got to be Zac Coley scoring from half back against Newtonmore in Tighnabruaich. I doubt many defenders have managed that.

Describe shinty in three words.

Passion, respect, community.