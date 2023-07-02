Buckie dentist extension, new life for Forres tackle shop and new Elgin care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie dentist extension, new life for Forres tackle shop and new Elgin care home

Time for our weekly planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
New life for tackle shop.
New life for tackle shop.

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications in the Moray Council area.

We take a look at plans for extensions to Buckie dental practice.

New life will be given to a former tackle shop in Forres.

Let’s start with the approved plans for a new Elgin care home.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: New multi-million- pound Elgin care home

Plans for a multi-million pound new Elgin care home has had planning in principle approved.

Last year, we revealed Parklands Care Homes was seeking the decision for a new care home on a gateway site next to the A96.

Site earmarked for new care home.

The proposal is for a 40-bed, two-storey care home with secure landscaped gardens on vacant ground to the west of the Eight Acres Hotel on Morriston Road.

There had been three objections lodged.

Earlier this week, we wrote about how the new care home can move forward after councillors rubber stamped the application in the planning committee.

Site for new care home in Elgin.

APPROVED: New life for tackle shop

A former tackle shop will be turned into a child-friendly cafe.

Last year, the Forres Tackle Shop closed its doors after owner Peter Boulton retired.

Anna Kanafek will breathe new life into the building at 97D High Street.

This new cafe will serve items like soup, cake, hot drinks, sandwiches and paninis.

Old tackle shop in Forres.

It will create a place where parents can enjoy a cuppa with a piece of cake while their children play in a safe environment.

The new cafe will be opened from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 4pm.

Seating will be available for 16 people.

How did locals respond to the plans?

Council planners received nine letters of support for the proposals. It is another boost for Forres High Street. Recently, plans were approved to turn former bank into a fitness studio.

The comments included: 

  • Great to have a café with somewhere safe for children to play.
  • Great addition to Forres, popular in other towns.
  •  Excellent resource for Forres.
  • Allow connection in the local community.
  • Businesses like this would bring people to Forres.
  • Will benefit children.
Forres High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

SUBMITTED: Buckie Dentist extension

Current Buckie dentist practice.

Buckie dentist 8to8dental have revealed plans for extensions.

The fully NHS surgery wants to convert a house next door at 34 West Church Street to form a single story extension to their facility.

34 West Church Street in Buckie.

It would provide space for a new dental practice office.

A garage will be removed.

Meanwhile, another extension is proposed to the rear of the existing property to create accommodation for two new surgery rooms and lab.

Ross Cowie Architect is representing the practice in the application.

 

Drawing of proposed extension for the dentist practice.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

