Buckie dentist extension, new life for Forres tackle shop and new Elgin care home

APPROVED: New multi-million- pound Elgin care home

Plans for a multi-million pound new Elgin care home has had planning in principle approved.

Last year, we revealed Parklands Care Homes was seeking the decision for a new care home on a gateway site next to the A96.

The proposal is for a 40-bed, two-storey care home with secure landscaped gardens on vacant ground to the west of the Eight Acres Hotel on Morriston Road.

There had been three objections lodged.

Earlier this week, we wrote about how the new care home can move forward after councillors rubber stamped the application in the planning committee.

APPROVED: New life for tackle shop

A former tackle shop will be turned into a child-friendly cafe.

Last year, the Forres Tackle Shop closed its doors after owner Peter Boulton retired.

Anna Kanafek will breathe new life into the building at 97D High Street.

This new cafe will serve items like soup, cake, hot drinks, sandwiches and paninis.

It will create a place where parents can enjoy a cuppa with a piece of cake while their children play in a safe environment.

The new cafe will be opened from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 4pm.

Seating will be available for 16 people.

How did locals respond to the plans?

Council planners received nine letters of support for the proposals. It is another boost for Forres High Street. Recently, plans were approved to turn former bank into a fitness studio.

The comments included:

Great to have a café with somewhere safe for children to play.

Great addition to Forres, popular in other towns.

Excellent resource for Forres.

Allow connection in the local community.

Businesses like this would bring people to Forres.

Will benefit children.

SUBMITTED: Buckie Dentist extension

Buckie dentist 8to8dental have revealed plans for extensions.

The fully NHS surgery wants to convert a house next door at 34 West Church Street to form a single story extension to their facility.

It would provide space for a new dental practice office.

A garage will be removed.

Meanwhile, another extension is proposed to the rear of the existing property to create accommodation for two new surgery rooms and lab.

Ross Cowie Architect is representing the practice in the application.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

