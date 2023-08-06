Shinty: Ruaridh Anderson sends holders Kingussie into Camanachd Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Ruaridh Anderson sends holders Kingussie into Camanachd Cup final

Kings defeated Kinlochshiel 2-1 to earn their spot in next month's showpiece.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Savio Genini between Finlay MacRae (left) and Duncan Matheson (both Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie's Savio Genini between Finlay MacRae (left) and Duncan Matheson (both Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson.

Holders Kingussie reached next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Kinlochshiel at Bught Park, Inverness.

James Falconer got away from his marker to put the Kings ahead in first-half stoppage time, but John MacRae levelled from a tight angle just seconds later to make it 1-1 at the break.

The impressive Ruaridh Anderson put the Kings back in front with a low drive soon after the restart and this time they held onto their lead.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “’Shiel didn’t make it easy, and I was glad to see us take the lead against the run of play.

“However, I always say that the five minutes after scoring is so important, and we gave them the only space they had first half and they levelled.

“It was an even second half although I thought their keeper was the busier, but Ruaridh gave us that bit extra to win it.

“I’m chuffed with the boys’ performance and they’re putting their training into game practice and battling to the end.”

Kingussie’s Liam Borthwick (left) and keeper Rory McGregor combine to stop the attack from Jordan Fraser (Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson. 

Caberfeidh went fourth in the Mowi Premiership after beating Skye Camanachd 4-3 in Portree.

Kevin Barlett capitalised on a defensive lapse to put Cabers ahead while shinty’s top scorer Craig Morrison cut in from the right to add a second.

Skye responded and Jordan Murchison’s wonder strike from wide on the left followed by Ross Gordon’s penalty made it 2-2 at the break.

Kevin Barlett’s penalty put Cabers back in front before William MacKinnon crashed the ball high into the net from the left to make it 3-3.

Caberfeidh substitute Gavin Mclauchlan lost his marker to claim the winner with just 5 minutes remaining.

Caberfeidh boss Garry Reid was in Glasgow as son Josh Reid was part of the Ross County squad against Celtic so stalwart Brian MacDonald took the side.

He said: “I would have been happy with a point at 3-3 but, having said that, I thought we did enough to win the game.

“We moved the ball really well up front and Kevin Barlett’s distribution from full centre was excellent.”

In a tight top-flight, MacDonald won’t concede that his side are yet safe from the drop as he added: “We have four games to go and we’ll try and win as many of them as we can.”

Oban Camanachd amassed a three-goal lead at Beauly through Lewis Cameron, Malcolm Clark and Daniel MacVicar.

However, when Colin MacDonald and Jack MacDonald brought it back to it 3-2, the Oban side had to rely on an injury time penalty save from keeper Cammy Sutherland, following a hotly disputed award, to claim both points.

Oban boss Gareth Evans said: “We made that hard for ourselves.

“We were three goals up and cruising and then just seemed to down tools but credit to Beauly for fighting back. I didn’t think it was a penalty, but Cammy made the save so justice was done.”

Lovat stay third after a goal in each half from Greg Matheson and James MacPherson earned a 2-0 win over bottom side Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Glenurquhart go a point clear at the top of the Mowi National Division after beating Oban Celtic 4-0. David MacLennan’s second half double added to earlier goals from Ryan Porter and Oliver Black.

Seumas Macfarlane put hosts Kilmallie ahead in their derby against Fort William before Victor Smith struck twice to give the Fort the lead. However, Calum MacDougall levelled in the final minute to make it 2-2.

Scott MacVicar and Cluanie Fraser gave Col Glen a 2-0 lead against promotion hopefuls Lochaber. Scott MacVicar then saw a penalty saved by Lochaber keeper Calum MacDonald which proved costly as late strikes from Duncan MacKinnon and Ben Delaney earned the visitors a 2-2 draw.

Taylor Matheson’s hat-trick, including a last-minute winner, sent the Skye colts through to the HIS Sutherland Cup final with a 5-4 win against the Glenurquhart colts.

Shockie MacLennan and Archie Millar got the others with Neale Reid’s hat-trick and Charlie Macleod counting for the Glen.

Xander Ross and Glen MacKintosh both threw trebles as holders Newtonmore seconds beat the Kinlochshiel seconds 6-0. Shiel’s Andrew MacKenzie was sent off by referee Les Kinvig.

More from Shinty

GMA's Ewen Fraser, right, in action against Fort William. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Ewen Fraser
The Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kinlochshiel and Kingussie ready for Camanachd Cup semi-final; Oban Camanachd 'disappointed' by ban
Kyles' Robbie MacLeod (centre) feels the caman of Conor Jones (Newtonmore) with Craig Ritchie close by. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie and Kyles Athletic hit the right notes in the Mowi Premiership
Oban Camanachd's Daniel MacCuish on the attack against Fort William. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty spotlight: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd's Daniel MacCuish
Kingussie goalscorer James Falconer shares his delight with Alexander Michie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie setting the pace as they target three in a row
Skye's Jenna Beaton battles with Badenoch's Rona Stewart in a Shinty match.
Shinty: Skye shock holders Badenoch to reach Women's Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final
Lochaber's Ben Delaney completes his hat-trick against Kilmallie in the Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Ben Delaney is hat-trick hero as Lochaber win Balliemore Cup
Kinlochshiel's Keith MacRae lifts the 2021 Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kinlochshiel's Keith MacRae
Lochaber's Ben Delaney. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Derby edge as Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Balliemore Cup final
Glengarry team captain Nick Dalgety lifts the Single Team Cup trophy. Image: Neil Paterson.
Glengarry win Single Team Cup with 3-0 win against Kilmory