Shinty: Ruaridh Anderson sends holders Kingussie into Camanachd Cup final

Holders Kingussie reached next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Kinlochshiel at Bught Park, Inverness.

James Falconer got away from his marker to put the Kings ahead in first-half stoppage time, but John MacRae levelled from a tight angle just seconds later to make it 1-1 at the break.

The impressive Ruaridh Anderson put the Kings back in front with a low drive soon after the restart and this time they held onto their lead.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “’Shiel didn’t make it easy, and I was glad to see us take the lead against the run of play.

“However, I always say that the five minutes after scoring is so important, and we gave them the only space they had first half and they levelled.

“It was an even second half although I thought their keeper was the busier, but Ruaridh gave us that bit extra to win it.

“I’m chuffed with the boys’ performance and they’re putting their training into game practice and battling to the end.”

Caberfeidh went fourth in the Mowi Premiership after beating Skye Camanachd 4-3 in Portree.

Kevin Barlett capitalised on a defensive lapse to put Cabers ahead while shinty’s top scorer Craig Morrison cut in from the right to add a second.

Skye responded and Jordan Murchison’s wonder strike from wide on the left followed by Ross Gordon’s penalty made it 2-2 at the break.

Kevin Barlett’s penalty put Cabers back in front before William MacKinnon crashed the ball high into the net from the left to make it 3-3.

Caberfeidh substitute Gavin Mclauchlan lost his marker to claim the winner with just 5 minutes remaining.

Caberfeidh boss Garry Reid was in Glasgow as son Josh Reid was part of the Ross County squad against Celtic so stalwart Brian MacDonald took the side.

He said: “I would have been happy with a point at 3-3 but, having said that, I thought we did enough to win the game.

“We moved the ball really well up front and Kevin Barlett’s distribution from full centre was excellent.”

In a tight top-flight, MacDonald won’t concede that his side are yet safe from the drop as he added: “We have four games to go and we’ll try and win as many of them as we can.”

Oban Camanachd amassed a three-goal lead at Beauly through Lewis Cameron, Malcolm Clark and Daniel MacVicar.

However, when Colin MacDonald and Jack MacDonald brought it back to it 3-2, the Oban side had to rely on an injury time penalty save from keeper Cammy Sutherland, following a hotly disputed award, to claim both points.

Oban boss Gareth Evans said: “We made that hard for ourselves.

“We were three goals up and cruising and then just seemed to down tools but credit to Beauly for fighting back. I didn’t think it was a penalty, but Cammy made the save so justice was done.”

Lovat stay third after a goal in each half from Greg Matheson and James MacPherson earned a 2-0 win over bottom side Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Glenurquhart go a point clear at the top of the Mowi National Division after beating Oban Celtic 4-0. David MacLennan’s second half double added to earlier goals from Ryan Porter and Oliver Black.

Seumas Macfarlane put hosts Kilmallie ahead in their derby against Fort William before Victor Smith struck twice to give the Fort the lead. However, Calum MacDougall levelled in the final minute to make it 2-2.

Scott MacVicar and Cluanie Fraser gave Col Glen a 2-0 lead against promotion hopefuls Lochaber. Scott MacVicar then saw a penalty saved by Lochaber keeper Calum MacDonald which proved costly as late strikes from Duncan MacKinnon and Ben Delaney earned the visitors a 2-2 draw.

Taylor Matheson’s hat-trick, including a last-minute winner, sent the Skye colts through to the HIS Sutherland Cup final with a 5-4 win against the Glenurquhart colts.

Shockie MacLennan and Archie Millar got the others with Neale Reid’s hat-trick and Charlie Macleod counting for the Glen.

Xander Ross and Glen MacKintosh both threw trebles as holders Newtonmore seconds beat the Kinlochshiel seconds 6-0. Shiel’s Andrew MacKenzie was sent off by referee Les Kinvig.