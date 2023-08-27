Shinty: Early goal rush gives Newtonmore victory

Newtonmore may be nearing the end of their season, but they kept the pressure on their rivals in the Mowi Premiership title race with a 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Beauly.

More hit their hosts with an early goal blitz as Steven Macdonald scored twice within the opening four minutes and Iain Robinson’s third came with only 10 minutes played. Arron MacBean added another before the break to seal victory.

Newtonmore and Scotland full-back Rory Kennedy said: “We are delighted with the win.

“The shinty we played for the first half hour was the best we’ve played for a long time. There were a couple of really well-worked goals in there, too.

“Beauly made a few changes to shore things up and came back at us in the second half, but it was good to see the game out with a clean sheet.”

Kingussie back to winning ways

Kingussie bounced back from the previous week’s Artemis Macaulay Cup final defeat, winning 1-0 against Skye Camanachd in Portree.

As with all matches this weekend, there was a minute’s tribute ahead of throw up as the shinty world paid tribute to one of the game’s most influential figures following the passing of Kingussie stalwart Donnie Grant MBE.

The game’s deciding moment came after just a couple of minutes when the impressive Iain Fraser found Ruaridh Anderson on the left and his drive flew across keeper Murphy Henderson and just inside the far post.

Jordan Murchison and James Pringle passed up immediate chances to level, but there was no further scoring.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “In the first half, we played some brilliant shinty.

“We moved the ball well and it was lovely to watch, but in the second half, we just could not get going.

“Skye are a good, young team and they responded and they wanted it more at that stage.

“We defended really well though and our keeper “Bob” McGregor was there when we needed him.”

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod added: “Sometimes I don’t think our guys realise just how good they are.

“We’re a young team, and maybe I’m expecting too much, but that’s twice we have run Kingussie very close, but that bit extra belief would make all the difference.

“It will come, though, as we play more Premiership shinty.

“We were punished for one lapse today, but that’s something we will work on.”

Lovat share spoils with Macaulay Cup winners Oban Camanachd

Artemis Macaulay Cup winners Oban Camanachd drew 3-3 at Lovat.

Lewis Tawse scored twice for Lovat and Greg Matheson the other, with Lewis Cameron, Craig Macmillan and Scott MacMillian countering.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “I thought a draw was a fair result. It was a really good game considering both sides were missing several players.

“I was pretty disappointed to go in 2-1 down at half-time as I thought we had most of the game, but we rallied in the second half and definitely deserved at least a point.

“It was really good to give some of our younger lads more first team game time, which helps their progression ahead of next season.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans added: “We played well in the first half and three defensive errors on our part gave Lovat their goals, but a point apiece was about fair.

“We have no new injuries and didn’t collect any bookings and that’s the main thing with the Camanachd Cup final on the horizon.”

Lochaber back on top

Lochaber reclaimed top spot in the Mowi National Division after beating Strathglass 6-3. Penri Jones grabbed a home hat-trick, but Ben Delaney’s treble, Max Campbell’s double and Findlay MacDonald’s strike gave Lochaber victory.

Kilmallie continue their climb up the table after winning 5-2 at Col Glen.

Cluanie Fraser and Sandy Paterson scored for the hosts, but Calum MacDougall’s hat-trick and Shane O’Rua’s brace for Kilmallie keeps the pressure on the teams above them.

The regional second team cup finals both took place and Jack Kearney’s extra-time effort earned Fort William a 2-1 win against Kinlochshiel to lift the Strathdearn Cup.

Shiel’s Rory Slaughter had cancelled out Bobby MacMillan’s first half opener.

Meantime, two-goal Roan MacVicar and David Martin had Kyles Athletic three up at the interval against Glasgow Mid Argyll in the MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup final and, despite counters from Angus MacInnes and Ross Brown early in the second half, Kyles lifted the cup with a 3-2 win.