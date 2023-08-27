Shinty: Early goal rush gives Newtonmore victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Early goal rush gives Newtonmore victory

Three goals in the opening 10 minutes gave More victory against Beauly.

By Alasdair Bruce
Beauly's Euan Maccormick (left) with Iain Robinson of Newtonmore. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Beauly's Euan Maccormick (left) with Iain Robinson of Newtonmore. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Newtonmore may be nearing the end of their season, but they kept the pressure on their rivals in the Mowi Premiership title race with a 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Beauly.

More hit their hosts with an early goal blitz as Steven Macdonald scored twice within the opening four minutes and Iain Robinson’s third came with only 10 minutes played. Arron MacBean added another before the break to seal victory.

Newtonmore and Scotland full-back Rory Kennedy said: “We are delighted with the win.

“The shinty we played for the first half hour was the best we’ve played for a long time. There were a couple of really well-worked goals in there, too.

“Beauly made a few changes to shore things up and came back at us in the second half, but it was good to see the game out with a clean sheet.”

Duncan Macpherson of Newtonmore with Beauly’s Ryan MacKay. Image: Neil G Paterson

Kingussie back to winning ways

Kingussie bounced back from the previous week’s Artemis Macaulay Cup final defeat, winning 1-0 against Skye Camanachd in Portree.

As with all matches this weekend, there was a minute’s tribute ahead of throw up as the shinty world paid tribute to one of the game’s most influential figures following the passing of Kingussie stalwart Donnie Grant MBE.

The game’s deciding moment came after just a couple of minutes when the impressive Iain Fraser found Ruaridh Anderson on the left and his drive flew across keeper Murphy Henderson and just inside the far post.

Jordan Murchison and James Pringle passed up immediate chances to level, but there was no further scoring.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “In the first half, we played some brilliant shinty.

“We moved the ball well and it was lovely to watch, but in the second half, we just could not get going.

“Skye are a good, young team and they responded and they wanted it more at that stage.

“We defended really well though and our keeper “Bob” McGregor was there when we needed him.”

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod added: “Sometimes I don’t think our guys realise just how good they are.

“We’re a young team, and maybe I’m expecting too much, but that’s twice we have run Kingussie very close, but that bit extra belief would make all the difference.

“It will come, though, as we play more Premiership shinty.

“We were punished for one lapse today, but that’s something we will work on.”

Lovat share spoils with Macaulay Cup winners Oban Camanachd

Artemis Macaulay Cup winners Oban Camanachd drew 3-3 at Lovat.

Lewis Tawse scored twice for Lovat and Greg Matheson the other, with Lewis Cameron, Craig Macmillan and Scott MacMillian countering.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “I thought a draw was a fair result. It was a really good game considering both sides were missing several players.

“I was pretty disappointed to go in 2-1 down at half-time as I thought we had most of the game, but we rallied in the second half and definitely deserved at least a point.

“It was really good to give some of our younger lads more first team game time, which helps their progression ahead of next season.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans added: “We played well in the first half and three defensive errors on our part gave Lovat their goals, but a point apiece was about fair.

“We have no new injuries and didn’t collect any bookings and that’s the main thing with the Camanachd Cup final on the horizon.”

Lochaber back on top

Lochaber reclaimed top spot in the Mowi National Division after beating Strathglass 6-3. Penri Jones grabbed a home hat-trick, but Ben Delaney’s treble, Max Campbell’s double and Findlay MacDonald’s strike gave Lochaber victory.

Kilmallie continue their climb up the table after winning 5-2 at Col Glen.

Cluanie Fraser and Sandy Paterson scored for the hosts, but Calum MacDougall’s hat-trick and Shane O’Rua’s brace for Kilmallie keeps the pressure on the teams above them.

The regional second team cup finals both took place and Jack Kearney’s extra-time effort earned Fort William a 2-1 win against Kinlochshiel to lift the Strathdearn Cup.

Shiel’s Rory Slaughter had cancelled out Bobby MacMillan’s first half opener.

Meantime, two-goal Roan MacVicar and David Martin had Kyles Athletic three up at the interval against Glasgow Mid Argyll in the MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup final and, despite counters from Angus MacInnes and Ross Brown early in the second half, Kyles lifted the cup with a 3-2 win.

