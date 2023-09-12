Shinty: Kingussie captain James Falconer facing another Camanachd Cup final fitness race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Kingussie captain James Falconer facing another Camanachd Cup final fitness race

Kings take on Oban Camanachd for shinty's biggest prize this Saturday.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the Camanachd Cup
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.

Kingussie captain James Falconer could be forgiven for feeling a sense of déjà vu ahead of Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final against Oban Camanachd at the Bught Park, Inverness.

Just 12 months ago, Falconer fought his way back from a nasty knee injury, suffered just weeks earlier in the semi-final win over Oban Camanachd at An Aird, to come off the bench in the Camanachd Cup final and score the crucial second goal in the 3-1 win over Lovat at the Dell.

It was a cameo role which made him the star of the subsequent BBC documentary ‘Giving it Stick’.

This time around, an ankle injury suffered in training has left him fighting for fitness once more ahead of the biggest weekend of the shinty season.

Falconer said: “I went over my ankle in training and although the x-ray showed no break, I sat on the bench for the Kyles Athletic game last Saturday and hated it.

“I’ll receive physio this week which will hopefully help if it all goes well. In my head, I’m looking to be involved but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Kingussie goalscorer James Falconer celebrating with Alexander Michie on the pitch
Kingussie goalscorer James Falconer shares his delight with Alexander Michie. Image: Neil Paterson.

Oban Camanachd were 2-1 winners in the recent Artemis Macaulay Cup final between the sides, but Falconer feels the 2-1 league win over Kyles on Saturday, with Savio Genini scoring twice in stoppage time, showed a different character to their game.

He said: “Defeat against Kyles would have been a disaster. It wouldn’t only have cost us league points, but we would also have gone into the final on a downer.

“In the Macaulay final, I thought we ran out of ideas a bit when we fell behind and lost our way a bit and that let us down.

“Last Saturday was different though as we kept going until the very end and we showed great fitness and determination to win the game.

We need to do the same against Oban and show that same fitness and determination throughout the final.”

‘We can’t just turn up and expect to win’: Kingussie captain ahead of Camanachd Cup final

Falconer believes Thomas Borthwick’s return from injury last Saturday is a timely boost, saying: “The thing with ‘Tuck’ is his great pace and ability and he would be an asset to any forward line.

“Zander Michie is also fit again, and I felt we really missed him when he went off injured in the Macaulay final.

“The Macaulay defeat showed that we are not just invincible, and we can’t just turn up and expect to win.

“We need to do better from the start and not let things get on top of us. It also gives us motivation.”

The recent spell of good weather should contribute towards a mouthwatering spectacle. Falconer added: “Both ourselves and Oban Camanachd play a similar fast style of shinty.

“Their Mossfield pitch is like the Dell, always in great condition, and hopefully the Bught will be the same come Saturday as that will suit both teams.”

Throw up is at 2pm and Des McNulty is the match referee. A large crowd is assured but anyone unable to be there on the day can follow the action live on BBC Alba.

Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Beauly’s Finlay ‘Stork’ Maclennan

