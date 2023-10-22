Scotland manager Garry Reid disappointed, yet encouraged by defeat to Ireland in shinty/hurling international

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Scotland manager Garry Reid disappointed, yet encouraged by defeat to Ireland in shinty/hurling international

"Ireland were deadly and the inclusion of so many top-tier players meant they had the quality to punish any mistakes we made," said the Scotland boss.

By Alasdair Bruce
Scotland's Iain Robinson battles with Fionan MacKessy of Ireland in the shinty/hurling International at Pairc Esler, Newry
Scotland's Iain Robinson battles with Fionan MacKessy of Ireland in the shinty/hurling International at Pairc Esler, Newry. Image: Neil Paterson.

Scotland manager Garry Reid was left disappointed, yet encouraged following his side’s 22-14 defeat to Ireland in the shinty/hurling international at Páirc Esler, Newry.

Moments after the final whistle, Reid said: “I’m actually very disappointed with the final scoreline as I thought we were right in it until the closing stages, but you have to take your chances in these games, and we were wasteful in front of goals at times.

“Ireland were deadly and the inclusion of so many top-tier players meant they had the quality to punish any mistakes we made.

“It can be soul destroying for our defenders to see balls from distance sail over their heads and between the posts when they can do nothing about it.

“It’s small margins, too, as I thought they took advantage of a couple of soft frees and it was only late in the game that they pulled away when our heads dropped a bit.”

The Scotland team pictured before the International with Ireland. Image: Neil Paterson.

The Scots scored the game’s only two goals and there were positives to take, as Reid added: “I thought Blair Morrison was outstanding and Finlay MacRae, winning his 20th cap, was a steady influence throughout, whilst Stuart MacDonald’s save from Peter Duggan had to be seen to be believed.

“Don’t forget we blooded 11 new caps and they all coped well.

“Overall, we lacked a bit of composure at times, and we must always remember to play our game, because it is frantic out there and you can easily get caught up in it all.

“I think Saturday leaves the international in a good place and I’d really like to see Ireland take an equally strong squad to Scotland next year, as it would certainly add to the occasion.”

Ireland skipper Neil McManus plays captain’s role in win

It was the first international for four years and key to Ireland’s success was their ability to continually send the ball between the posts from distance.

Doubles from Antrim’s Neil McManus and Galway’s Thomas Monaghan were only punctured by Kevin Bartlett’s point as the hosts accumulated a 4-1 lead.

The Scots fought back ,and with Iain Robinson and captain Roddy Macdonald in the mix, Bartlett found a space outside the box to drive the ball low into the corner of the goal, to the keeper’s right, to level the contest.

Kevin Bartlett scores the first of Scotland’s two goals against Ireland. Image: Neil Paterson.

Undeterred, Ireland continued to add points and Cork’s Ger Millerick twice, McManus again, Clare’s Peter Duggan and Offaly’s Eoghan Cahill built up a 9-6 interval lead, with another Bartlett point and Iain Robinson increasing Scotland’s tally.

Scotland’s strong start to the second half failed to produce a score and it took a fabulous flying Stuart MacDonald save to deny Duggan before McManus put the resultant 65 between the posts.

Play flowed from end-to-end as three more McManus points were countered by Bartlett, Scott Macdonald and Steven Macdonald and Ireland now led 13-9.

However, when Blair Morrison played the ball out of defence, James Falconer’s shot was blocked, but his Kingussie team-mate Ruaridh Anderson calmly stroked the rebound high into the net on his left side to cut Ireland’s lead to 13-12.

The Irish went on to restore their advantage for a third time, though – and this time there was no Scotland comeback.

Stephen Maher added a solo point, McManus got four more, Cahill added to his earlier point with a treble and another Duggan strike, this time off the ground from the right, were only interrupted by another two Steven Macdonald scores as Ireland won 22-14.

McManus played a captain’s role, bagging more than half Ireland’s scores, and he was presented with the Mowi Quaich by Ulster GAA secretary, Brian McAvoy.

Ireland captain Neil McManus lifts the Mowi Challenge Quaich. Image: Neil Paterson.

Scotland skipper Macdonald said: “It was difficult out there as the pitch was quite long, so it was hard to play the game on the ground.

“I thought we battled well, and on another day, we probably should have scored more goals.

“Fair play to Ireland, though, as they brought a strong side and were certainly up for it.”

It is hoped Ireland continue to select the increased number of top-tier players, and early agreement on next year’s fixture, and the return of the under-21 clash, would allow more selection and preparation time to help take the international to the next level.

Conversation