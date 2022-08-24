Going by the letter – Is 1st class post really quicker than 2nd?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Going by the letter – Is 1st class post really quicker than 2nd?

By Simon Warburton & Kelly Wilson
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 6:12 pm
First really is best for speed and reliability.
First really is best for speed and reliability.

It’s been several years since I’ve darkened a Post Office’s doors (really) and apart from some things remaining resolutely unchanged, such as the chap in front of me not having the right documents, one thing really did make me draw a sharp intake of breath.

The eyewatering price of stamps.

For ages now I’ve just carried a series of self-adhesive ones with “1st” on them, never even bothering to check the price.

So I was genuinely surprised to find the cost of first-class stamps had shot up to 95p while even their humble second-class cousins were now a dizzying 68p.

Royal Mail van

So at such a cost – books of them only come in eight-stamp offerings – how much bang are you getting for your first-class buck and could you save a few pennies in these straitened times by opting to go second?

We decided to put it to the test and posted ten letters – five first and five second-class from Inverness and Aberdeen to various locations around Scotland and one down to the Press and Journal’s parent company in Fleet Street, London.

All letters were put in one post box in Aberdeen and one in Inverness at midday on August 11 and we sat back until the results rolled in.

And here they are:

Monifieth: First-class from Inverness and Aberdeen – arrived August 12.
Monifieth: Second-class from Aberdeen arrived August 12. Second-class from Inverness arrived August 13.

Gartcosh: First class from Inverness and Aberdeen arrived August 12.
Gartcosh: First and second-class arrived August 13.

Aberdeen: First-class from Inverness arrived August 13 and second-class from Inverness arrived August 16.
Inverness: First-class from Aberdeen arrived August 12 and second-class August 13.

Elgin: First-class from Inverness and Aberdeen arrived August 12. Elgin: Second-class from Inverness arrived August 12 and from Aberdeen, August 13.

Fleet Street, London: First-class from Inverness and Aberdeen arrived on August 12.
Fleet Street, London: Second-class from Inverness and Aberdeen arrived August 15.

Letters were posted from Aberdeen and Inverness on Thursday.

By Friday all 1st class letters, except the one to Aberdeen had been received.

With the final 1st class letter arriving on Saturday.

2nd class letters were posted to the same addresses at the same time.

Two 2nd class letters were delivered on Friday.

Five of the 2nd class letters arrived on Saturday…

…with a further two reaching their final destinations on Monday.

The Aberdeen straggler took four working days to deliver from Inverness, arriving on Tuesday.

You can view the full results below:

So on the whole, it does look as if shelling out an extra 27p for a first-class stamp does work if speed is the issue.

Royal Mail vans
Wave of strikes due to ground Royal Mail fleet shortly.

It’s particularly impressive a first-class letter can wing its way all 500 miles down from Inverness to what used to the heart of the UK newspaper industry in Fleet Street, although second-class took a more leisurely four days.

But a couple of anomalies stand out.

Such as: A letter posted on 11 August from Inverness only reached Aberdeen on August 13, two days later, while a second-class one really took its time only turning up in the Granite City on August 16, a whopping five days after being put in the box.

It clearly pays to put a first-class stamp on if you want swift delivery, but a fly in the ointment is looming on the horizon with a wave of strikes due to add to the ever-growing litany of national walk-outs.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are due to down tools on August 26 and 31 as well as September 8 and 9 in a dispute concerning pay with more than 100,000 workers joining the action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

First really is best for speed and reliability.
North Sea firms 'stand ready' to cut your fuel bills
1
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross
Seven-figure fish hatchery upgrade unveiled in Wester Ross
First really is best for speed and reliability.
Booming North Sea oil and gas revenues to make Scotland’s deficit smaller than UK's…
0
First really is best for speed and reliability.
UK gas producers boost domestic supplies by a quarter in just six months
1
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0
First really is best for speed and reliability.
Spar confirms closure of two stores in Aberdeen
0
First really is best for speed and reliability.
Hospitality industry facing 'cost of business' crisis warns north hotel boss
0
First really is best for speed and reliability.
First power achieved from Seagreen, largest wind farm in Scotland
Orbex rocket on launchpad.
Jobs rocket for Forres as Orbex hires 50 new staff
0
First really is best for speed and reliability.
‘Rapid’ investment needed in Scotland’s ports, Sturgeon tells Scotwind summit

More from Press and Journal

First really is best for speed and reliability.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
First really is best for speed and reliability.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
First really is best for speed and reliability.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
First really is best for speed and reliability.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
First really is best for speed and reliability.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?