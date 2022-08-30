Norwegian shipping conglomerate throws weight behind Opportunity Cromarty Firth green freeport bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Norwegian shipping conglomerate throws weight behind Opportunity Cromarty Firth green freeport bid

By Simon Warburton
August 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 5:43 pm
Artist impression of mobile quayside.
An artist's impression of the mobile quayside.

Norwegian shipping firm Fred Olsen is exploring the potential of a mobile quayside in the north should the Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) bid to become a green freeport succeed.

OCF said the “mobile port solution (MPS)” would enhance the floating offshore wind supply chain “not least in the Highlands”.

The consortium added it would also contribute to establishing a floating offshore wind cluster in Inverness and the Cromarty Firth.

If it goes ahead, Fred Olsen’s MPS system would build on existing infrastructure.

A combined wind turbine installation and storage barge would be located at a suitable location in the Cromarty Firth, creating enough space and ideal working conditions during pre-assembly, pre-commissioning and turbine installation on a floating foundation.

Aeriel shot of Port of Nigg.
Port of Nigg.

The project would be led by the firm’s Fred Olsen 1848 division.

Its chief executive Sofie Olsen Jebsen said: “Our journey in renewables began 30 years ago.

“Today, Fred Olsen-related companies employ more than 2,500 people within the renewable energy sector and have in-depth experience from offshore wind.

“With more than 380 people employed in Scotland across the Fred Olsen-related companies, our focus has always been to create value for the Scottish economy, local suppliers and communities.”

Ms Jebsen added: “By setting up the mobile port solution in the firth, Fred Olsen 1848 would provide an immediate solution for the rapid and cost-efficient installation of floating offshore wind, enabling the creation of new, attractive green job opportunities – not only to the Firth but also for the UK in general.

“This presents an opportunity for the whole Scottish supply chain, including Fred Olsen 1848 and other Fred Olsen-related companies, and we support the Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport bid.”

‘Ideal geographical location’

Further backing for OCF’s green freeport bid came from Fred Olsen 1848 chief commercial officer Esben Strandgaard Kyndesen.

Mr Kyndesen said Inverness and the Cromarty Firth had “the ideal geographical location” for a floating offshore wind cluster as recommended by the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council in a recent independent report.

He added: “Cromarty Firth offers ideal infrastructure and competencies for manufacturing, assembly and integration of floating offshore wind structures at the size and scale required by the industry, which will be enhanced further with the mobile port solution.“

Skilled jobs on a level not seen since the 1970s oil boom”

Bob Buskie, chief  executive, Port of Cromarty Firth.

Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Bob Buskie said the importance of green freeport status, not only to the Highlands but Scotland as a whole, could not be underestimated.

Mr Buskie added: “It would bring skilled green jobs and high-wage opportunities on a level not seen since the 1970s oil boom.

“The Fred Olsen 1848 mobile port solution would increase available infrastructure and be used in conjunction with existing port facilities at Invergordon and Nigg.

“It would also enable the firth to support a larger number of offshore wind projects and accelerate the shift to green energy.”

Port of Cromarty Firth CEO Bob Buskie.
Port of Cromarty Firth CEO Bob Buskie.

The OCF consortium is backed by port owners Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group, Port of Inverness and Highland Council, as well as Inverness Chamber of Commerce and more than a dozen regional businesses, public sector organisations and academic bodies.

OCF believes the creation of such a zone centred on the firth and Inverness will maximise local and Scotland-wide benefits from a pipeline of renewable energy projects, placing the Highlands at the heart of the drive towards net-zero and create tens of thousands of jobs.

The closest competition to win the status is thought to be between the OCF bid and the North East Scotland Green Freeport consortium.

Another strong bid has been made by Forth Ports taking in partners between Edinburgh and Grangemouth.

Orkney Council has also thrown its hat into the ring for a green freeport, with Glasgow is also angling for the status with its Clyde Green Freeport proposal.

