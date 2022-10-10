Banchory telecoms firm dials up Highland League cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banchory telecoms firm dials up Highland League cash boost

By Simon Warburton
October 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
CFN Solutions director Ian MacIntosh.
CFN Solutions is looking to raise finance for two Highland League clubs.

A “football daft” businessman has launched am innovative scheme to help two Breedon Highland League clubs generate up to £10,000 extra income as they head into an uncertain winter.

Clubs at all levels, in common with businesses of every kind, are facing soaring energy costs and rampant inflation.

Ian MacIntosh, managing director at Banchory-based telecommunications firm CFN Solutions, came up with the idea to help Inverurie Locos and Nairn County by becoming a service partner to supporters, corporate sponsors and directors.

Under the scheme, any requests to CFN Solutions for one of its free telecoms audits that is followed by a deal for products or services will generate cash for the football clubs.

Football surrounded by £10 notes and utility bills
Highland League clubs are also feeling the pinch as utility bills rise.

Mr MacIntosh said new clients could also save money by switching their existing telecom services.

Both Inverurie and Nairn have now “signed, sealed and delivered” on the initiative, with directors and chairmen “loving the concept”, Mr MacIntosh said.

He added: “Now we have got to go and deliver it.”

CFN, which also has an office in Inverness, will have pitchside advertising at both Inverurie and Nairn, while the company will also sponsor a player for both teams.

Inverurie Locos player being tackled.
Inverurie Locos in action.

The two clubs will at least be gaining an advertising partner but they can boost their income  in an innovative new way too, Mr MacIntosh said, adding: “It’s very much a zero-cost exercise for them.

“We are paying for signage, banners, flyers, marketing and graphics.

“It is probably anything between £1,000-£2,000 per club we are investing in the hope, obviously, they can get the reward and we will continue to grow as a business.”

Logos of Inverurie Locos and Nairn County with CFN Solutions.
Highland League sides Nairn County and Inverurie Locos have teamed with CFN Solutions.

CFN Solutions recently reported contract wins worth more than £100,000 and record turnover.

The firm’s football initiative comes hard on the heels of the Highland League mulling a series of options to trim costs.

These include earlier kick-off times to save on floodlight costs, as well as rearranging warm-ups to further save on lighting.

Match attendances and hospitality may feel the squeeze

But earlier kick-off times may present their own issues, with many of the Highland League’s part-time players working Saturday mornings.

Clubs are also facing increased coach travel costs, while less disposable income available to fans means match attendance and hospitality are also feeling the squeeze.

Nairn County player scoring a goal.
Nairn County is one of two Highland League teams that has signed up to the CFN Solutions initiative.

Football runs in Mr MacIntosh’s blood – he was a coach at under-17 level and his sons are also keen on the game.

“We are football daft as a family from playing and coaching to supporting,” he added.

CFN Solutions’ club cash boost scheme could raise thousands of pounds a year, he said, adding: “My estimate is anywhere between £5,000-£10,000 per club.

“What we have said to the clubs is we will commit to give up to 50% (on new work generated by the partnership) depending on the services provided.

“If one or two phone systems are sold, I know the amount of income that can be generated on that. I see no reason why they should not be able to get £5,000-£10,000.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks