Banchory telecoms firm dials up Highland League cash boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “football daft” businessman has launched am innovative scheme to help two Breedon Highland League clubs generate up to £10,000 extra income as they head into an uncertain winter.

Clubs at all levels, in common with businesses of every kind, are facing soaring energy costs and rampant inflation.

Ian MacIntosh, managing director at Banchory-based telecommunications firm CFN Solutions, came up with the idea to help Inverurie Locos and Nairn County by becoming a service partner to supporters, corporate sponsors and directors.

Under the scheme, any requests to CFN Solutions for one of its free telecoms audits that is followed by a deal for products or services will generate cash for the football clubs.

Mr MacIntosh said new clients could also save money by switching their existing telecom services.

Both Inverurie and Nairn have now “signed, sealed and delivered” on the initiative, with directors and chairmen “loving the concept”, Mr MacIntosh said.

He added: “Now we have got to go and deliver it.”

CFN, which also has an office in Inverness, will have pitchside advertising at both Inverurie and Nairn, while the company will also sponsor a player for both teams.

The two clubs will at least be gaining an advertising partner but they can boost their income in an innovative new way too, Mr MacIntosh said, adding: “It’s very much a zero-cost exercise for them.

“We are paying for signage, banners, flyers, marketing and graphics.

“It is probably anything between £1,000-£2,000 per club we are investing in the hope, obviously, they can get the reward and we will continue to grow as a business.”

CFN Solutions recently reported contract wins worth more than £100,000 and record turnover.

The firm’s football initiative comes hard on the heels of the Highland League mulling a series of options to trim costs.

These include earlier kick-off times to save on floodlight costs, as well as rearranging warm-ups to further save on lighting.

Match attendances and hospitality may feel the squeeze

But earlier kick-off times may present their own issues, with many of the Highland League’s part-time players working Saturday mornings.

Clubs are also facing increased coach travel costs, while less disposable income available to fans means match attendance and hospitality are also feeling the squeeze.

Football runs in Mr MacIntosh’s blood – he was a coach at under-17 level and his sons are also keen on the game.

“We are football daft as a family from playing and coaching to supporting,” he added.

CFN Solutions’ club cash boost scheme could raise thousands of pounds a year, he said, adding: “My estimate is anywhere between £5,000-£10,000 per club.

“What we have said to the clubs is we will commit to give up to 50% (on new work generated by the partnership) depending on the services provided.

“If one or two phone systems are sold, I know the amount of income that can be generated on that. I see no reason why they should not be able to get £5,000-£10,000.”