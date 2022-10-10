Sumburgh Airport runway upgrade work to last four weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Contractors have started work on resurfacing Sumburgh Airport’s 1,800ft helicopter runway.

The runway is in frequent use but no disruption to operations is expected.

Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure is carrying out the maintenance project as part of a £2.9 million upgrade package.

The resurfacing work is scheduled to last until November 7, with helicopters using Sumburgh’s main runway in the intervening period.

Sumburgh Airport manager Andrew Farquhar said: “The airport serves as a hub for the oil and gas industry, bringing significant inward investment to the islands.

“This work will protect future connectivity for Shetland and allow us to continue exploring commercial opportunities. Fixed wing scheduled flights and emergency services will operate as normal.”

Raft of other upgrades under way

In addition to the runway improvement, other work being carried out includes upgrades to an apron, vehicle crossings and an access route, as well as aeronautical ground lighting and drainage.

Sumburgh is the main airport serving Shetland, providing a vital link to the community and visitors alike. It is located on the southern tip of the mainland in Dunrossness.

The airport connects Shetland to Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Kirkwall.

In the summer there is an additional Saturday service to Bergen, Norway, running from the end of May until late August.

The lifeline aviation gateway is operated by Highlands and Islands Airports, which recently confirmed the start of upgrade work on the terminal at its iconic beach airport on Barra.

Flights to and from the Outer Hebridean island are operating as scheduled for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The work includes an extension of the terminal and landscaping of the surrounding area.