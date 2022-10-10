Sumburgh Airport runway upgrade work to last four weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sumburgh Airport runway upgrade work to last four weeks

By Simon Warburton
October 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aeriel view of Sumburgh Airport runways.
Sumburgh Airport.

Contractors have started work on resurfacing Sumburgh Airport’s 1,800ft helicopter runway.

The runway is in frequent use but no disruption to operations is expected.

Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure is carrying out the maintenance project as part of a £2.9 million upgrade package.

The resurfacing work is scheduled to last until November 7, with helicopters using Sumburgh’s main runway in the intervening period.

Helicopter at Sumburgh Airport.
Helicopter services will operate from the main runway while upgrade work is carried out.

Sumburgh Airport manager Andrew Farquhar said: “The airport serves as a hub for the oil and gas industry, bringing significant inward investment to the islands.

“This work will protect future connectivity for Shetland and allow us to continue exploring commercial opportunities. Fixed wing scheduled flights and emergency services will operate as normal.”

Raft of other upgrades under way

In addition to the runway improvement, other work being carried out includes upgrades to an apron, vehicle crossings and an access route, as well as aeronautical ground lighting and drainage.

Sumburgh is the main airport serving Shetland, providing a vital link to the community and visitors alike. It is located on the southern tip of the mainland in Dunrossness.

Puffin at Sumburgh Head, Shetland.
Sumburgh is also known for its puffins, which roost near the airport at Sumburgh Head.

The airport connects Shetland to Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Kirkwall.

In the summer there is an additional Saturday service to Bergen, Norway, running from the end of May until late August.

The lifeline aviation gateway is operated by Highlands and Islands Airports, which recently confirmed the start of upgrade work on the terminal at its iconic beach airport on Barra.

Flights to and from the Outer Hebridean island are operating as scheduled for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The work includes an extension of the terminal and landscaping of the surrounding area.

